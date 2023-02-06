ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf Suspect Apprehend For First-Degree Assault Case; Violated Probation

WALDORF, Md. – On February 5 at 4:43 p.m., officers responded to the 11300 block of Golden Eagle Place in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related dispute / altercation. When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who had clear and visible injuries. The suspect, Andre Joseph Burch, 29, of Waldorf fled the scene prior to police arrival.
WALDORF, MD
Daily Voice

'Not Random' Shooting In Waldorf Leaves Teen Hospitalized: Sheriff

Gunshots rang out in the middle of the afternoon in Charles County on Wednesday, leaving a teen boy with a gunshot wound in an apparently targeted attack. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to a home in Albermarle Place in Waldorf to investigate a reported shooting involving a 14-year-old boy who was struck in the leg.
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

Suspected Marijuana Recovered From Student At Piccowaxen Middle School

NEWBURG, Md. – On February 9 at 11 a.m., a school administrator at Piccowaxen Middle School was made aware of a student possibly in possession of marijuana. Further investigation revealed the student was in possession of a plastic bag containing less than 10 grams of marijuana, a vape pen, and cartridges with possible marijuana residue, which was found in the student’s locker.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Pursuing Leads After 14-Year-Old Shot In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at approximately 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Albermarle Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived...
WALDORF, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center

Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
LAUREL, MD
Shore News Network

Cambridge shootings connected to vehicle captured on Surveillance video

CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police believe they have found the source of three shootings that occurred throughout the community Tuesday night. After investigating the shootings police found a vehicle on a surveillance video system that appears to be connected to all three incidents. Incident 1: Cambridge police investigating Tuesday night shootingIncident 2: Shell casings found after shots fired in Cambridge As Officers were walking in the area of Bayly Rd on Tuesday at approximately 11:15 pm, they were informed that another “Shot Spotter” alert had been issued for the 800 block of Park Lane. CPD and MSP units responded to the The post Cambridge shootings connected to vehicle captured on Surveillance video appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman kidnapped, robbed of $8,000 in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in 1500 block of Park Road in Columbia Heights. Police said the two...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

10-Year-Old Student In Possession Of Knife On School Grounds

MARBURY, Md. – On February 8, at 10 a.m., the school resource officer (SRO) at Gail Bailey Elementary School was notified that a knife had been recovered from a 10-year-old student the previous day by school administrators who observed the student showing it to friends. The SRO initiated an...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man shot dead in car in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

