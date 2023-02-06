Read full article on original website
Do You Recognize This Man? Police Seek Help Identifying PWC Bank Robber
Detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred in Prince William County, authorities announced.Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, a suspect passed a note demanding money to the teller at the Truist Bank located at 16541 River Ridge Boulevard in Woodbridge, according to a Prince William …
Hooded Shooting Suspects At Large In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)
Police say that two men are on the run after a midday shooting in Fairfax County.An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 advising that there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centerville.One victim was found at th…
Bay Net
Waldorf Suspect Apprehend For First-Degree Assault Case; Violated Probation
WALDORF, Md. – On February 5 at 4:43 p.m., officers responded to the 11300 block of Golden Eagle Place in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related dispute / altercation. When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who had clear and visible injuries. The suspect, Andre Joseph Burch, 29, of Waldorf fled the scene prior to police arrival.
'Not Random' Shooting In Waldorf Leaves Teen Hospitalized: Sheriff
Gunshots rang out in the middle of the afternoon in Charles County on Wednesday, leaving a teen boy with a gunshot wound in an apparently targeted attack. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to a home in Albermarle Place in Waldorf to investigate a reported shooting involving a 14-year-old boy who was struck in the leg.
Bay Net
Suspected Marijuana Recovered From Student At Piccowaxen Middle School
NEWBURG, Md. – On February 9 at 11 a.m., a school administrator at Piccowaxen Middle School was made aware of a student possibly in possession of marijuana. Further investigation revealed the student was in possession of a plastic bag containing less than 10 grams of marijuana, a vape pen, and cartridges with possible marijuana residue, which was found in the student’s locker.
Bay Net
Police Pursuing Leads After 14-Year-Old Shot In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at approximately 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Albermarle Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived...
fox5dc.com
Sterling woman who robbed Family Dollar and Little Caesars at gunpoint arrested: police
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Sterling woman was arrested Wednesday after authorities say she robbed two businesses at gunpoint months ago. Briar K. Ford, 34, is accused of robbing the Family Dollar on Enterprise Street in Sterling on November 27, 2022. The next day, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says she held up a Little Caesars on the same street.
Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Fairfax
Monday night, the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters.
Bay Net
Husband Of Delegate Muñoz Held At Gunpoint During Robbery At Annapolis Professional Pharmacy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – State Delegate Rachel Muñoz has issued the following statement regarding the armed robbery her husband at Annapolis Professional Pharmacy last night. Her husband, pharmacist Andrew Muñoz, and pharmacy staff were held at gunpoint by a man who jumped the counter demanding narcotics. “I thank...
WJLA
Man arrested after hiding in CVS until closing, fleeing with several items: Fairfax police
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A man was arrested for allegedly staying in a Fairfax CVS store after hours and fleeing with several items, authorities said. On Jan. 20, just before 5 a.m. offciers with the Fairfax City Police Department responded to 11003 Main Street, CVS, for a report of a burglary.
WUSA
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
WUSA
Man, teen accused of shooting at person, hitting homes in Woodbridge, Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County Police say a case where three people were arrested, including two 16-year-old boys, is the third serious instance in recent weeks involving juveniles or young adults being connected to the theft, or attempted theft, of Hyundai and Kia vehicles. On Wednesday, police were...
Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center
Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
Cambridge shootings connected to vehicle captured on Surveillance video
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police believe they have found the source of three shootings that occurred throughout the community Tuesday night. After investigating the shootings police found a vehicle on a surveillance video system that appears to be connected to all three incidents. Incident 1: Cambridge police investigating Tuesday night shootingIncident 2: Shell casings found after shots fired in Cambridge As Officers were walking in the area of Bayly Rd on Tuesday at approximately 11:15 pm, they were informed that another “Shot Spotter” alert had been issued for the 800 block of Park Lane. CPD and MSP units responded to the The post Cambridge shootings connected to vehicle captured on Surveillance video appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Woman kidnapped, robbed of $8,000 in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in 1500 block of Park Road in Columbia Heights. Police said the two...
Bay Net
10-Year-Old Student In Possession Of Knife On School Grounds
MARBURY, Md. – On February 8, at 10 a.m., the school resource officer (SRO) at Gail Bailey Elementary School was notified that a knife had been recovered from a 10-year-old student the previous day by school administrators who observed the student showing it to friends. The SRO initiated an...
Bay Net
Unknown Substance Sprayed In Middle School Classroom, Possible Pepper Spray
WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at 1:25 p.m., students in a classroom at General Smallwood Middle School were exposed to an unknown substance that was sprayed in the air, possibly by another student. Based on the reactions of several students, it appeared the spray was pepper spray. The...
Jury finds third suspect guilty in murder of 22-year-old in Annapolis
After a weeklong trial, a jury in Anne Arundel County found the third and final suspect guilty in the killing of 22-year-old Cornell Young.
Bay Net
Waldorf Man Arrested After Attempting To Steal Catalytic Converter In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and arrested a Waldorf man early Thursday morning after attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a business in Leonardtown. Irving Maxwell Zorn, age 36 of Waldorf, was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft: $100...
Man shot dead in car in Prince George's County
SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.
