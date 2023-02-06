Nearly 150 NYPD officers guilty of misconduct during George Floyd protests, CCRB finds

NEW YORK (PIX11)—- Almost 150 NYPD officers were guilty of misconduct during violent clashes with Black Lives Matter protesters after George Floyd’s death, the police department’s oversight agency said Monday.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board investigated 226 cases and substantiated complaints against 146 officers. CCRB Interim Chair Arva Rice called for officers to be held accountable so that the public can rebuild trust in the NYPD.

“Given what is happening across the country regarding reproductive rights, immigration, affordable housing, and police brutality, people will continue to protest for their rights,” Rice said. “It is key for New York to know how to best respond to protests, especially protests against police misconduct.”

The CCRB recommended departmental charges against 89 officers. The agency also suggested Command Discipline for 57 other officers. Command Disciplines “are recommended for misconduct that is more problematic than poor training but does not rise to the level of charges. An officer can lose up to 10 vacation days as a result of a Command Discipline,” the CCRB states on its website.

The NYPD has finalized 78 cases, with just 42 officers getting disciplined.

After the 2020 protests, people said they’d suffered broken arms, a fractured eye socket , a concussion, nerve damage and deep lacerations because of the actions of NYPD officers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio defended officers during the protests. An NYPD official defended the department on Monday after the release of the CCRB report.

In a letter to the CCRB, NYPD Acting Deputy Commissioner of Legal Matters Carrie Talansky said that around 22,000 members of the service were deployed during protests, noting that almost all officers policing during protests did what they were supposed to do under trying circumstances.

“While there were incidents that run counter to the principles of NYPD training, as well as our mission of public safety, the actions by those officers stand apart from the restrained work of the several thousand other officers who worked tirelessly to protect those peacefully protesting while also keeping all New Yorkers safe,” Talansky wrote. “Accountability in policing is essential. The NYPD has zero tolerance for misconduct but it is also critical to review the totality of the circumstances that lead to each interaction. This needed perspective is often not employed by CCRB investigators; and their familiarity, comprehension and application of Department policies relevant to the matters they investigate is, at times, lacking.”

