Jorge Masvidal announces Boxing event featuring Roy Jones Jr, Anthony Pettis, Jose Aldo, and more

Tomorrow night in the headliner of UFC 284, we will see history. For the first time in the history of the promotion, their top ranked pound-for-pound fighter will take on the second ranked pound-for-pound fighter in a champion versus champion showcase. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1) is looking for double champ status as he takes on lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (23-1).

17 HOURS AGO