Melissa & Doug Paint With Water Activity Books only $2.97!
This Melissa & Doug Paint With Water Activity Books Set would make a great gift idea!. Amazon has this Melissa & Doug Paint With Water Activity Books Set for just $11.89 right now! Plus, these are part of the Buy One, Get One 50% off sale!. Buy two of these...
Mainstays TV Stand only $45.98 shipped (Reg. $100!)
Walmart has this Mainstays TV Stand for just $45.98 shipped right now!. Choose from four color options at this price. This is regularly $99 and has amazing reviews.
Melissa & Doug 4 Wooden Classic Rainbow Learning Toys only $12.93!
Walmart has this Melissa & Doug 4 Wooden Classic Rainbow Learning Toys for just $12.93 right now!. That’s just $3.23 per toy which is a really great deal. This includes the Rainbow Stacker, Rainbow Caterpillar Gear Toy, Pound-a-Peg, and Shape Sorting Cube. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping...
Chupa Chups Candy Lollipops Drum Display, 60 Count only $9.12 shipped!
Amazon has these Chupa Chups Candy, Lollipops Drum Display, 60 Count for just $9.12 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account and cancel your subscription if you don’t want recurring orders. Thanks, Hip2Save!
Nerds Gummy Clusters, Rainbow Candy, 8 oz Bag only $2.98 shipped!
Grab this bag of Nerds Gummy Clusters for under $3 shipped!. Amazon has this Nerds Gummy Clusters, Rainbow Candy, 8 oz Bag for just $2.98 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account and cancel your subscription if...
Clean & Clear Facial Cleanser only $0.38 at Walmart!
Headed to Walmart this week? Pick up Clean & Clear Facial Cleanser for a hot deal!. You can get Clean & Clear Facial Cleanser for just $0.38 at Walmart! Here’s how:. Pay $2.38, Get $2 from Ibotta for buying a Clean & Clear Cleanser (limit 5) $0.38 after coupon...
LEGO City Park Tractor Building Set only $7.99!
This LEGO City Park Tractor Set would make a fun Easter basket gift idea!. Amazon has this LEGO City Park Tractor Building Set for just $7.99 today!. This is a great deal and a perfect little gift. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day...
Chef’s Path Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids (24 Pack) only $37.95 shipped!
These Chef’s Path Airtight Food Storage Containers are great for organizing your kitchen!. Amazon has these Chef’s Path Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids (24 Pack) for just $37.95 shipped right now!. These have amazing reviews. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get...
Toddler 4-Piece Bluey Pajama Sets only $18!
Oh my goodness! These Bluey Pajama Sets are so cute!. Target has these adorable Toddler 4-piece Bluey Pajama Sets for just $18!. That’s just $9 per set which is such a great deal. There are several cute options available. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Thanks, Deals...
Personalized Bunny Ears Linen Easter Basket only $19.99 shipped!
These Personalized Bunny Ears Linen Easter Baskets are so cute!. Jane has these Personalized Bunny Ears Linen Easter Baskets for just $19.99 shipped right now!. Choose from three colors. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page. our hand-picked favorite deals each...
12-Pair Crew Socks Sets only $9.99 + shipping!
Zulily has these 12-Pair Crew Socks Sets for just $9.99 right now! That’s just $0.83 per pair!. There are so many CUTE sets to choose from and these would make fun gift ideas. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee of $6.99....
Stars Hollow Graphic Tees only $19.99 shipped!
Calling all Gilmore girls fans! These Stars Hollow Graphic Tees are so cute!. Jane has these Stars Hollow Graphic Tees for just $19.99 shipped right now!. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page. our hand-picked favorite deals each day!
HOT Deals on Dream Pairs, Bruno Marc and Nortiv8 Shoes!
Today only, Amazon is offering HOT deals on Dream Pairs, Bruno Marc and Nortiv8 Shoes! Here are some deals you can get…. Get these Bruno Marc Women’s Slip-on Loafers Casual Shoes for just $25.49 shipped!. Get these DREAM PAIRS Women’s Mid Calf Waterproof Winter Snow Boots for just $38.63...
L-Shaped Computer Desk, Study Workstation with 5-Tier Open Storage Bookshelf only $119.99 shipped (Reg. $250!)
You can get this L-Shaped Computer Desk, Study Workstation with 5-Tier Open Storage Bookshelf for just $119.99 shipped when you use the promo code MSMDESK at checkout!. This is regularly $249.99 and such a great deal. Choose from three colors. Valid through February 14, 2023.
Annie’s Organic Snack Variety Pack, 36 count only $10.13 shipped!
Amazon has this Annie’s Organic, Snack Variety Pack, Cheddar Bunnies and Bunny Grahams, 36 count for just $10.13 shipped when you clip the 15% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. This is great deal for this brand. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your...
Modern Moments By Gerber Baby & Toddler Ribbed Ruffled Romper only $6!
Walmart has this Modern Moments By Gerber Baby & Toddler Girl Ribbed Ruffled Romper for just $6 right now!. There are four colors to choose from but hurry – sizes are selling out quickly. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Thanks, Deals for Moms!
Women’s Bookworm Long Sleeve V Neck & Shorts Sets only $14.99 shipped!
Jane has these Women’s Bookworm Long Sleeve V Neck & Shorts Sets for just $14.99 shipped right now!. Choose from 10 cute designs. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page. our hand-picked favorite deals each day!
Okie Dokie Baby and Toddler Tops & Bottoms just $5.99!
Through February 14th, JCPenney is having a huge sale on Baby and Toddler Okie Dokie clothing! You can score tops and bottoms for just $5.99!. Mix and match to get some really cute outfits for this summer. There are tons of options!. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
Cracker Barrel: FREE Dessert with Entree Purchase!
From February 10th through 14th, Cracker Barrel is celebrating Valentine’s Day by offering a FREE dessert with the purchase of two entrees!. Just buy two select entrees and you’ll receive FREE Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Biscuit Beignets. Valid for dine in only.
The Little Things Women’s Tees only $18.99 shipped!
These The Little Things Medical, Gardening, and Western Tees would make fun gifts!. Jane has these The Little Things Medical, Gardening, And Western Tees for just $18.99 shipped right now!. DesIndie is back with their popular little things series, this time for all those medically minded gals, gardeners, and lovers...
