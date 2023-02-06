ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista man dies after solo-vehicle freeway crash

By Jafet Serrato
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wiz6b_0keIIMYZ00

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A 74-year-old man was killed shortly after going through a solo vehicle crash on State Route 905, said the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. Saturday on westbound SR-905, west of State Route 125, said Jesse Matias, the CHP public information officer.

Woman killed, another injured in downtown San Diego crash

Matias said the elderly Chula Vista man was driving a white Kia sedan when he veered off the road and hit a metal guardrail. When San Diego firefighters arrived to check on him, he was unresponsive.

Firefighters then attempted to give him emergency medical care on the scene but he was later rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Officials believe the man had a medical emergency just before the collision, but they do not know if he had any drugs or alcohol in his system.

The name of the Chula Vista man killed has not been released because the next of kin has not been notified.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of San Diego Man; Investigation Continues

On January 20, 2023, an incident took place in the heart of downtown San Diego when shots were fired in the area of 600 L Street. At 4:25 a.m., the San Diego Police Communications Center received a call about the incident and immediately dispatched officers from Central Division, according to a San Diego PD press release.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman, 20, Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-5 in Oceanside

Authorities reported that a 20-year-old Northern California woman was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oceanside. The driver was headed north at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday when the Nissan Altima she was driving veered off the freeway south of Oceanside Boulevard for unknown reasons, overturned, and tumbled down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.
OCEANSIDE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy