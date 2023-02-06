Chula Vista man dies after solo-vehicle freeway crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A 74-year-old man was killed shortly after going through a solo vehicle crash on State Route 905, said the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. Saturday on westbound SR-905, west of State Route 125, said Jesse Matias, the CHP public information officer.

Matias said the elderly Chula Vista man was driving a white Kia sedan when he veered off the road and hit a metal guardrail. When San Diego firefighters arrived to check on him, he was unresponsive.

Firefighters then attempted to give him emergency medical care on the scene but he was later rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Officials believe the man had a medical emergency just before the collision, but they do not know if he had any drugs or alcohol in his system.

The name of the Chula Vista man killed has not been released because the next of kin has not been notified.

