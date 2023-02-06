Read full article on original website
The Law Schools That Are The Best For State Clerkships (2023)
If you’re a law student who’s interested in a clerkship, but you’ve missed the boat on landing a coveted position with a federal judge, worry not — there are still plenty of options for you at the state level. It’s not only the strength of your application that matters for securing a state clerkship. Attending a law school with high placement rates for state and local clerkships can be very helpful too, as it reflects past graduates’ reputation with judges, and the law school’s pull within the local community. If you prefer to work close to home, which law schools have the greatest influence when it comes to state clerkships?
The Law Schools That Are The Toughest To Get Into (2023)
How can you measure a law school’s worth, aside from the employment statistics of its graduates? Another telling sign of its success may be its selectivity. The latest Princeton Review law school rankings are out, and today, we’ll focus on yet another incredibly important ranking for those who are trying to get into law school in the first place: The law schools that are the toughest to get into.
Harvard Law School Student Arrested In Bias Attack
As reported by Law.com, more details are emerging about the attack:. Nega was reportedly threatening students on campus with a baseball bat and using homophobic slurs, Jeremy Warnick, director of communications and media relations for the Cambridge Police Department, told Law.com in an email Thursday. Warnick also said Nega allegedly punched a law student in an unprovoked attack and intimidated them due to their sexual orientation.
The ABA Has Had Enough Of The Supreme Court Being Held Unaccountable
There seems to be a worldwide dip in the strength of the rule of law, specifically in the areas of human rights and checks and balances, and the United States is no exception — just think about Dobbs and how racial gerrymandering is cool all of a sudden. This has, unsurprisingly, led to a dip in thelegitimacy that the American public gives to the courts generally. So much so that Chief Justice Roberts even admitted that federal judges have work to do when it comes to living up to their ethical responsibilities — federal judges getting caught insider trading doesn’t make for the most trustworthy faces of authority, you know. But neither does throwing stones from a glass home. The Supreme Court has been catching flack for not having a binding code of ethics that they have to live up to for a while now. Maybe their tune will change considering that they’ve gained an influential critic.
Who Cares What Law Students Think? We Do!
Did you interview for a 2023 summer associate position?. Which firms impressed you? Which were disappointing? Whose offer, if any, did you ultimately accept?. Tell us about it in this short, anonymous survey. And feel free to share the survey with your classmates. We want to hear from as many students as possible!
How To Build A Tech-Focused Immigration Law Practice
Running an immigration law firm can be extremely difficult. It’s tough to stay on top of all the regulatory changes and political maneuvering — not to mention the fact that you still need to run an efficient law practice. So, to discuss all the issues involved, we invited...
How Are Millennials Changing Law Firm Culture?
We recently launched a series of short surveys in partnership with our friends at Major, Lindsey & Africa to capture the perspectives of the millennial generation and examine their growing influence on the cultural landscape. We want to learn about the views of younger lawyers — many of whom are...
Antitrust Suit Sets Stage To See If Yale, Columbia, And Others Are Institutes Of Higher Learning Or Higher Income
For decades now, elite colleges have positioned themselves as the gatekeepers of prestige and economic opportunity, and have stood as shorthand for a person being educated. Why mention a person’s diligence toward their studies, organizational skills, and blinding brilliance when you could just say “They went to Yale” instead? From SATs to LSATs and all the other acronym-heavy entrance exams these institutions use as bedrock evidence for the notion that entrance to these hallowed halls are based in meritocracy and not the amount of coin that you — or your parents — can line university coffers with, is that really the case? An antitrust case alleging price fixing is trying to get to the root of it, and the plaintiffs have just made some major progress toward finding out. From Reuters:
How Appealing Weekly Roundup
Ed. Note: A weekly roundup of just a few items from Howard Bashman’s How Appealing blog, the Web’s first blog devoted to appellate litigation. Check out these stories and more at How Appealing. “The Second Amendment’s Legal Landscape Is Getting Weirder; The Supreme Court’s Bruen decision has given...
No Copyright Memes
LexisNexis and CEO of Parley Pro, a next-generation contract management company that has pioneered online negotiation technology. Olga embraces legal innovation and had dedicated her career to improving and shaping the future of law. She is convinced that the legal profession will emerge even stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive than before by embracing technology. Olga is also an award-winning general counsel, operations professional, startup advisor, public speaker, adjunct professor, and entrepreneur. She founded the Women Serve on Boards movement that advocates for women to participate on corporate boards of Fortune 500 companies. She authored Get on Board: Earning Your Ticket to a Corporate Board Seat, Fundamentals of Smart Contract Security, and Blockchain Value: Transforming Business Models, Society, and Communities. She is working on Visual IQ for Lawyers, her next book (ABA 2023). You can follow Olga on Twitter @olgavmack.
Judge Uses ChatGPT To Render Decision
But one application I didn’t anticipate — until humans have succumbed to our robot overlords, at least — was ChatGPT giving an assist to a judge in making their decision. Colombian Judge Juan Manuel Padilla Garcia, of the First Circuit Court in Cartagena, used ChatGPT in a...
If You Want To Be A Trial Lawyer...
Lunching with two fellow dinosaurs, we naturally chatted about how the profession has changed in the almost 50 (not a typo) years since we were all admitted to practice here in California. One of the many topics discussed (none of us had anything stronger than water to drink) was the pitiful condition of our state bar and how it had gone down the tubes, especially in the past decade or so. It used to be an organization that we were proud to be members of, and now, we are not even members, we are licensees. It used to be an organization whose governing board was mainly composed of lawyers, and now lawyers on the board of trustees are in the minority. There used to be a majority of lawyers in the California legislature. Bye-bye. The only thing that really hasn’t changed is the bar’s discipline process continuing to nail solos and small firm lawyers for what are often de minimis violations while giving a pass to those lawyers who have whatever clout make them Teflon for purposes of bar discipline.
Reflections Of The Recovering Criminal Defense Attorney
Ed. note: This is the latest installment in a series of posts on motherhood in the legal profession, in partnership with our friends at MothersEsquire. Welcome Sam Sliney back to our pages. Click here if you’d like to donate to MothersEsquire. “It was the best of times, it was...
