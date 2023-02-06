Lunching with two fellow dinosaurs, we naturally chatted about how the profession has changed in the almost 50 (not a typo) years since we were all admitted to practice here in California. One of the many topics discussed (none of us had anything stronger than water to drink) was the pitiful condition of our state bar and how it had gone down the tubes, especially in the past decade or so. It used to be an organization that we were proud to be members of, and now, we are not even members, we are licensees. It used to be an organization whose governing board was mainly composed of lawyers, and now lawyers on the board of trustees are in the minority. There used to be a majority of lawyers in the California legislature. Bye-bye. The only thing that really hasn’t changed is the bar’s discipline process continuing to nail solos and small firm lawyers for what are often de minimis violations while giving a pass to those lawyers who have whatever clout make them Teflon for purposes of bar discipline.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO