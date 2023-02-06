ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All NY SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive a supplemental allotment of food benefits for February, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday. This allotment will also include those who are already receiving the maximum allowable level. New federal legislation passed at...
New York Fashion Week: Prabal Gurung explores impermanence

NEW YORK (AP) — Does a butterfly know it was once a caterpillar? How do we fill those fleeting moments between beginning and end, joy and despair?. With moody luxury clothes, of course. Prabal Gurung was thinking deep this season. He installed a mirrored square runway reflecting an opulent...
