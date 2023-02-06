Read full article on original website
Related
Chrissy Teigen Skips John Legend's Grammys Performance To Dote On Newborn Daugter Esti At Home: Photos
EGOT winner John Legend was flying solo at the 2023 Grammys Awards on Sunday, February 5, as wife Chrissy Teigen decided she was more content at home with their little girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, who they welcomed last month."Happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here," she quipped that night in an Instagram post, which featured her cuddling the tot. "I cannot get up lol."Though fans were disappointed they wouldn't walk the carpet, they admired the proud mama for staying back, with one follower commenting, "❤️This is better...
Adele and Her Boyfriend, Rich Paul, Turn the Grammys Into a Glamorous Date Night
Adele and Rich Paul enjoyed an evening out at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. While they skipped the red carpet, the couple sat together inside, where they linked up with a handful of stars, from Lizzo to Dwayne Johnson (after some help from host Trevor Noah, that is). The 34-year-old singer was radiant in a burgundy gown, while the 41-year-old sports agent looked dapper in a black tux.
Taylor Swift's Reaction to Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance Goes Viral
Taylor Swift's indifferent reaction to the appearance of the first lady of the United States at the 2023 Grammy Awards was discussed on social media.
Popculture
Taylor Lautner Reveals Moment He Knew Girlfriend Taylor Swift and Kanye West Weren't in Skit at VMAs 2009
Taylor Lautner is revealing his major regret from his relationship with his ex Taylor Swift. The Twilight actor admits he wasn't thinking straight at first when Kanye West infamously grabbed the microphone from the singer at the 2009 VMAs while she was accepting the award for best female video of the year.
A mask of unadorned misery: how Ben Affleck became the world’s biggest meme
In pictures from the Grammys, the superstar once again looks exhausted and overwhelmed. His expression speaks for us all
Prince William Has Told Prince Harry His Kids Are Not His Brother’s ‘Responsibility.’ The Spare Author Says He Still ‘Worries’
Prince Harry explained that his brother Prince William said his kids are not the Duke of Sussex's 'responsibility,' but the Spare author still 'worries' about them.
‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Knows Jeremy Roloff Won’t Approve of This Photo: ‘Sorry Jer’
Audrey Roloff posted a photo to Instagram that shows Jeremy Roloff sleeping -- and she knows he won't approve. Here's what's going on with the 'Little People, Big World' stars.
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
Princess Diana’s Personal Bodyguard Confesses Prince Harry Doesn’t Strike Him as Happy, Says ‘Something Is Not Quite Right’
Princess Diana's personal bodyguard Ken Warfe confesses that Prince Harry doesn't strike him as happy nowadays, says 'something is not quite right.'
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos
Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
Andy Cohen Was Left Completely Speechless While Being Called Out For Supporting Jen Shah After She Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And The Whole Thing Is So Awkward
On Jan. 6, former Real Housewives star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for running a nationwide fraud scheme.
What Happened to Florian's Teeth on 'Darcey & Stacey'? They're Hard To Miss
Stacey and Darcey Silva are known for their ever-changing looks, and the identical twins seem to prefer to have the same procedures done to keep their appearances similar to each other. But in Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers are talking about Stacey's husband Florian Sukaj and his teeth. Or, to be more exact, his clearly brand new teeth that look vastly different from the ones he had in prior seasons.
Taylor Swift Was A Full-On Heroine When A Photographer Hollered At A Publicist On The Red Carpet
Taylor Swift saved the day when photographers yelled at a publicist on the Grammy's red carpet.
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens
Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Seemingly Caught Fighting During The Grammys And It’s Seriously Awkward
“The Grammy producers are so messy for this but I love it 😭💀”
Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023
A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Elite Daily
The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
Amy Robach Emotional During First Reunion With Estranged Husband Andrew Shue After Kissing 12-Year Marriage Goodbye For T.J. Holmes
Awkward! Amy Robach appeared to get emotional while passing her pooch off to her estranged husband after choosing her secret relationship with T.J. Holmes over their marriage. The embattled Good Morning America host, 49, reunited with Andrew Shue, 55, for the first time since the lid on her hush-hush "affair" was blown open, RadarOnline.com has learned.The suspended GMA3 anchor looked like she was about to cry when she met up with her ex in Greenwich Village on Friday to exchange their shared dog, Brody. While Robach and Shue don't share any children, they are attempting to co-parent their beloved Maltipoo...
Evan Ross Praises His Mom Diana Ross' Big Heart: 'Her Whole Thing Is Love'
The actor and musician was in attendance — along with his wife Ashlee Simpson, their children and his siblings — as his iconic mother took the stage at the weekend charity event in Aspen For Diana Ross, life is endless love — at least according to her son, Evan Ross. "Her whole thing is love," the musician, 34, told PEOPLE of his mother while at the Aspen Snow Ball over the weekend. "My mom doesn't do things for any other reason other than love." He continued, "And I would...
Tyla
72K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0