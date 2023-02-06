A funny thing happened to me this week, moments after LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record: I started going viral on Twitter. And not in a good way. It made no sense. It had been more than 12 hours since I last posted, and that tweet was about Microsoft and the new Bing. I wasn't even watching the game between LeBron's Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder — I only knew the record was broken because of a news alert on my phone. (As a father of two young and active children, I'm already spiritually and physically broken at this point in the day.)

