Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Alleged Witnesses In Michael Irvin Incident Recount Story, Back Hall of Famer
Michael Irvin was pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after he was accused of misconduct by a woman in a hotel lobby, but now two alleged witnesses are coming to the Hall of Famer's defense. TMZ Sports spoke to Phil Watkins, a man from Australia, in Arizona on Thursday,...
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Western Pa. Sports Museum adds Franco Harris' rings to exhibit ahead of Super Bowl
The Super Bowl is on the minds of all sports fans with the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs set for Sunday in Arizona. For those wishing to bask in the ’70s Steelers Super Bowl glory days, the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum in the Strip District has added a ring collection from late Steelers running back Franco Harris to its Super Steelers exhibit.
Andy Reid aims to lead Chiefs past former team in Super Bowl
PHOENIX — Andy Reid already proved he can win the big game in Kansas City after coming up short several times throughout his 14 seasons in Philadelphia. Leading the Chiefs to a victory over the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday further would cement his Hall of Fame credentials and add to his legacy.
Former Pitt, Aliquippa star Darrelle Revis headlines Pro Football Hall of Fame class
PHOENIX — Lockdown cornerback Darrelle Revis, a former star at Pitt and Aliquippa, and six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas got voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try. Thomas and Revis join a new class of Hall of Famers announced Thursday that also includes...
Mark Madden: Super Bowl is about more than a football game
The Super Bowl is uniquely American. Many who care little about football watch in the context of it being a social event. The Monday after should be a national holiday. Call it Joe Namath Day. (More later.) Never mind the game: The Super Bowl’s peripheral audience is into the commercials,...
Bills' Damar Hamlin joins medical staff that saved his life at NFL Honors show
PHOENIX — The first responders who saved Damar Hamlin’s life were recognized with a tribute video at “NFL Honors” before being invited onto the stage. The man they saved was right behind them. Hamlin made his second appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week Thursday night,...
