KEYT
Goleta delays 90-minute Old Town parking plans until summer of 2023
GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta has postponed 90-minute parking restrictions in Old Town and moved those proposed parking rules to coincide with the Hollister Avenue Striping project in the summer. Plans to implement 90-minute parking in the spring were announced on Feb. 3 to try to minimize...
KEYT
Drag Queen Story Hour in Santa Barbara sparks debate on children’s safety
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An upcoming Drag Queen Story Hour event in Santa Barbara is sparking debate on children's safety. Opponents say drag queen story hours have a bad influence on children, while proponents say the events provide safe spaces for all children. The Crafter's Library in La Arcada Plaza...
KEYT
Lompoc area public libraries receive $20,025 donation
LOMPOC, Calif. – During the Lompoc City Council meeting on Feb. 7, the Lompoc Library received a $20, 025 donation from the Lompoc District Libraries Foundation. The donation will go towards the Lompoc Library, the Village Library, the Charlotte's Web Bookmobile and the Buellton Library. “The Lompoc libraries are...
KEYT
A nice Friday precedes an unsettled weekend with wind and rain chances
Friday is staying nice, but temperatures will begin to fall back slightly. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s (warmer on the South Coast than Central Coast), and interior in the upper 60s. The ridge of high pressure is starting to push east. Flow is gradually flipping from...
KEYT
Chilly daytime highs and a chance of rain
A cooling trend began Friday, but daytime highs were warm and well above seasonal average. By Saturday, temperatures rapidly cool due to a storm system approaching the region. Scattered, light showers are expected for much of the day Saturday. While rainfall totals are underwhelming, the sunny and warm weather will be replaced by cloudy and cool conditions.
Unarmed Minuteman III missile test launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.– The Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III missile scheduled to launch Feb. 9 took off on time at 11:01 p.m. Thursday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The unarmed missile launch is a routine test to ensure the effectiveness, readiness, and accuracy...
KEYT
Sheriff’s office identifies 23-year-old man killed in car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 23-year-old Goleta / Mesa, Arizona resident died from a single-car crash early Thursday morning on the State Street off-ramp on southbound Highway 101. The fatal car collision happened around 1:50 a.m., when the driver's Hyundai Sonata struck a guardrail, a traffic sign, and a...
KEYT
Tony Garcia of Oxnard arrested and charged for the 1981 murders of two women
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Thursday that two counts of first-degree murder have been filed against Tony Garcia, 68, of Oxnard, for the 1981 cold case murders of Rachel Zendejas, 20, and Lisa Gondek, 21. Garcia is charged with committing the January 18,...
KEYT
68-year-old man arrested and charged with the 1981 murders of two women
VENTURA, Calif.– 68-year-old Tony Garcia was arrested Feb. 7 for the 1981 murders of 20-year-old Rachel Zendejas and 21-year-old Lisa Gondek following a five-year joint investigation between the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Ventura District Attorney Office Investigations Bureau, and the Oxnard Police Department. Zendejas was found dead in...
