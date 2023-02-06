ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

KEYT

Goleta delays 90-minute Old Town parking plans until summer of 2023

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta has postponed 90-minute parking restrictions in Old Town and moved those proposed parking rules to coincide with the Hollister Avenue Striping project in the summer. Plans to implement 90-minute parking in the spring were announced on Feb. 3 to try to minimize...
GOLETA, CA
KEYT

Lompoc area public libraries receive $20,025 donation

LOMPOC, Calif. – During the Lompoc City Council meeting on Feb. 7, the Lompoc Library received a $20, 025 donation from the Lompoc District Libraries Foundation. The donation will go towards the Lompoc Library, the Village Library, the Charlotte's Web Bookmobile and the Buellton Library. “The Lompoc libraries are...
LOMPOC, CA
KEYT

Chilly daytime highs and a chance of rain

A cooling trend began Friday, but daytime highs were warm and well above seasonal average. By Saturday, temperatures rapidly cool due to a storm system approaching the region. Scattered, light showers are expected for much of the day Saturday. While rainfall totals are underwhelming, the sunny and warm weather will be replaced by cloudy and cool conditions.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KEYT

68-year-old man arrested and charged with the 1981 murders of two women

VENTURA, Calif.– 68-year-old Tony Garcia was arrested Feb. 7 for the 1981 murders of 20-year-old Rachel Zendejas and 21-year-old Lisa Gondek following a five-year joint investigation between the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Ventura District Attorney Office Investigations Bureau, and the Oxnard Police Department. Zendejas was found dead in...
OXNARD, CA

