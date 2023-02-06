Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Amador County Commercial Structure Fire Under Investigation
Amador County, CA – Fire investigators are trying to determine what ignited a commercial structure fire in the Plymouth area of Amador County this week that threatened several businesses. Amador Fire Protection District (ACPD) crews were called out around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8th, to the 18590 block...
mymotherlode.com
What Happened To Flood-Stuck Vehicle In Chinese Camp?
Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP updates what happened to a sedan that got stuck on Red Hills Road in the Chinese Camp area during the recent stormy weather. Clarke Broadcasting asked Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado for an update. He revealed that the white car with flood waters halfway up its doors, as seen in the image box photo, is out of Sacramento, but its owner is still unknown as the license plates have been removed.
mymotherlode.com
Number Of Dead Trees Spikes In Mother Lode Region
Sonora, CA — The US Forest Service conducted aerial tours over California’s forested areas over the past year and reports that 36 million additional dead trees were located. It takes into account state, federal and private land. The Forest Service reports that high tree mortality was very evident...
mymotherlode.com
Mother Lode Residents May Notice CAL Fire Aircraft Flying Overhead
Calaveras County, CA – More CAL Fire aircraft will be visible in the skies over the Mother Lode in the coming months. The additional flights will be taking off from the McClellan Airtanker base in the Sacramento area. Staff at the base will be supporting pilot training in preparation for the move into fire season. CAL Fire detailed that the training flights will be conducted with air attack planes, air tankers, and helicopters. They added that the flights will take place almost daily as the weather permits.
mymotherlode.com
Power Line Repairs Will Close Evergreen Road
Groveland, CA — A road outside of Groveland will be closed on Thursday so that Hetch Hetchy Water and Power can repair power lines. Evergreen Road will be closed from 7:30am-4:30pm, just beyond the Evergreen Lodge resort. There will still be access to Evergreen Lodge for all customers and staff. Mather Road is open to Hetch Hetchy as an alternate route for those who wish to visit the park. The work is only anticipated to take one day.
mymotherlode.com
Murphys Restaurant Customers Get a Saturday Morning Surprise
Murphys, CA – A surprise for diner patrons this past Saturday as a sedan plowed into multiple vehicles in the eatery’s parking lot off Highway 4 in Calaveras County. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. east of Main Street at a local strip mall located at 55 Highway 4 in Murphys. The CHP reported that 21-year-old Ron Garcia-Dixon of Angels Camp was driving an Acura eastbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, he allowed the sedan to drift into the westbound lane. He then swerved left to avoid a collision with an oncoming car. Garcia-Dixon lost control of the sedan, which plowed into the parking lot of the Murphys Hwy 4 Diner (formerly Hillbillies) and smashed into five parked vehicles.
mymotherlode.com
Compassion Outreach Collaborative Forms
Sonora, CA — Several independent groups that are working to help those impacted by homelessness in Tuolumne County are teaming up to form a new collaborative. The hope is that new initiatives will be more successful if they partner, meet regularly, and collectively share ideas. This weekend’s Mother Lode...
sierranewsonline.com
Alert: Law Enforcement Activity Rd 415
COARSEGOLD–The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the Madera County Regional SWAT Team is currently serving a search warrant in the area of Road 415 and Rivercrest Road in Coarsegold. Please avoid this area while law enforcement and emergency personnel are on scene. If you are a...
mymotherlode.com
Update: TCSO Seeks Help Finding Missing Woman
Update at 11:45 a.m.: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials report a missing woman, 41-year-old Janine Frizzell, has been found safe. Spokesperson Ashley Boujikian detailed that she was located in Angels Camp and police checked on her after “she reached out personally” when she became aware she had been reported missing.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora High Shooting Suspect Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder
Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County jury found Joshua Rodriguez, the triggerman in the Sonora High School parking lot shooting, guilty as charged on Thursday afternoon. The Tuolumne County jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about ten hours across two days before returning to the courtroom with their decision. They found 22-year-old Rodriguez of Tuolumne guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Aguiar of Sonora. As earlier reported here, when Aguiar was shot to death in his vehicle on September 16, 2020, there were also three other people in the vehicle. Rodriguez was arrested in Centerville, Utah, by police, who reported he was found hiding out in the backyard of a residence on September 26, 2020, as detailed here.
Two die after fiery solo crash on Highway 99, CHP says
Two people are dead following a fiery solo crash Saturday night on Highway 99 before the northbound Avenue 18 and a half exit in Madera County.
mymotherlode.com
Mother Lode High Schools Compete To Make The Grade
Sonora, CA – Students from three Mother Lode high schools matched wits in the 44th Annual Mother Lode Regional Academic Decathlon Competition held in Sonora, with the top two teams heading to the state finals and possibly the national competition. The event took place between January 18 and February...
mymotherlode.com
Attempted Murder Arrest In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A woman was arrested for attempted homicide over the weekend, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing details about the incident. 29-year-old Catrina Marie Espinoza allegedly went into a residence on Kanaka Drive in Jamestown and attempted to stab a victim several times with a kitchen knife. The victim, who officials identified as her mother, was able to escape the home.
mymotherlode.com
Small Business Development Center Hosts Grand Opening Event In Sonora
Sonora, CA– Small business owners and staff in Sonora are invited to attend the Small Business Development Center Grand Opening Event on February 21st. The event, which is free and open to the public, is being held in partnership with the Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center, the Mother Lode Job Training Center, and the Tuolumne Chamber of Commerce.
Inmate hops razor wire fence to escape Calaveras County Jail
CALAVERAS COUNTY — The search is on for an escaped inmate in Calaveras County.The county Sheriff's Office said Larry McDonald was getting supervised taking out the trash Thursday night when he took off running, hopped over a razor wire fence and vanished.The 41-year-old from San Andreas is serving time for possession of a dangerous weapon, disobeying a court order and possession of drug paraphernalia.McDonald is 5-foot-10 with brown hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on his neck. The sheriff's office said he's not clean-shaven.Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.The jail was put on lockdown while several crews began searching for McDonald. Investigators were contacting all known associates of him and searched previous locations he was tied to.
KCRA.com
Man suspected of killing cellmate at Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County
A man incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione died after being stabbed by his cellmate, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said on Friday. Prison officials said Robert Aranda, 23, was found in his cell with stab wounds and other injuries at around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday. He was taken to the prison’s treatment and triage area, where he was pronounced dead.
