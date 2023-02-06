Read full article on original website
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in fees to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Some Want to Fire the City Manager Over His Response to Winter WeatherTom HandyAustin, TX
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange C3 Raises $6M to Offer FTX Alternative
Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange C3 raised $6 million in a seed funding round led by Two Sigma ventures, the investment arm of traditional finance quantitative trading firm Two Sigma, according to apress release. C3 positions...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Lender BlockFi Takes Two-Thirds Loss to Settle Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms' Debt
Bitcoin mining firm Bitfarms (BITF) agreed to settle its remaining $21 million of debt withbankrupt lender BlockFi for a single cash payment of $7.75 million, according to a Thursday press release. The miner has...
CoinDesk
DeFi Giant MakerDAO Integrates Blockchain Data Provider Chainlink for DAI Stablecoin
MakerDAO, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, successfully onboarded blockchain data provider Chainlink's smart contract automation into its Keeper system that maintains the stability of Maker's DAI stablecoin, Chainlink Labs said Thursday.
CoinDesk
The Future of Financial Planning Lies in AI and Blockchain
The integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technology in financial planning and portfolio construction holds immense potential for efficiency, accuracy and security in the industry. The use of blockchain and AI in this...
CoinDesk
Coinbase's CEO Cites 'Rumors' the SEC May Ban Crypto Staking for Retail Customers
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says he's heard rumors the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would like to ban retail investors from engaging incryptocurrency staking, the income-generating technique at the core of running blockchains including Ethereum.
CoinDesk
What Does Kraken's SEC Settlement Mean for Crypto Staking?
There were a number of bankruptcy hearings this week, but the big news was Kraken settling charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and ending its U.S. crypto staking program as a result.
CoinDesk
Payments Company Affirm Is Shutting Down Its Crypto Business
Payment network Affirm (AFRM) is shutting down the cryptocurrency service it started in 2021, according to a letter toshareholders on Wednesday. Affirm Crypto will close on March 2. The shutdown is part of a...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Exchange LocalBitcoins Set to Close This Month, Citing Crypto Winter
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to coindesk.consensus.com to register and buy your pass now.
CoinDesk
Flux Finance Launches Lending Token Collateralized by U.S. Treasurys
What's the latest trend in decentralized finance (DeFi)?Yield farming backed by U.S. government debt. Following the recent launch of Ondo Finance's U.S. Treasury-backed Government Bond Fund (OUSG), Flux Finance has launched a decentralized...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bitstamp Registers in France
Bitstamp has officially registered with the Financial Markets Authority in France, according to theregulator's website. The exchange joins Binance, Bitpanda and Société Générale's Forge unit in registering under what is one of the...
CoinDesk
Here’s Why Artificial Intelligence Focused Cryptocurrencies Are Vastly Outperforming Bitcoin
Crypto markets are known to be fueled by narratives, and artificial intelligence (AI) is the latest trend. Prominent traders on Crypto Twitter are heralding AI-based tokens as the sector that might lead the next...
CoinDesk
Robinhood’s Crypto Revenue Declined 24% to $39M in Q4
Online trading brokerage Robinhood Markets (HOOD) reported $39 million in crypto trading revenue in the fourth quarter, down 24% from $51 millionin the third quarter. The company also said its board had authorized the...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Suggests SEC Could Ban Staking
This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong...
CoinDesk
Three Arrows’ Founder Refused to Comply With Subpoena, Stonewalling Probe, Court Told
Kyle Davies refused to comply with a court subpoena for the books and records of his former crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, a New York court was told in a Tuesday night filing.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Cryptos Upswing Stalls This Week Amid Fresh Regulatory Concerns
Bitcoin and ether momentum stalled this week as investors fretted first about vibrant jobs data and continued U.S. central bank hawkishness, and then about the potential for increased crypto regulation. Kraken'sagreement to sunset liquidity staking services for U.S. customers particularly darkened the market mood late Thursday.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: The Sandbox Is Up on Saudi Arabia Partnership News
This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Virtual world The Sandbox's...
CoinDesk
China Targets Blockchain Breakthroughs With Beijing Research Center: Report
China is establishing a blockchain research center in Beijing as it explores integrating the technology more extensively into day-to-day life, the South China Morning Postreported on Thursday. The Ministry of Science and Technology approved...
CoinDesk
Crypto Payments Firm MoonPay and NFT Marketplace LooksRare Ink Partnership
Web3 payments firm MoonPay is teaming up with non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace LooksRare to allow traders to easily purchase cryptocurrency and NFTs on the platform, the companies said Thursday. MoonPay's infrastructure aims to help...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Hovers Near $23K; Why AI Tokens Are on a Months-Long Tear
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin spent another day near its most recent $23K support. LDO spikes. Insights: AI-related tokens have been surging for months amid rising institutional investment, writes CoinDesk...
CoinDesk
Dubai Prohibits Privacy Coins Like Monero Under New Crypto Rules
In Dubai, the issuance of, and all activities related to, anonymity-enhancing cryptocurrencies such as monero (XMR) are prohibited under new laws published Tuesday. The jurisdiction in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) published its long-awaited...
