The Best Headphones & Earbuds From This Bob Marley-Inspired Audio Brand

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s Bob Marley ’s birthday! The reggae legend, who died from melanoma in 1981, would have turned 78 years old on Monday (Feb. 6). To celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of items from House of Marley , the eco-friendly tech brand founded by the late musician’s son Rohan.

House of Marley offers a greener (yet still stylish) alternative to home audio technologies, using mindfully sourced materials such as bamboo and the brand’s signature Rewind fabric crafted from reclaimed organic cotton and hemp. House of Marley also supports global reforestation and ocean preservation efforts through the Project Marley Global Giving initiative, created in honor of the Marley “and his respect for the earth and people.”

The company’s blended passion for music and commitment to sustainability has led to a wide-ranging line of headphones, turntables, speakers and more.

We’ve rounded some of our top picks from the brand, which is available at HouseofMarley.com and Amazon . See them below.

Need a portable speaker? House of Marley’s No Bounds Speaker comes in red, black, blue and gray. It has a 10-hour battery life, it’s waterproof, dust-proof and designed to float, making it perfect for a day at day the beach (when the weather lets up), pool or for an outdoor hang with friends. The built-in microphone also allows for use as a speakerphone.

Buy: House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable $199.99

This stylish turntable’s Audio Technica cartridge and built-in pre-amp delivers premium audio quality, plus it’s compatible with any Bluetooth speaker or headphones. The soft, natural bamboo design with a Marley quote engraved on the tonearm also makes for a decorative addition to your living space.

Amazon

Buy: House of Marley Positive Vibration 2: Over-Ear Headphones $89.99

Need foldable headphones? From podcasts to playlists, listen to your favorites with the House of Marley’s Positive Vibration 2: Over-Ear Headphones . The headphones serve up crisp sound with 40mm drivers, up to 10 hours of playtime and they’re compatible with IOS and Android.

Another popular option from the House of Marley lineup: Exodus Over-Ear Headphones are equipped with 50mm hi-definition drivers for the ultimate listening experience and memory foam ear cushions and headband padding for comfort (IOS and Android compatible) the headphones allow for 30 hours of playtime.

Champion True Wireless Earbuds $55.99 Buy Now 1

If headphones aren’t your thing, House of Marley also offers earbuds crafted from bamboo, natural wood fiber composite and Regrind Silicone. The earbuds have an eight-hour battery life and mechanical button touch control.

Get Together Duo Bluetooth Speakers $135.99 $169.99

The compact bookshelf speakers , featuring the brand’s signature bamboo design, allows for 20 hours of playtime from the portable right speaker and a mains-powered left speaker, so you can enjoy jams while chilling at home or heading outdoors. It includes convenient USB-C charging and Bluetooth connectivity to pair with your phone, TV, laptop or wireless turntable. Click here to shop more speakers from House of Marley like the No Bounds XL Waterproof Speaker ($149.99) and Get It Together Mini Portable Speaker ($89.99) .