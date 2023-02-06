Read full article on original website
I Tried Washable Furniture, and It's an Absolute Game Changer
I'm a self-proclaimed spiller. Whether it's something I'm eating, something I'm drinking, or some new makeup product I'm testing, 10 out of 10 times I end up spilling whatever it is on myself or on something next to me. That something else has unfortunately included couches, chairs, and bedding, so I've learned the hard way to always keep a Tide pen in my purse and a bottle of Folex in my cabinet. When I first heard about Levity, a company that makes washable furniture, I thought the concept was too good to be true.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
Rihanna Is Ready For the Super Bowl in a Crocodile Dress With Double Leg Slits
The Super Bowl is only a few days away, and Rihanna is preparing for her halftime performance in style. On Feb. 9, the legendary singer and Fenty mogul appeared at a press conference in Phoenix, AZ, dressed in crocodile print and matching lace-up heels. The Alaïa runway look featured a maxi dress with thigh-high leg slits on both sides, accentuated by the crisscross pattern of her laces. On top, she wore a shearling leather moto jacket and styled it off the shoulder with her black bra peeking through.
Rita Ora Brings Back This Controversial "Ugly" Shoe Trend From the 2000s
Rita Ora is starting spring off early, wearing white platform UGG slides while out and about in Los Angeles. The 32-year-old "You Only Love Me" singer rocked all of the classics: a white cotton crop top, low-rise boyfriend jeans, a leather jacket, and a black Miu Miu bag, accessorized with sunglasses and a chunky silver chain choker around her neck. But her UGG Aww Yeah sandals were what stood out — and though February may be the coldest month of the year, she's clearly not letting a midwinter chill ruin her vibe, proving that winter whites refer to more than just cozy sweaters and scarves. In fact, on a mild morning in LA, it can be completely comfortable to slip your pedicured toes into open-toe shoes.
Alix Earle Is All Over My TikTok Feed, so I Tried Her Makeup Routine
My DMS are always open if u need to rant #sororityrecruitment. Alix Earle's makeup routine is going viral on TikTok. The influencer uses a few key products to achieve her signature look. One editor tried the makeup routine and is sharing her results. I have a new obsession, and her...
De-Influencing Is the TikTok Trend Putting Authenticity First, but Can It Be Trusted?
Be honest: how often does your social media scrolling lead to shopping? And how many of those things that TikTok made you buy did you actually need? Enter de-influencing, the latest TikTok trend flipping influencing on its head — and aiming to save our bank balances in the process.
This Old Navy Moto Jacket Is Timeless, Chic, and on Sale Right Now
Lately, I can't get enough faux leather in my life. From knee-high boots and handbags to blazers and jackets, I want it all, despite having a closet that, if it could talk, would beg for mercy. My incessant need for all the faux-leather fashion and accessories is precisely how I ended up adding the Old Navy Water-Resistant Faux-Leather Biker Jacket ($70) to my virtual shopping cart (you can actually get it for $52 right now, because the retailer is taking 25 percent off all online orders). I found it while scoping out the brand's new arrivals — and I'd be doing you a disservice not to spread the word. Ahead, I'm breaking down everything you need to know about the chic outerwear staple to decide whether you should add it to your shopping cart, too.
Nordstrom's Winter Sale Is Here, and the Deals Are Major — Shop Our 20 Favorites
Nordstrom is one of our absolute favorite places to shop year-round. Regardless of the season or our spending budgets, we always know that we can rely on the retailer to deliver with the exact products and pieces that we're looking for — perhaps even a few that we aren't. Fortunately for us (and our bank accounts), Nordstrom is currently hosting its major Winter Sale, which features deals of up to 50 percent off on a number of best-selling products. And before you question it, nope, your eyes aren't deceiving you — we really just said 50 percent.
Natasha Lyonne Gives "Lip Gloss Nails" a Barbiecore Spin
It's time to give Natasha Lyonne her flowers because she has been killing the beauty game lately. After stealing the show at the Golden Globes earlier this year with a "jellyfish" ponytail, followed by an epic makeup look and updo at the "Poker Face" premiere, the actor is back with yet another head-turning moment. This time, she is putting her spin on another one of 2023's emerging trends: "lip gloss nails."
You May Regret Getting the Buccal Fat Removal Procedure Later
Buccal fat removal is all anyone can talk about right now, thanks to countless TikTok videos and A-list celebrities like Chrissy Teigen confirming they've undergone the procedure. Reddit threads, however, can be found from patients who have regrets years later post-op. That is something Sam*, who got buccal fat removal at 20, is all too familiar with.
Great Jones's New Pan Makes Cast Iron Cooking Less Intimidating
I've barely had any experience cooking with cast-iron pots and pans. But after testing out a few non-stick cookware sets and really honing in on my cooking skills, I wanted to experiment and expand my kitchen knowledge into the world of cast-iron cooking. Though I was intimidated to whip up a meal with a cast-iron pan, a few of my colleagues had amazing things to say about Great Jones's line of cookware. Editors have raved about everything from the Instagram-famous Dutchess Dutch oven to the $35-Holy Sheet Pan, so I was curious to try out the durable and hassle-free Great Jones King Sear Cast Iron Pan ($110), and see how it held up for a beginner like me.
Francia Raísa Looks Completely Different With Red Hair
Red hair is trending big for 2023, and Francia Raísa is the latest celebrity to try the look on for size. On Feb. 9, the "How I Met Your Father" star shared a photo to Instagram of her newly dyed hair. "Good morning! Allow me to reintroduce myself," the caption reads. She also tagged the hairstylists responsible for her transformation: Ashley Ruiz and Lindsey Neavitt of Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood, CA.
What Is a Lash Dry Shampoo, and Where Has It Been All My Life?
MAC recently launched a dry shampoo for your eyelashes. A first of its kind, the Lash Dry Shampoo Mascara Refresher allows you to touch up your lashes throughout the day. One editor tested the innovative product and is sharing her results. I recently went through a breakup, and I've been...
