Lately, I can't get enough faux leather in my life. From knee-high boots and handbags to blazers and jackets, I want it all, despite having a closet that, if it could talk, would beg for mercy. My incessant need for all the faux-leather fashion and accessories is precisely how I ended up adding the Old Navy Water-Resistant Faux-Leather Biker Jacket ($70) to my virtual shopping cart (you can actually get it for $52 right now, because the retailer is taking 25 percent off all online orders). I found it while scoping out the brand's new arrivals — and I'd be doing you a disservice not to spread the word. Ahead, I'm breaking down everything you need to know about the chic outerwear staple to decide whether you should add it to your shopping cart, too.

10 HOURS AGO