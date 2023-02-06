Read full article on original website
The Biggest Menswear Trend at the 2023 Grammys? Normal Clothes
The 2023 Grammy Awards broadcast opened on the Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, who led a procession of colorful-skirted bomba y plena dancers while wearing an exceedingly regular outfit: a plain white T-shirt tucked (no belt) into a pair of light-wash, hip-bone-high-rise jeans, with white tennis shoes and a backwards snapback hat. Here he was, the most-streamed artist on the planet onstage on Music’s Biggest Night™, and viewers at home on Twitter were reveling in how he looks just like me fr, except, well, sexier.
What does a Hardcore Band Wear to the Grammys?
The Grammy Awards always deliver music's biggest stars outfitted in their Sunday best. Last night's edition saw the usual suspects dressed to the nines: Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, and Pharrell among them. A few of the most exciting menswear looks, though, came not from a pop superstar or famous rapper but from a less-expected source: Turnstile, the idiosyncratic band born from Baltimore's hardcore punk scene. The group was nominated for three awards and showed up on music's biggest night dressed like the boundary-pushing rock stars they are.
The Biggest Fits of the 2023 Grammy Awards
It’s music’s biggest night, which means we’re buckled in for a night of music’s wildest fits—and with Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, and Steve Lacy all slated to hit the stage this evening, the menswear is poised to get very, very funky. Here are our favorite looks from the show.
Here’s a First Look at Daniel Lee’s Burberry
When Riccardo Tisci took the helm as Burberry’s creative director in 2018, he enlisted graphic designer Peter Saville (who famously created the album artwork for Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures) for a branding revamp, swapping out the heritage label’s prim serif font for blocky Helvetica. The logo symbolized a new, modern Burberry, and Tisci placed it prominently on all sorts of garments, from drawstring hoodies to lace gowns.
Kyle Kuzma & Winnie Harlow Take a Couples Quiz | GQ Sports
It's the Couples Quiz! In this episode, we're putting Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow's relationship to the test. They ask each other all sorts of questions (and hopefully know the answers). Can Kyle name (let alone describe) the childhood teddy bear Winnie still has today? What about three things she's taught him? What does Winnie think Kyle is most afraid of?
Womenswear Legend Phoebe Philo Is Back. Menswear Heads Rejoice
Phoebe Philo will debut her long-awaited eponymous brand this fall, the designer announced, breaking the news on Thursday via a simple text slide posted to a newly created eponymous Instagram account. Per the post, the canonically offline British designer’s “inaugural collection will be revealed and available on our website, phoebephilo.com,...
GQ Recommends banner
He's baaaaack! Christophe Lemaire—a.k.a the minimalist maven, the silhouette sultan, one-half, along with Sarah-Linh Tran, of the creative braintrust behind his eponymous label—has returned to bless us with yet another collection. This time around, though, you won't have to pay an arm and a leg to get into one of his immaculate designs—the collection in question comes via Uniqlo U, the Japanese retailer's criminally affordable sub-label. Ever since Lemaire hopped in the driver's seat, Uniqlo U has presented a fast lane for anyone looking to dress better on a budget, and the latest spring/summer outing is no exception.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's New Movie Air Chronicles the Scrappy Rise of Nike
Air, the new film from the heavy-hitting tandem of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, chronicles Nike’s rise to sneaker dominance through its partnership with Michael Jordan in the mid ‘80s. Starring Damon as Nike exec Sonny Vaccaro, Affleck as Phil Knight, and recent EGOT winner Viola Davis as Jordan’s mother, Deloris, Air seems poised to be the next great sports movie and the next banger from the formidable, newly reunited duo of Damon and Affleck, following 2021’s underrated The Last Duel.
Let Dave Bautista Show You the Power of a Little Gray Scruff
It's not like it's a surprise that Bautista's beard looks incredibly tough, but it's still a delight to see it in action. Beard lined up, hair slicked back, ready for action. If you've got wavy hair like these handsome fellas, here's proof that you've got at least three great ways to wear it.
