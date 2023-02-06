He's baaaaack! Christophe Lemaire—a.k.a the minimalist maven, the silhouette sultan, one-half, along with Sarah-Linh Tran, of the creative braintrust behind his eponymous label—has returned to bless us with yet another collection. This time around, though, you won't have to pay an arm and a leg to get into one of his immaculate designs—the collection in question comes via Uniqlo U, the Japanese retailer's criminally affordable sub-label. Ever since Lemaire hopped in the driver's seat, Uniqlo U has presented a fast lane for anyone looking to dress better on a budget, and the latest spring/summer outing is no exception.

