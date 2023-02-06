ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

TODAY.com

‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack

As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX 11 and 41

Health Highlights: Feb. 8, 2023​

Big changes are coming to health care after pandemic emergencies expire. People will soon have to pay part or all the cost of COVID tests, treatments and vaccines, and as many as 15 million people will likely lose their Medicaid coverage. Americans are getting more comfortable talking over mental health...

