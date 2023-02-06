ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Flicks for Valentine’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — (Good Things Utah) Movie critic Rachel Wagner came to share her best picks of the week. Since Valentine’s Day is coming up, Wagner has the best flicks to watch with your Bae or with your friends. Whether you’re having a Galentine’s Day, relaxing weekend with your partner or just a night alone, there’s something for everyone. And of course watching all of the above is ideal.
Don’t Miss out on the Show some love Sale!

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the special man or woman in your life? Look no further!. Camouflage Minky blankets from Blankets by Brian are the perfect way to show your love in February. Not only are they soft and luxurious, but they are perfect for outdoors, camping, and a cozy night in.
5 Things You Should Know About Visiting a Panadería

I was in Houston a couple of weeks ago, visiting my dad’s Tío for his 90th birthday. So naturally, we made an obligatory stop at a Mexican bakery, or panadería, for pastries. Unfortunately, I missed out on a couple of my favorites, but we’re fortunate to have a diversity of unique Latino bakeries here in Salt Lake City. So, of course, I had to make a quick visit this week.
Ways to show love to your pet this February

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Valentines’ Day is a time for spreading the love for people, but also our furry friends. Salt Lake City County Animal Services is doing a cutest couple contest. By couple they mean, you and your pet. Anyone who would like to participate is welcome. With each admission a $10 donation is required, but all the proceeds will be used to purchase enrichment toys for the shelter pets. On March 1st they will be announcing the winning couple. They will receive a 1 night stay at the Hyatt Place Park City and a personalized gift basket for their pet. All submissions are due no later than February 13th at 5PM. The voting runs between February 16th to 28th.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
Quick and easy heatless curls with Cozy Confidence

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Do you want to curl your hair but don’t want to damage your hair with all the heat? Cozy Confidence has just what you need! Rachel Sisneros, owner of Cozy Confidence, joined us to talk about how to get the perfect heatless curls without the heat and the hassle.
The power of inner peace and healing in therapy

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Going to therapy for the first time or going back after a long time can be a big step, but it can also be a valuable tool to help you get in touch with yourself and lead a more peaceful life. Today, marriage and family therapist, Shannon Ricks LMFT, joined us on GTU to discuss the signs that it may be time to seek therapy.
Relive your 80s prom with Casey Elliot concert

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend is to relive your 80s and 90s prom. Casey Elliot, member of GENTRI (The Gentleman Trio) is doing a concert called FOREVER VALENTINE: A celebration of 80s Love songs. This show will be running from February 10 – 14 at Clubhouse in South Temple. A clubhouse is an intimate and sweet venue that will give the illusion of your old high school dances. The show will feature Casey’s legendary vocals with special guest: Ellie Barry as they reimagine your favorite songs from Chicago, Bryan Adams, Billy Joel, Richard Marx, Journey, and many others. The tickets are limited so buy your tickets as soon as they go up. GTU viewers can get 10% off with the code: GTU.
Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah

Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
Utah church trucks in large food donation for local pantries

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints proved that distance does not matter when feeding the hungry. This week, the LDS Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, loaded up over 35,000 pounds of food items into a semi and then sent that truck west... all the way to California and ultimately Ridgecrest. That's 1,375 cases of food.
Expert insights on online vs offline dating

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — As a relationship coach, Kristin Sokol has seen the evolution of dating first hand. From the traditional methods of meeting people through mutual friends or at social events, to the newest trend of online dating, Kristin has witnessed the pros and cons of both approaches. Today, Kristin shared her expert insight on the benefits and challenges of both online and offline dating.
Asking For Help As A Parent

Courtney Parker, a board member with the Family Haven, shares tips for adults who are hesitant to ask for help in parenting. Courtney Parker, a board member with the Family Haven, shares tips for adults who are hesitant to ask for help in parenting. House Bill 4.15 Sherry Black final...
Popular food chain opening another new location in Utah

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Utah next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Utah restaurant location in Sandy, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Rods Heroes Looking For Host Families

Brady Murray, President of Rods Heroes, talks to ABC4 about the importance of adoption and the organization's need for host families. Brady Murray, President of Rods Heroes, talks to ABC4 about the importance of adoption and the organization's need for host families. Mendenhall Provides More Homeless Shelters During …. Homeless...
