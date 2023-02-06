ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

Crestview man charged with multiple drug crimes: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

By Summer Poole
 4 days ago

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Crestview man on multiple drug charges.

Tremayne Drake, 35, was arrested after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force searched a home on Oakdale Avenue after getting a narcotics search warrant.

Florida man concealed heroin in ‘buttocks,’ arrested with kilo of meth: Deputies

Drake is charged with:

  • Trafficking in Fentanyl
  • Trafficking in Methamphetamine
  • Trafficking in Oxycodone
  • Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon
  • Trafficking in Phenethylamines
  • Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Felony violation of probation
  • Possession of Marijuana in excess of twenty grams

Drake was arrested on Feb. 1, 2023. According to the Okaloosa County jail log, Drake was denied bond for all the charges.

