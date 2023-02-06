Crestview man charged with multiple drug crimes: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Crestview man on multiple drug charges.

Tremayne Drake, 35, was arrested after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force searched a home on Oakdale Avenue after getting a narcotics search warrant.

Drake is charged with:

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Trafficking in Oxycodone

Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon

Trafficking in Phenethylamines

Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute

Felony violation of probation

Possession of Marijuana in excess of twenty grams

Drake was arrested on Feb. 1, 2023. According to the Okaloosa County jail log, Drake was denied bond for all the charges.

