Crestview man charged with multiple drug crimes: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Crestview man on multiple drug charges.
Tremayne Drake, 35, was arrested after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force searched a home on Oakdale Avenue after getting a narcotics search warrant.Florida man concealed heroin in ‘buttocks,’ arrested with kilo of meth: Deputies
Drake is charged with:
- Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Oxycodone
- Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon
- Trafficking in Phenethylamines
- Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute
- Felony violation of probation
- Possession of Marijuana in excess of twenty grams
Drake was arrested on Feb. 1, 2023. According to the Okaloosa County jail log, Drake was denied bond for all the charges.
