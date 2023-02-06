Thurston County deputies arrest assault suspect after foot chase, brief brawl in cow dung

A person was arrested Sunday night after attempting to steal a car and fleeing law enforcement, which ended with a fight in a pile of cow dung.

Deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 p.m. Feb. 5 to an attempted auto theft off Waddell Creek Road Southwest. The person calling in said someone was on their property with a utility truck and trying to steal a vehicle, according to TCSO’s social media.

The suspect at some point rammed the calling party’s vehicle and ran the person over, the post says. That person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Deputies then began a pursuit with the suspect, which lasted about 20 minutes before they ran over spike strips laid down by the Chehalis Tribal Police, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The suspect then drove through a residential backyard and fled on foot into a cattle field. They were tased at one point, according to TSCO, and started fighting law enforcement while in a large pile of cow dung.

Deputies arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree assault, hit and run, attempted auto theft and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media that deputies had to switch out their boots after the arrest.