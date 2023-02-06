ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Thurston County deputies arrest assault suspect after foot chase, brief brawl in cow dung

By Ty Vinson
The Olympian
The Olympian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1Nd7_0keIFskm00

A person was arrested Sunday night after attempting to steal a car and fleeing law enforcement, which ended with a fight in a pile of cow dung.

Deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 p.m. Feb. 5 to an attempted auto theft off Waddell Creek Road Southwest. The person calling in said someone was on their property with a utility truck and trying to steal a vehicle, according to TCSO’s social media.

The suspect at some point rammed the calling party’s vehicle and ran the person over, the post says. That person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Deputies then began a pursuit with the suspect, which lasted about 20 minutes before they ran over spike strips laid down by the Chehalis Tribal Police, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The suspect then drove through a residential backyard and fled on foot into a cattle field. They were tased at one point, according to TSCO, and started fighting law enforcement while in a large pile of cow dung.

Deputies arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree assault, hit and run, attempted auto theft and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media that deputies had to switch out their boots after the arrest.

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022. According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect arrested in 2020 Emerald Queen Casino murder

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the 2020 murder of Ty Jenkins, who was shot to death at the Emerald Queen Casino. According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Jenkins was killed on Aug. 1,...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Auburn police arrest man after shooting gun and threatening victim

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after firing a gun into the air, threatening a person and fleeing in a stolen car, according to the Auburn Police Department. At about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, victims reported a man driving a black Honda CRZ fired a semi-automatic pistol into the air in the 600 block of 7th Street Southeast. A person reported the man threatened him by saying, “I see you. I know where you live. I am coming back for you.” According to witnesses, the man then fired into the ground and left in the Honda.
AUBURN, WA
YAHOO!

Kitsap County prosecutors back away from murder charges for 3 in 2005 killing

Kitsap County prosecutors have backed away from murder charges for three men who had been accused of killing a King County woman whose body was found in the water near Manchester in 2006. Prosecutors now say that further investigation has led them to believe that the three men they had charged last year for the murder of 33-year-old Shanan Lynn Read did not kill her and now attribute her death solely to a man who died in 2016.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

Woman, 42, dies in Tukwila car crash along West Valley Highway | Update

A 42-year-old Federal Way woman died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Feb. 5 in the 18100 block of West Valley Highway in Tukwila, just north of the city of Kent border. Tristan M. Smith died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Puget...
TUKWILA, WA
SeaTac Blog

Body of man found at SeaTac bus stop Tuesday morning

The body of a deceased man was found at a bus stop on International Blvd. and S. 176th Street in SeaTac on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023. Puget Sound Fire responded to the initial 911 call, which came in at around 5:35 a.m. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating....
SEATAC, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police seek help finding missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Fife

FIFE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen in Fife a week ago. According to the Fife Police Department (FPD), 39-year-old Chelsea Nolan has been missing since Thursday, Feb. 2. Authorities say she is 5'4" and weighs about 120 pounds.
FIFE, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
7K+
Followers
121
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy