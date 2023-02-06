Win a mini Grammy swag bag

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Christine Samra
 4 days ago

Not every artist can win a Grammy, but that doesn’t mean they go home empty-handed.

They sometimes score big when grabbing a gift bag from the ceremony.

Lash Fary from Distinctive Assets gave KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin a peek inside the official Grammy gift lounge.

The first item showcased was the ReFa Fine Bubbles Showerhead, which uses “Japanese technology to create microbubbles that get into your pores and better cleanse your skin.”

Ultra luxurious skincare line, Miage Skincare, is also featured. The collection featured is worth $500.

“These are waterless macromolecule formulas that are based on human stem cell science,” Fary explained.

Text “SWAG” to 5-1-5-1-5-1 to win a Grammy Mini Swag Bag that includes the Miage Skincare gift set, ReFa Fine Bubbles Showerhead, and more.

