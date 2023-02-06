$250 K in state arts commission grants will support art programming in veterans homes

Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Youth action nonprofit EarthGen names new executive director
YAKIMA, Wash.- Laura Armstrong has been named the executive director of the nonproft EarthGen. “We look forward to the next chapter of EarthGen under Laura’s leadership,” said Steve Shestag, board chair of EarthGen. “Together, we will continue to advance our work as we expand access for youth across Washington and strengthen our programs for even greater success.”
FOX 11 and 41
New national civics bee underway for Washington middle school students
OLYMPIA, Wash.- National Civics Bee, being held across Washington beginning with an essay contest that is underway now and in-person competitions this spring. Prizes total up to $1,500. The statewide competition in Seattle and local competitions across the state are being sponsored by the Association of Washington Business (AWB) and...
FOX 11 and 41
Richland seeking input on transportation safety action plan
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland is currently seeking input from residents through a survey to help identify the community’s transportation safety concerns. The survey is open through March 10. and can be completed online. The City of Richland will use the input from the survey to help develop a Comprehensive Safety...
FOX 11 and 41
Shrubsteppe restoration initiative accepting proposals for fire resources in eastern WA
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), Washington State Conservation Commission (SCC), and Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are seeking project proposals to benefit wildlife affected by wildfire on private, tribal, and public lands in eastern Washington. “Washington’s shrubsteppe habitat, wildlife, and communities are facing...
FOX 11 and 41
Scholarships available through Miss Tri-Cities and Miss Outstanding Teen competitions
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program, part of the Miss America Organization, invites contestants from Benton and Franklin Counties to compete for scholarships through the annual Teen, Miss, and Sparkle (formerly Little Sister) competitions. An informational meeting will be held on March 4, at 1 p.m. at Crossview Community...
FOX 11 and 41
Community coffee day for a good cause
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The local coffee community is hosting a Community Coffee Day on Saturday, February 11 at several local shops throughout the Tri-Cities. A portion of the profits from any of the participating locations will go to support the Rockabilly Roasting Company family according to a Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership post announcing the event.
FOX 11 and 41
Chiawana one of 10 high schools awarded grant from Mariners
PASCO, Wash.- The Seattle Mariners have announced the 10 recipients of the annual $50,000 Mariners Care Equipment Donation Grant to support high school baseball and softball programs in Washington and Oregon. Chiawana High School in Pasco is one of the schools receiving a grant. According to a press release from...
FOX 11 and 41
Pasco School District is only district to ask for bond, not levy in 2023 Special Election
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco School District (PSD) is proposing a bond in February 2023 through its Long-Term Facilities Management Plan, reportedly meant to address overcrowding in schools and improve learning environments. It needs a super majority, or 60%, to pass. The PSD reports it is currently serving over...
FOX 11 and 41
New zoning changes seek to protect residents of mobile homes
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Manufactured home parks give some people an affordable way to own a home, but more often than not they rent the land the home is on. When the land those parks sit on is sold to new owners it can mean big changes for residents. With many being changed to apartments or some other uses residents are forced to find a new place to live.
FOX 11 and 41
Florida schools will not ask student-athletes about menstruation, following outcry
Florida schools will no longer ask student-athletes to share their menstrual histories in order to play high school sports, following months of opposition from parents, physicians and advocates. On Thursday, the Florida High School Athletic Association’s board of directors voted 14-2 at an emergency meeting to adopt a proposal that...
FOX 11 and 41
RPD fills new Deputy Chief position
RICHLAND, Wash.- David Neher is the new Deputy Police Chief with the RPD. RPD Chief Brigit Clary recently announced the promotion of Neher to the Deputy Chief position. “I’m proud to name Deputy Chief Neher in this new role and know that he will continue to diligently serve the citizens and employees of Richland,” Chief Clary said.
FOX 11 and 41
Suspected McMurray St shooter Michael Reep arrested in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Richland Police Department says Michael Reep, one of the suspected shooters from the McMurray St shooting, has been taken into custody in Las Vegas. He was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm following the death of Jarrod Yockey; RPD reports Reep shot and killed Yockey January 26.
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Bed Bath & Beyond listed in new store closures
Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to close another 150 stores as it continues to reorganize its finances. The planned closures, announced in a regulatory filing Monday, come as the company also said it had struck a deal to raise $1 billion in funding to stave off a bankruptcy filing for now. The fundraising deal was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
FOX 11 and 41
200 pounds of copper wire stolen in Mesa
MESA, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect that stole 200 pounds of scrap copper wire from Big Bend Electric in Mesa. According to the FCSO the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 9. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and the FCSO...
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Police: Three cars stolen in one morning while warming up
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is reporting that three cars were stolen from different homes on February 9, all while the cars were being warmed up in their owners’ driveway. The cars had been left unlocked, so KPD is urging people not to leave their car unattended and unlocked while warming it up.
FOX 11 and 41
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize, pay $3M in settlement with whistleblowers who reported him to FBI
DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize, pay $3M in settlement with whistleblowers who reported him to FBI.
FOX 11 and 41
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Juan Pablo Aguilar, 31, has been charged with attempted murder after firing 15 rounds in a shooting near 6th and Clark Street in Pasco on February 7. According to probable cause documents for Aguilar’s arrest filed in Franklin County Superior Court Aguilar fired 15 rounds, hitting a male victim twice.
FOX 11 and 41
Thursday, February 9 Forecast
High Wind Advisory in place for the Grande Ronde Valley starting today at 1 p.m. set to expire at 7 a.m. Walla Walla was showing future wind speeds of up to 25 MPH so may want to keep an eye out on anything there. Today:. Dry in the Tri! We...
Comments / 1