Washington State

$250 K in state arts commission grants will support art programming in veterans homes

By Michael LeCompte Digital Content Producer
FOX 11 and 41
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FOX 11 and 41

Youth action nonprofit EarthGen names new executive director

YAKIMA, Wash.- Laura Armstrong has been named the executive director of the nonproft EarthGen. “We look forward to the next chapter of EarthGen under Laura’s leadership,” said Steve Shestag, board chair of EarthGen. “Together, we will continue to advance our work as we expand access for youth across Washington and strengthen our programs for even greater success.”
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 11 and 41

New national civics bee underway for Washington middle school students

OLYMPIA, Wash.- National Civics Bee, being held across Washington beginning with an essay contest that is underway now and in-person competitions this spring. Prizes total up to $1,500. The statewide competition in Seattle and local competitions across the state are being sponsored by the Association of Washington Business (AWB) and...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 11 and 41

Richland seeking input on transportation safety action plan

RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland is currently seeking input from residents through a survey to help identify the community’s transportation safety concerns. The survey is open through March 10. and can be completed online. The City of Richland will use the input from the survey to help develop a Comprehensive Safety...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Shrubsteppe restoration initiative accepting proposals for fire resources in eastern WA

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), Washington State Conservation Commission (SCC), and Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are seeking project proposals to benefit wildlife affected by wildfire on private, tribal, and public lands in eastern Washington. “Washington’s shrubsteppe habitat, wildlife, and communities are facing...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 11 and 41

Community coffee day for a good cause

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The local coffee community is hosting a Community Coffee Day on Saturday, February 11 at several local shops throughout the Tri-Cities. A portion of the profits from any of the participating locations will go to support the Rockabilly Roasting Company family according to a Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership post announcing the event.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Chiawana one of 10 high schools awarded grant from Mariners

PASCO, Wash.- The Seattle Mariners have announced the 10 recipients of the annual $50,000 Mariners Care Equipment Donation Grant to support high school baseball and softball programs in Washington and Oregon. Chiawana High School in Pasco is one of the schools receiving a grant. According to a press release from...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

New zoning changes seek to protect residents of mobile homes

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Manufactured home parks give some people an affordable way to own a home, but more often than not they rent the land the home is on. When the land those parks sit on is sold to new owners it can mean big changes for residents. With many being changed to apartments or some other uses residents are forced to find a new place to live.
WALLA WALLA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

RPD fills new Deputy Chief position

RICHLAND, Wash.- David Neher is the new Deputy Police Chief with the RPD. RPD Chief Brigit Clary recently announced the promotion of Neher to the Deputy Chief position. “I’m proud to name Deputy Chief Neher in this new role and know that he will continue to diligently serve the citizens and employees of Richland,” Chief Clary said.
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Suspected McMurray St shooter Michael Reep arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Richland Police Department says Michael Reep, one of the suspected shooters from the McMurray St shooting, has been taken into custody in Las Vegas. He was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm following the death of Jarrod Yockey; RPD reports Reep shot and killed Yockey January 26.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 11 and 41

Kennewick Bed Bath & Beyond listed in new store closures

Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to close another 150 stores as it continues to reorganize its finances. The planned closures, announced in a regulatory filing Monday, come as the company also said it had struck a deal to raise $1 billion in funding to stave off a bankruptcy filing for now. The fundraising deal was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

200 pounds of copper wire stolen in Mesa

MESA, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect that stole 200 pounds of scrap copper wire from Big Bend Electric in Mesa. According to the FCSO the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 9. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and the FCSO...
MESA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Kennewick Police: Three cars stolen in one morning while warming up

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is reporting that three cars were stolen from different homes on February 9, all while the cars were being warmed up in their owners’ driveway. The cars had been left unlocked, so KPD is urging people not to leave their car unattended and unlocked while warming it up.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Juan Pablo Aguilar, 31, has been charged with attempted murder after firing 15 rounds in a shooting near 6th and Clark Street in Pasco on February 7. According to probable cause documents for Aguilar’s arrest filed in Franklin County Superior Court Aguilar fired 15 rounds, hitting a male victim twice.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Thursday, February 9 Forecast

High Wind Advisory in place for the Grande Ronde Valley starting today at 1 p.m. set to expire at 7 a.m. Walla Walla was showing future wind speeds of up to 25 MPH so may want to keep an eye out on anything there. Today:. Dry in the Tri! We...
YAKIMA, WA

