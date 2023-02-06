Suspect taken into custody after stealing ambulance from Houston Fire Department, leading police on chase, officials say

Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
1 dead after crash on the North Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – A person has been pronounced dead after a crash on a service road of the North Freeway. According to Houston police, the crash took place around 6:30 p.m. southbound, near W. Gulf Bank Road on Friday night. Initial details state that two vehicles were involved in the...
Click2Houston.com
Passenger killed in west Houston crash after driver slams into tree during argument, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman died in a crash when the vehicle she was riding in slammed into a tree in west Houston Thursday night, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened in the 9900 block of Richmond Avenue around 10:41 p.m. According...
Click2Houston.com
2 killed after suspected drunk, speeding driver crashes into forklift in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities say two people are dead after the suspected drunk, speeding driver of their car crashed into a forklift on Houston’s south side Thursday night. According to the Houston Police Department, the crash took place in the 2700 block of Bellfort Road, west of SH-288, at around 6:38 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing ATV worth $60K from body shop near Webster, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after Houston police say he stole an ATV worth approximately $60,000 at a body shop near Webster on Thursday afternoon, police say. Police said it all started at the business in the 15500 block of Highway 3 at around noon. According to...
Click2Houston.com
57-year-old man charged with murder after man found dead in street in NE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A 57-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged after police say they found a man dead in the middle of the street on Thursday. Tyrone Gray has been charged with murder. Houston police responded to reports of an assault in the 8900 block of Bertwood Street around...
Click2Houston.com
Capital murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly one year after deadly shooting at NW Houston motel, police say
HOUSTON – The suspect wanted for fatally shooting a man outside a motel in northwest Houston has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Isaac Oliver Elmore, Jr., 21, has been charged with capital murder. A second suspect, 21-year-old Bernard Aaron Robertson, was arrested in May 2022 and...
Click2Houston.com
Houston man sentenced to 30 years in prison after ‘argument over nothing’ leads to deadly shooting, DA says
CLEAR LAKE, Texas – A Houston man has been sentenced to serve 30 years behind bars after murdering someone during a “botched drug deal,” according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Kendrick Marquis Bluitt, 23, pleaded guilty the day before his trial was set to...
Click2Houston.com
Lock your doors: Man shot by suspect while taking out trash in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot by a suspect while taking out the trash in north Harris County Tuesday. Constable deputies were called to the 16400 block of Darlington Meadow Court for reports of a...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after man was killed in hit-and-run while walking in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for the deadly hit and run last month. According to Crime Stoppers Houston, the incident took place on Jan. 25 at around 7:05 p.m. Police say Oliseh Ojbum was struck by a...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed after argument with another man in Freeport, police say
FREEPORT, Texas – A man was shot and killed after he was involved in an argument with another person in Freeport late Wednesday, police in Freeport said. Officers with the Freeport Police Department and deputies with Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of West 10th Street at around 10 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects wanted for shooting woman multiple times in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three people who they say have been charged with the shooting of a 36-year-old woman last year. On Dec. 14, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 11650 block of West Bellfort Boulevard around 2:05 a.m. When officers arrived,...
Click2Houston.com
13-year-old shot while sleeping in her bed during drive-by at north Harris County apartment complex: HCSO
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old girl was shot while she was sleeping in her bed at an apartment complex in north Harris County Wednesday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. HCSO responded to reports of a drive-by in progress at Altanova Apartments, located at 15414...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured after 4-vehicle crash in north Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One man is dead after a four-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the crash, which was reported in the 500 block of Rankin Road around 4:30 p.m. According to deputies, four vehicles were involved in the crash and one was...
Click2Houston.com
22-year-old charged with murder after deadly shooting in the Heights, police say
HOUSTON – A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged after police say she shot a man in the Heights area back in November. Timothy Aaryn Holland has since been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Jeremy Roberts to death. On Nov. 11, Houston police...
Click2Houston.com
Katy man leads Texas troopers on high speed chase while recording video posted on YouTube
A 23-year-old Katy man is out on bond after he fled from Texas state troopers three different times, twice at high speeds and once on foot. In Allen Lynch’s most recent pursuit on Feb. 4 on the Katy Freeway, he documented each step of escaping and hiding in a video posted on YouTube.
Click2Houston.com
Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for 2021 road rage shooting that left 11-year-old girl injured
HOUSTON – A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after injuring an 11-year-old girl in a road rage shooting in Tomball back in 2021. Max Meyers plead guilty to reckless injury to a child and was sentenced on Wednesday, according to court records. What happened. On...
Click2Houston.com
Clara Harris, Friendswood dentist infamously known for fatally running over husband, now off parole
GATESVILLE, Texas – Clara Harris, a Friendswood woman who was released from jail five years ago after serving 15 years for killing her husband, is now off parole, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials. Harris, now 65, was completely freed from state monitoring on Feb. 10. “Her...
Click2Houston.com
Deadly 3-vehicle crash shut down US-59 near Highway 90, police say
SUGAR LAND – One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Sugar Land Wednesday afternoon, according to officers. Sugar Land police responded to the crash located on the southbound mainlanes of U.S. Highway 59 between U.S. High 90 and Dairy Ashford around 4 p.m. Officers said two vehicles...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen her? Search underway for 57-year-old woman last seen in Spring Thursday morning, Harris County Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old woman who was last seen in Spring Thursday morning. Herman said Maria Del Rosio, who goes by Rosie, has been missing since Thursday morning. She was...
Click2Houston.com
‘I was begging for my life and my kids’: Mom of 3 describes terrifying north Harris County home invasion
SPRING, Texas – Police say two of three suspects are in custody after they were arrested for breaking into a home near Spring and assaulting a woman in front of her three children. It happened Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Ponderosa Forest neighborhood located in the 1400 block of...
