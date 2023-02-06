Read full article on original website
News On 6
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested
Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase on Thursday night. According to police, officers chased the suspect through the Holly Refinery before he crashed through a gate at PSO. Officers say they arrested the man near 36th and South Elwood. Police have not yet...
Sheriff: 2 dogs shot to death at home; search for suspect ongoing
Authorities in Wagoner County say they are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty.
KTUL
Tulsa police involved in standoff with shooting suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Officers said they are still working to get one man out of the house. They said the shooting occurred after a verbal altercation led to two men pulling out firearms and the girlfriend of one of the men was hit. TPD said the man...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Looking To Reunite Stolen Items To Owners
Police are trying to return dozens of stolen items found in a storage unit back to their rightful owners. Tulsa Police said officers arrested Brett Chamberlain in December in connection to almost 90 car break-ins. Authorities posted photos of the items on social media, saying they were recently found in...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for woman accused of stealing several pairs of sunglasses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Retail Crimes unit is requesting help in identifying the pictured person of interest. Police say she entered a store and started browsing the sunglasses. An associate then attempted to assist her and the subject allegedly responded with "I'm going to cut...
Human Remains Found In Tulsa, Police Investigate
Tulsa Police are investigating after human remains were found near the 400 Block of South 54th West Avenue on Thursday. A woman was looking for her cat when she discovered the remains, police said. Police said the remains were found in a structure that had been burned in September of...
KTUL
Sand Springs police arrest alleged porch pirate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department arrested an alleged porch pirate Friday night. On Feb 3, a night shift officer received a call of a porch pirate that had just stolen packages on North Elder Court. Police obtained a description of the suspect and canvassed the...
KTUL
Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
Tulsa woman looking for lost cat finds human remains
The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after a woman found human remains while looking for her cat late Thursday night.
News On 6
TPD Special Investigations Division Seizes Over 70 Lbs. Of Meth, Heroin & Fentanyl
The Tulsa Police Department says officers took more than 70 pounds of Meth, heroin and fentanyl off the streets. TPD says its Special Investigations Division made the bust last week. Officers say they seized more than two-and-and-a-half pounds of heroin, a quarter of a million fentanyl doses, and 73 pounds...
KTUL
Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man in federal court Wednesday, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Dillon Charles Wilson admitted to shooting and killing Jamitric Landrum on Jan. 19, 2022. According to court documents, the victim and a witness were driving...
Tulsa Man's Security System Catches Drive-By Mail Thief On Camera
A Tulsa man is worried thieves may become more brazen after his cameras catch someone stealing mail from several homes in the middle of the night. Troy Horn said he’s reported it every time he caught it on his surveillance system, near 81st and Sheridan, but feels like nothing is being done by authorities. He said all he can do is sit back and watch as it happens.
Tulsa couple arrested for abusing, neglecting 2 children, one remains missing after 2 years
A couple has been arrested by Tulsa Police for repeated child abuse.
State Narcotics Bureau Seizes Thousands Of Marijuana Plants From Illegal Farm
Agents seized more than 25,000 cannabis plants at an illegal marijuana farm in Payne County, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. The seizure happened on Thursday near the town of Yale, about 20 miles east of Stillwater. Agents said they expect more arrests to follow soon.
KTUL
Woman arrested after search warrant reveals meth in diaper bag, deputies say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman after finding methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, and drug paraphernalia inside her home while serving a search warrant. Creek County deputies say a search warrant was served at the home of Autumn Young on Monday in Sapulpa. Deputies say...
News On 6
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
OK officers find stolen 1800s gate worth $25K: police
Investigators in Tulsa say they were able to recover several stolen items after learning about an eBay post.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
KTUL
Tulsa tests text-to-donate panhandling alternative
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is testing a new program to combat panhandling. Signs for the “Change the Way You Give” initiative will be put up in south Tulsa in the coming weeks. The signs will let people donate to charities via text instead of giving cash to panhandlers.
Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen
BAPD arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green.
