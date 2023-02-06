ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested

Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase on Thursday night. According to police, officers chased the suspect through the Holly Refinery before he crashed through a gate at PSO. Officers say they arrested the man near 36th and South Elwood. Police have not yet...
KTUL

Tulsa police involved in standoff with shooting suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Officers said they are still working to get one man out of the house. They said the shooting occurred after a verbal altercation led to two men pulling out firearms and the girlfriend of one of the men was hit. TPD said the man...
news9.com

Tulsa Police Looking To Reunite Stolen Items To Owners

Police are trying to return dozens of stolen items found in a storage unit back to their rightful owners. Tulsa Police said officers arrested Brett Chamberlain in December in connection to almost 90 car break-ins. Authorities posted photos of the items on social media, saying they were recently found in...
KTUL

Sand Springs police arrest alleged porch pirate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department arrested an alleged porch pirate Friday night. On Feb 3, a night shift officer received a call of a porch pirate that had just stolen packages on North Elder Court. Police obtained a description of the suspect and canvassed the...
KTUL

Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
KTUL

Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man in federal court Wednesday, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Dillon Charles Wilson admitted to shooting and killing Jamitric Landrum on Jan. 19, 2022. According to court documents, the victim and a witness were driving...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man's Security System Catches Drive-By Mail Thief On Camera

A Tulsa man is worried thieves may become more brazen after his cameras catch someone stealing mail from several homes in the middle of the night. Troy Horn said he’s reported it every time he caught it on his surveillance system, near 81st and Sheridan, but feels like nothing is being done by authorities. He said all he can do is sit back and watch as it happens.
News On 6

Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
KTUL

Tulsa tests text-to-donate panhandling alternative

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is testing a new program to combat panhandling. Signs for the “Change the Way You Give” initiative will be put up in south Tulsa in the coming weeks. The signs will let people donate to charities via text instead of giving cash to panhandlers.
