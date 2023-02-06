Read full article on original website
Appleton Man Sentenced to Prison After Stabbing Man in Neck
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Michael Miller was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for stabbing another man in the neck. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years after being convicted of aggravated battery while intending to cause great bodily harm, according to a court official.
UWGB Student Arrested After Drugs, Gun Discovered on Campus
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A UW-Green Bay student is in jail after an incident in a student apartment building on campus Tuesday night. The University announced Wednesday that UWGB Police responded to James Temp Hall shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, as a man was pounding on doors repeatedly. Police say he appeared under the influence and they were sent to conduct a welfare check.
Appleton Man Involved in January Fatal Shooting Found in Sheboygan
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is no longer seeking the whereabouts of 37 year old Yia Lor, who was previously identified as a person of interest in the January 22 fatal shooting incident on Briarcliff Drive in which 56 year old Paul A. Rhoads was killed.
Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
Historic Oshkosh Building to be Featured in Stephen King Short Film Adaptation
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A story by one of the world’s greatest authors is coming to Northeast Wisconsin. Scenes for a short-film adaptation of Stephen King’s short story “The Last Rung on the Ladder” will be filmed at the historic Venue 404 in Oshkosh. “The...
Huth Polled Herefords and S&H Livestock Enterprises Receives Regional Environmental Stewardship Award
NEW ORLEANS – The joint operation of Huth Polled Herefords and S&H Livestock Enterprises, LLC, in Oakfield, Wis. was selected as one of seven regional winners of the 2022 Environmental Stewardship Award Program (ESAP). The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, made the announcement...
Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance elects new board members at annual meeting
CHILTON, Wis. — Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance (CCASA), a farmer-led conservation group, held its annual meeting on Jan. 24. Nearly 40 farmers, industry leaders and community members gathered to learn about the group’s continued effort to grow conservation practices throughout the county. CCASA president John Schwarz shared...
St. Norbert College Names Next President
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — St. Norbert College has selected its next leader. According to an email to the campus community, Laurie Joyner will be introduced as the college’s ninth president on Friday. Joyner is currently president of St. Xavier University in Chicago, a role she has held...
Green Bay Phoenix try to win another one
(WNFL) – The Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball team will go for another win tonight when they host Oakland at the Kress Center. The Phoenix come into the game with a 3-22 overall record and 2-12 in the Horizon League. Oakland is 10-15 overall and 8-6 in the...
GB cold snap costly
Hard to win a 40 minute college basketball game when your offense fails to score a point in more than 11 minutes. The Green Bay Phoenix hit the drought midway through the second half allowing the Oakland Golden Grizzles to pull away for a 59-47 victory at the Kress Center Thursday night. GB struggled on the offensive end in the first half too, managing only 18 points to trail by 11 at the break. Cade Meyer helped fuel a comeback effort with 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Phoenix pulled to within two in the second half. But from the 14 minute mark, to the final three minutes, GB didn’t score a point. The Phoenix fall to 3-23 on the year, 2-13 in Horizon League play. They’ll host Detroit Mercy at the Kress on Saturday night with a 6:00 PM tip. The Titans arrive after falling to Milwaukee 94-89 in a shootout. The Panthers got 26 from B.J. Freeman to stay within a game of the Horizon League lead at 11-4, they are 17-8 overall. Detroit Mercy got 42 points from Antoine Davis, the NCAA scoring leader who is roughly 300 points behind Pete Maravich’s all time NCAA scoring record.
Marquette upset at Connecticut
It might be a short visit to the top 10 for Marquette. The Golden Eagles climbed to the number 10 spot in both the Coaches and AP college basketball poll this week but they found life on the road in the Big East is hard. Marquette fell to 21st ranked Connecticut Tuesday night 87-42. The Golden Eagles were dominated in the first half by the Huskies who built a 46-29 lead by halftime. Tyler Kolek led Marquette with 17 points. It was a cool night from beyond the arc as Marquette made just 5 of 21 three point attempts. Nearly all the misses were chased down by Connecticut as they outrebounded Marquette 48-24, pulling down a whopping 21 offensive rebounds. The Golden Eagles slip to 19-6 overall, 11-3 in the Big East dropping them into second place, a half game behind idle Xavier. Marquette is back on the road against last place Georgetown this weekend.
