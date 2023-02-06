Read full article on original website
Autoblog
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse interior revealed with a blue and black theme
The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse was revealed at last year’s Detroit Auto Show, but Ford never showed off the performance model’s interior. That changes today, as Ford just released photos and details about the Dark Horse’s unique interior changes. Plus, the painted stripe option introduced on the previous-gen Shelby GT500 returns.
Autoblog
2023 Chicago Auto Show Live Updates: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek, Toyota Grand Highlander and more
The 2023 Chicago Auto Show begins on Thursday, February 9, and our reporters are already in the city, preparing to cover events as they unfold. We'll being seeing cars like the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek and Toyota Grand Highlander in person, interviewing automaker insiders and snapping photos of vehicles and all the other oddities that pop up at an event like this. And we'll be giving you live updates and color from the show floor along the way.
Autoblog
Kia returns to the Super Bowl with the tale of 'Binky Dad'
Kia returns to the ranks of Super Bowl commercials for 2023 with a new spot featuring its updated 2023 Telluride. While we can't imagine that the crossover referred to internally as the "Sell-u-ride" really needs much marketing support, a refresh is as good an excuse as any to raid those marketing coffers. This year, Kia follows the adventure of "Binky Dad" in his quest to fetch his daughter's lost pacifier, which naturally takes him over just about every bit of terrain you might encounter upon leaving the civilized confines of Southern California for the not-so-civilized mountains of ... probably also California. But Telluride is in Colorado? It's not important. Also, there's some football.
Autoblog
VW says it's considering a PHEV or electric pickup truck
Volkswagen divulged to Autoblog and a small group of media at the Chicago Auto Show today that it is looking into making a pickup truck. This isn’t the first time in recent history VW has threatened to greenlight a pickup — the company was talking a similar tune back in 2019 when it unveiled the Tarok Concept, but nothing ever materialized. Maybe things will be different this time?
Autoblog
Drive mice away from your vehicle with this under-$30 rodent repeller
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Mice can make cute pets for some, but for most, they're pests that need to be removed. Just seeing a mouse or rat running around your garage is bad enough, but these little critters are notorious for getting under hoods and chewing through wires, turning a creepy annoyance into a costly problem. In fact, Autoblog has even reported on a New York Times piece revealing that a larger-than-expected number of people in the city are battling major issues caused by rodents under the hood. The animals nest there and chew wires, leave debris and droppings, and make a mess. With spring on the way, you might start seeing mice pop up around your area more and more. Naturally, it's best to avoid this at all costs.
Autoblog
2023 Hyundai Kona N Road Test: Finally, an affordable, hot crossover
DETROIT, Mich — For all the SUVs and crossovers on sale, there’s a distinct lack of affordable, non-luxury performance options. You’ll find no shortage of them in the luxury space with prices above and beyond $75,000, but what about the person who wants some extra zest with more practicality on a budget? Say hello to the 2023 Hyundai Kona N.
Autoblog
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Anniversary Editions — how to make a Wrangler cost over $100K
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Anniversary Edition returns for 2023, this time marking two decades since the package first debuted way back on the TJ. Jeep marked 10 years of the Rubicon with the first Anniversary Edition in 2013, and the fundamental approach remains the same this time around: More than a sticker package, but not enough to be a separate model in its own right, and American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) is getting in on the action with an upgrade kit. Let's dive in.
Autoblog
White hat hacker cracked Toyota's supplier portal
Companies hire “white hat” hackers to help identify network weaknesses all the time, generally offering a bounty for any vulnerabilities they find and report. Automakers are no exception, and with the proliferation of connected vehicles with round-the-clock internet access, the security risks have grown just as fast. Toyota recently learned of an issue with its supplier portal, through which a white hat hacker could access email accounts, documents and other confidential information.
Autoblog
Head of Jeep confirms PHEV buyers really are plugging in
One of the questions that I and many of my colleagues have had about plug-in hybrids is: Do people really take advantage of its batteries and charge up? Sure, it can save lots of fuel, but are people really taking the time to plug in regularly? After all, it's not like you can't drive if you don't, so maybe people just drive them like regular hybrids. Stellantis Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep, Jim Morrison, told us at the Chicago auto show that PHEV buyers definitely plug in.
Autoblog
Least satisfying cars, Ford vs. GM in F1 and the Ineos Grenadier | Autoblog Podcast #767
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. The chatter kicks off with a discussion about the merits of both Ford and GM getting into the Formula 1 series and the different paths the two American automakers are taking in their endeavors. From there, conversation turns toward a performance-minded version of Ford's Lightning electric truck and the interior of the Mustang Dark Horse. The latest list of the least satisfying new cars is then debated, and the news topics end with a recap of Tesla Cybertruck delays.
Autoblog
Lucid Air joins the EV price wars, gets a discount on some trims
Lucid Group said Thursday that customers will get a $7,500 credit on buying certain variants of the Air luxury electric car, joining a price war started by market leader Tesla. The battle has made it much more difficult for money-losing U.S. startups such as Rivian and Lucid to grab market...
Autoblog
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse models these carbon fiber kicks at the Chicago Auto Show
What kind of wheels do you buy when you're ponying up for a 500-horsepower 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse and you've even popped for some hand-painted stripes? If you're going to swallow a horse, don't choke on the tail, go all in — the Dark Horse will be available with these carbon fiber wheels. Ford offered a first look at them Wednesday on the floor of the Chicago Auto Show.
Autoblog
Hyundai reimagines pixel art with Ioniq 6 design details
We're pretty comfortable saying that the Hyundai Motor Group is the leader in automotive design right now. It's been releasing varied and adventurous car designs left and right, with the Ioniq electric cars leading the charge (Sorry, not sorry - Hurd). The Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5 present very different design ideas, and are also clearly related. And the attention to detail is remarkable. For instance, each one has little sets of either six or five squares in key places corresponding to the model, like in the charging doors, or the trunk release buttons. When walking around the Ioniq 6, then, we started noticing even more sets of six, and multiples of six. And we were wondering, just how deep does the rabbit hole go?
