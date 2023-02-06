ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Key News Network

Pursuit Suspect Crashes into 2 Encino Homes

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A California Highway Patrol overnight pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two homes on a street in the Encino neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. CHP West Valley officers began a pursuit of a dark colored Ford SUV Friday morning, Feb. 10, at approximately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Mid-Flood Thieves Tracked Down & Arrested

February 4, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – As if the impact of the area’s recent torrential rains, mudslides, and flooded neighborhoods wasn’t enough for the motoring public to deal with, there are apparently those individuals among us who don’t hesitate to seize the opportunities presented by the hardships of others to indulge in their criminal instincts.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

One Killed In Highway 126 Crash

A person was killed in a Highway 126 crash Thursday. Around 3:35 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a crash on Highway 126 at Wolcott Way in Valencia, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a three car traffic collision,” Benitez said. At 4:09 a.m., paramedics pronounced ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
crimevoice.com

Gangsters Busted with Loaded Guns

February 3, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Unit continues to work overtime as they investigate illegal firearm activities throughout its jurisdiction. Comprised of eight detectives faced with the challenge of dealing with a proliferation of “ghost guns,” they continue to rack up arrests at an impressive rate.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

2 hospitalized after train collides with car in Covina

Two people was hospitalized after a train collided with a vehicle in Covina early Friday morning. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the collision occurred just after 10:20 a.m. near Barranca Avenue and Front Street. Along with the driver, one person onboard the train was also hospitalized. The train, Number 308 on the San Bernardino line, had departed from Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, according to Metrolink.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The track was closed as authorities investigated the incident. 
COVINA, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect arrested for Criminally Threatening Dog and Owner

February 9, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – Pet ownership—which spread in record-breaking numbers across all demographics during the long night of Covid Pandemic lockdowns as people sought some level of furry-friend comfort and affection—appears to have risks beyond the occasional cat scratch or dog hair on a favorite cashmere sweater.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Santa Paula police searching for driver in January hit-and-run

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Police in Santa Paula asked for the public's help Wednesday to find the driver of a car they said left a pedestrian with serious injuries after hitting them in an intersection last month and fleeing the scene. The alleged hit-and-run happened back on Jan. 24 around...
SANTA PAULA, CA
KTLA

Driver killed in head-on crash captured on video in Chatsworth

Two sedans collided in Chatsworth Thursday morning, killing a driver whose vehicle was sent careening into the yard of a nearby home. The crash in the 8900 block of Winnetka Avenue, near the intersection with Nordhoff Street, was reported a few minutes after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. One […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

CHP: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run near Acton

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday night on Soledad Canyon Road near Acton, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials. According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall Office, the Los Angeles Communications Center received a call in regards to a hit-and-run traffic collision at approximately 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday at the 7000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, east of Briggs Road, that involved fatal injuries.
ACTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking

February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Genealogical Clues Led to Ventura County Cold Case Arrest

Murder charges were filed Thursday against a former karate instructor and carpenter allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the 1981 rapes and murders of two young women. For more than four decades the man now accused in the strangulation killings lived undetected a few miles from the crime scenes, only connected to the cases recently through genealogical research aided by public family tree databases.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

I took a ride in Waymo’s self driving taxi

Imagine getting into a rideshare car and there’s no driver in the front seat. It’s a reality right now on the streets of San Francisco and Phoenix where Waymo currently operates a fleet of fully autonomous taxis. The company, which was spun out of Google, says the service...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

