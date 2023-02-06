Two people was hospitalized after a train collided with a vehicle in Covina early Friday morning. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the collision occurred just after 10:20 a.m. near Barranca Avenue and Front Street. Along with the driver, one person onboard the train was also hospitalized. The train, Number 308 on the San Bernardino line, had departed from Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, according to Metrolink.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The track was closed as authorities investigated the incident.

COVINA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO