Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenOjai, CA
A 5th Climber Dies in PatagoniaExplorersWebVentura, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
General Hospital Actress Laura Wright's Rude Awakening During Malibu EarthquakeSoapAskMalibu, CA
Lisa Marie Presley Tragically Dies Suddenly of Cardiac ArrestSuzanne Rothberg
Related
Pursuit Suspect Crashes into 2 Encino Homes
Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A California Highway Patrol overnight pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two homes on a street in the Encino neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. CHP West Valley officers began a pursuit of a dark colored Ford SUV Friday morning, Feb. 10, at approximately...
KTLA.com
LAPD sergeant charged in crash that injured motorist in South L.A.
A sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged in connection with a 2021 crash that left a motorist seriously injured. Sgt. Ruby Aguirre, 37, faces one misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The crash occurred on...
crimevoice.com
Mid-Flood Thieves Tracked Down & Arrested
February 4, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – As if the impact of the area’s recent torrential rains, mudslides, and flooded neighborhoods wasn’t enough for the motoring public to deal with, there are apparently those individuals among us who don’t hesitate to seize the opportunities presented by the hardships of others to indulge in their criminal instincts.
Calabasas burglary bust nets stolen license plates, identity theft tools and tear gas
Tear gas, ammunition, stolen license plates and credit cards were among the items police recovered from the vehicle of two men arrested on suspicion of burglary in Calabasas late last month, authorities announced. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills Station responded to calls of a man in a black Maserati […]
Ventura police negotiate surrender of man accused of almost striking officer with car, illegally possessing gun
Ventura Police Department officers had to negotiate with a man to get him to come down from the roof of a commercial building after he allegedly tried to hit an officer with his car. Clay Allen, 28, was first contacted by officers when they responded to reports that Allen was disturbing customers in front of […]
Suspect arrested 42 years after 2 young women murdered in Ventura County
A suspect has been arrested in the deaths of two young women in Ventura County, a major break in a 42-year-old cold case.
One Killed In Highway 126 Crash
A person was killed in a Highway 126 crash Thursday. Around 3:35 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a crash on Highway 126 at Wolcott Way in Valencia, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a three car traffic collision,” Benitez said. At 4:09 a.m., paramedics pronounced ...
crimevoice.com
Gangsters Busted with Loaded Guns
February 3, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Unit continues to work overtime as they investigate illegal firearm activities throughout its jurisdiction. Comprised of eight detectives faced with the challenge of dealing with a proliferation of “ghost guns,” they continue to rack up arrests at an impressive rate.
Suspect Allegedly Assaults Officer, Engages in Standoff on Rooftop
Ventura, Ventura County, CA: A Ventura Police officer was investigating a non-injury hit-and-run crash when the suspect vehicle and the officer had some type of contact prompting a pursuit around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. During the pursuit, the officer stated the want for the suspect was for assault on...
2 hospitalized after train collides with car in Covina
Two people was hospitalized after a train collided with a vehicle in Covina early Friday morning. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the collision occurred just after 10:20 a.m. near Barranca Avenue and Front Street. Along with the driver, one person onboard the train was also hospitalized. The train, Number 308 on the San Bernardino line, had departed from Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, according to Metrolink.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The track was closed as authorities investigated the incident.
7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested on Active Railroad Tracks
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: Two males are in sheriff’s custody after robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint late Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in the city of Pico Rivera. The incident transpired shortly after 11:00 p.m. on the 9300 block of Slauson Avenue where 7-Eleven staff notified...
crimevoice.com
Suspect arrested for Criminally Threatening Dog and Owner
February 9, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. – Pet ownership—which spread in record-breaking numbers across all demographics during the long night of Covid Pandemic lockdowns as people sought some level of furry-friend comfort and affection—appears to have risks beyond the occasional cat scratch or dog hair on a favorite cashmere sweater.
foxla.com
Santa Paula police searching for driver in January hit-and-run
SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Police in Santa Paula asked for the public's help Wednesday to find the driver of a car they said left a pedestrian with serious injuries after hitting them in an intersection last month and fleeing the scene. The alleged hit-and-run happened back on Jan. 24 around...
Driver killed in head-on crash captured on video in Chatsworth
Two sedans collided in Chatsworth Thursday morning, killing a driver whose vehicle was sent careening into the yard of a nearby home. The crash in the 8900 block of Winnetka Avenue, near the intersection with Nordhoff Street, was reported a few minutes after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. One […]
Police arrest 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident for felony vandalism near La Cumbre Plaza
Santa Barbara Police said officers arrested a 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident Thursday for felony vandalism near the La Cumbre Plaza. The post Police arrest 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident for felony vandalism near La Cumbre Plaza appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: Man killed in Highway 101 car crash in Santa Barbara identified
One confirmed fatality after a car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara at the State Street off-ramp in the early morning.
signalscv.com
CHP: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run near Acton
A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday night on Soledad Canyon Road near Acton, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials. According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall Office, the Los Angeles Communications Center received a call in regards to a hit-and-run traffic collision at approximately 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday at the 7000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, east of Briggs Road, that involved fatal injuries.
crimevoice.com
Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking
February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
NBC Los Angeles
Genealogical Clues Led to Ventura County Cold Case Arrest
Murder charges were filed Thursday against a former karate instructor and carpenter allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the 1981 rapes and murders of two young women. For more than four decades the man now accused in the strangulation killings lived undetected a few miles from the crime scenes, only connected to the cases recently through genealogical research aided by public family tree databases.
KTLA.com
I took a ride in Waymo’s self driving taxi
Imagine getting into a rideshare car and there’s no driver in the front seat. It’s a reality right now on the streets of San Francisco and Phoenix where Waymo currently operates a fleet of fully autonomous taxis. The company, which was spun out of Google, says the service...
Comments / 8