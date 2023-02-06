ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup star Christian Atsu feared to be trapped under earthquake rubble in Turkey

By Ben Kesslen
 4 days ago

A former World Cup star is believed to be trapped under the rubble of the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria early Monday and has already claimed 2,700 lives, according to a report.

Former Premier League member Christian Atsu, 31, is among the missing in Turkey, and has yet to be accounted for following the 7.8 magnitude tremor, News AU reported .

Originally from Ghana, Atsu plays soccer for the Turkish League team Hatayspor in the southern city of Antakya, which was decimated by the quake.

Many of his teammates have been rescued, but Atsu is still missing, the team’s sporting director Taner Savut said, according to News AU.

The Former Newcastle United winger had just scored a last-minute goal Sunday to lead Hatayspor to victory. He played for Ghana in the 2014 World Cup and won best player at the 2015 African Cup of Nations.

Atsu is married with two children, and it is unclear if his family was with him in Turkey at the time of the earthquake.

Many of Atsu’s teammates have been rescued, but he has yet to be located.
Getty Images
Atsu currently plays soccer for a team in the Turkish League.
Newcastle United via Getty Image

Officials said Monday the death toll in Turkey has reached at least 1,600, and another 1,000 people have died in Syria.

The number of fatalities is expected to rise significantly, as rescuers struggle to search through the rubble and widespread devastation. The situation was made worse when a second earthquake of almost the same magnitude struck Monday afternoon.

Temperatures are likely to reach near-freezing as night falls again in the region, making it even difficult for the millions effected by the tremor.

With Post wires.

New York Post

Dad of NYC family killed in Turkey quake dug for over 12 hours trying to save them

The father of the Queens man killed alongside his family in the devastating earthquake in Turkey had helplessly watched the building collapse on them — then “spent over 12 hours digging” through the rubble in a desperate bid to save them despite recently having open-heart surgery, a relative revealed Friday. Corona-based dad Burak Firik, 35, died alongside his wife, Kimberly, 32, their two sons, Hamza, 2, and Bilal, 1, and his mother during Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 22,000 people. The family had gone to Elbistan to support Firik’s father with his recent major heart procedure, Kimberly Firik’s sister, Salma...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rough seas slow Chinese spy balloon recovery effort off South Carolina: Pentagon

WASHINGTON — Choppy waters have created a touch-and-go situation for military teams attempting to recover the Chinese spy balloon shot down last week off the South Carolina coast, the Defense Department said Friday. “Due to less than favorable sea states right now, teams will continue to conduct underwater survey and recovery as conditions permit,” Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters. Military teams have spent this week recovering portions of the downed balloon, including pieces of its payload. Ryder declined to specify what had been recovered so far, saying the information was classified. Officials confirmed Friday that recovery teams had located the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
