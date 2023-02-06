Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
Related
WJAC TV
Gov't buildings in Washington Co. evacuated after multiple suspicious packages were found
Pittsburgh (WPXI) — Investigators say multiple suspicious packages were sent to several judges and an elected official in Washington County on Thursday. Authorities say there were at least five packages sent to five judges that reportedly contained a white substance. Five governmental buildings in total in Washington County have...
WJAC TV
Johnstown grandmother charged after baby fatally overdoses on methadone, police say
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown woman is facing charges related to the death of her three-month-old grandson who they say died from a methadone overdose. According to Johnstown Police, 40-year-old Peggy Lightcap faces charges related to endangering the welfare of children. Investigators say they were called...
WJAC TV
DA: Pills, meth, cocaine found following arrest of wanted Somerset man
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar says a Somerset man is facing various drug-related charges following a traffic stop late last month in Jefferson Township. Authorities say Richard Gindlesperger, who was a wanted fugitive, was taken into custody by authorities on January 30th.
WJAC TV
DA: Woman sentenced to decades in prison for fatal Hornerstown shooting
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office confirmed that the woman who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man last spring has been sentenced to decades behind bars. Officials say Arlaya Morris was sentenced Wednesday to serve 10 to 30 years in prison...
WJAC TV
Somerset man busted with drugs, guns following traffic stop, DA says
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — According to acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar, a Somerset man is behind bars following a late night traffic stop by state police. Officials say Connor Christner, 25, was reportedly found with heroin, cocaine, MDMA and multiple firearms late Wednesday night. Authorities say...
WJAC TV
Ohio train derailment exposes dangers of local rails and need for reform
(WJAC) — The fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and subsequent environmental impacts also is a highlight how such a situation could happen in our communities. PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center released a 2015 study called “Danger Around the Bend: the threat of oil trains in Pennsylvania,” which showed the risk that trains carrying explosive and toxic materials may pose to Pennsylvania communities in case of an accident. Two of the biggest communities that could be impacted are Altoona and Johnstown.
WJAC TV
'I want to give a chance to everybody' Johnstown Galleria owner brings in new businesses
Cambria County, PA — The Johnstown Galleria continues to grow, with new business popping up every week. That's according to the building's owner, who says he is in contact with possible tenants. He says he is still accepting applications to fill empty lots. One of the new businesses that...
WJAC TV
Greater Johnstown Community YMCA celebrates 50 years of accepting women as members
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — "It's fun to stay at the YMCA" -- especially at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA -- on the 50-year anniversary of accepting women as members. Members gathered at the facility Thursday along Haynes Street to celebrate the milestone in the decades-long fight for women's...
WJAC TV
Parents voice security concerns at Westmont Hilltop School Board Committee Meeting
Johnstown, PA — Parents upset with Westmont Hilltop’s response to a threat made toward the school district - ending with the arrest of a juvenile attended a school board committee meeting Thursday evening to voice their concerns. Channel 6 was at the meeting where many parents confronted school...
WJAC TV
Organizers planning boxing event at 1st Summit Arena in hopes of drawing nat'l attention
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown's boxing scene could be getting some national attention. Officials with Kastle Boxing say a boxing show is being planned for 1st Summit Arena on May 13th. Organizers say the show will feature fighter Tresean Wiggins. Wiggins, who moved to Johnstown a decade ago, won...
Comments / 0