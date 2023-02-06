ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

WJAC TV

DA: Pills, meth, cocaine found following arrest of wanted Somerset man

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar says a Somerset man is facing various drug-related charges following a traffic stop late last month in Jefferson Township. Authorities say Richard Gindlesperger, who was a wanted fugitive, was taken into custody by authorities on January 30th.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Somerset man busted with drugs, guns following traffic stop, DA says

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — According to acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar, a Somerset man is behind bars following a late night traffic stop by state police. Officials say Connor Christner, 25, was reportedly found with heroin, cocaine, MDMA and multiple firearms late Wednesday night. Authorities say...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Ohio train derailment exposes dangers of local rails and need for reform

(WJAC) — The fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and subsequent environmental impacts also is a highlight how such a situation could happen in our communities. PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center released a 2015 study called “Danger Around the Bend: the threat of oil trains in Pennsylvania,” which showed the risk that trains carrying explosive and toxic materials may pose to Pennsylvania communities in case of an accident. Two of the biggest communities that could be impacted are Altoona and Johnstown.
EAST PALESTINE, OH

