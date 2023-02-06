The ‘I hate cowboys’ multi-platinum country singer is coming to Whatcom County

The Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden returns in August 2023, and in addition to classic carnival rides, food and exhibits, the fair is also featuring well-known performers for its Grandstand Entertainment series.

The fair has announced that multi-platinum country singer Chase Rice will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Rice has sold almost 2.4 million albums, and his newest album, “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell” is set to release Feb. 10.

Rice is known for his chart-topping songs, like “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” which features country duo Florida Georgia Line , “Way Down Yonder,” platinum-certified “Lonely If You Are,” and double-platinum “Eyes on You,” which has over a quarter-million streams on Spotify .

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and do not include fair gate admission, which is required. A ticket presale is available at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, for those who subscribe to the “Friends of the Fair” email list .

Tickets can be purchased online , by calling 360-354-4111 or by visiting the fair office at 1775 Front St.. The Northwest Washington Fair takes place Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 10-19.