Lynden, WA

The ‘I hate cowboys’ multi-platinum country singer is coming to Whatcom County

By Alyse Smith
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

The Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden returns in August 2023, and in addition to classic carnival rides, food and exhibits, the fair is also featuring well-known performers for its Grandstand Entertainment series.

The fair has announced that multi-platinum country singer Chase Rice will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Rice has sold almost 2.4 million albums, and his newest album, “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell” is set to release Feb. 10.

Rice is known for his chart-topping songs, like “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” which features country duo Florida Georgia Line , “Way Down Yonder,” platinum-certified “Lonely If You Are,” and double-platinum “Eyes on You,” which has over a quarter-million streams on Spotify .

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and do not include fair gate admission, which is required. A ticket presale is available at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, for those who subscribe to the “Friends of the Fair” email list .

Tickets can be purchased online , by calling 360-354-4111 or by visiting the fair office at 1775 Front St.. The Northwest Washington Fair takes place Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 10-19.

Chase Rice, a multi-platinum country artist, will perform at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden on Thursday, Aug. 17. Northwest Washington Fair /Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

