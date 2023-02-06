Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Discovery+ will remain as a standalone streaming platform after all
Over the last several months, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has been working to smush and together into a single, giant streaming service, which is expected to . However, it seems the company has rethought its strategy, as Discovery+ is sticking around as a standalone platform. "Our plan for the enhanced...
Engadget
'Metroid Prime Remastered' is out today on Switch with dual-stick controls
Here's a pleasant treat from today's Nintendo Direct: the surprise launch of a revamp of the original Metroid Prime for the Switch. The appropriately titled Metroid Prime Remastered boasts much-improved graphics, of course, but it also includes dual-stick controls that are considerably more intuitive. You can use a GameCube-like scheme and other control options, but players used to two decades of console first-person shooters should feel more at home.
Engadget
The Morning After: Our verdict on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its 200-megapixel camera
Samsung's flagship phone of 2023 is here – if you don’t count the foldables. The Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200 and has a big, beautiful OLED screen, better cameras, a new chip for even better performance and some revamped software. And, of course, there’s still a built-in S Pen for all your drawing and note taking. The highlight feature since last year’s S22 Ultra is the new 200MP sensor, which offers more options for advanced content creation. And, with five rear cameras, there are a lot of options.
Engadget
DJI's $369 Mini 2 SE drone can fly up to 10km away
It's a modest upgrade to the Mini SE. The rumors were true, DJI is releasing a new Mini 2 SE drone that features a couple of upgrades over the company’s existing entry-level drone. Most notably, DJI has equipped the Mini 2 SE with its in-house OcuSync 2.0 transmission system, meaning the drone can now effectively fly more than twice as far away as the original Mini SE. That model’s “Enhanced WiFi” system limited its range to up to 4km. The new system should also maintain a more stable video feed at greater distances. That said, the addition of OcuSync 2.0 might not be as valuable as the numbers suggest. Most jurisdictions require that you maintain a visual line of sight with your drone, and with a UAV as small as the Mini 2 SE, it’s very likely you’ll lose sight of it long before you get a chance to fly it 10km away.
Engadget
'Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp' will finally arrive on April 21st
Multiple delays and more than a year after it was first supposed to arrive, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp has a new release date. Nintendo announced today that the remaster will arrive on April 21st. First announced in the summer of 2021, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp was originally scheduled to hit the Nintendo eShop later that same year. However, Nintendo first delayed the title in the fall of 2021 to give Re-Boot Camp's development team more time to work on the game. The company then subsequently pushed the remake back again after the war in Ukraine began.
Engadget
The best Super Bowl 2023 TV deals we found
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. The Super Bowl...
Engadget
Sony A7R V review: Awesome images, improved video, unbeatable autofocus
It’s only marred by excessive rolling shutter. Join thousands of dog owners choosing IAMS™ food. Sony’s full-frame A7R IV was one of the best mirrorless cameras I’ve ever reviewed, so there was a lot of pressure on its successor. The company’s answer is the 61-megapixel A7R V, designed to deliver the maximum amount of detail for portrait and landscape photography.
Engadget
The Morning After: Microsoft’s next-gen Bing is ‘more powerful’ than ChatGPT
Bing may be back. Microsoft announced yesterday it’s partnering with OpenAI to enhance Bing with its AI technology. However, Microsoft also had a surprise up its sleeve: The next release of Bing will tap into a new next-generation language model the company claims is "much more powerful" than ChatGPT and designed specifically to excel at search.
Engadget
'Squid Game' is coming to VR later this year
If you like Squid Game but not enough to brave the real-life version, you'll soon have a VR option. Netflix has partnered with Sandbox VR to produce a game based on the Korean TV series, and from "late 2023," you'll be able to enter this gruesome dystopia at any of the Sandbox VR arcades around the world. The game developer has over 30 locations globally — 26 of which are in North America — at the time of writing, which is a much needed rebound after lying dormant throughout the worst part of the pandemic.
Engadget
Meta now owns VR fitness company Within
The tug of war over Meta's acquisition of Within is over. Meta has completed its purchase of the virtual reality workout app maker, bringing Supernatural and other projects into the metaverse giant's fold. The two didn't elaborate further on their plans, but Within said in October 2021 that it would continue to develop Supernatural exercise content under Meta's Reality Labs wing.
Engadget
Spotify’s ‘Exclude from your Taste Profile’ keeps Elmo out of your daily mixes
It starts rolling out today on Android, iOS, desktop and the web. Spotify is launching a new feature today called Exclude from your Taste Profile. As its name suggests, it lets you choose playlists — perhaps those played by a child or other family member — that you don’t want affecting your personalized recommendations.
Engadget
'Pikmin 4' hits Switch on July 21st
After nearly a decade in development, Pikmin 4 is due to land on the Switch on July 21st, 2023. Nintendo shared a fresh gameplay trailer during today's Direct showcase, featuring a new Pikmin with ice abilities and a friendly dog who helps the little plant buddies on their cosmic adventures.
Engadget
Watch the first Nintendo Direct of 2023 here at 5PM ET
Fans: it’s almost time for the company’s . The showcase will mostly focus on games coming to in the first half of this year and it will run for around 49 minutes. The starts at 5PM ET and you can watch it below. It’s not totally clear which...
Engadget
TP-Link's Tapo robot vacuums start at $230
You can get one that also mops for only $250. TP-Link briefly teased its entry into robot vacuums at CES, but today the company released more detail on its first pair of budget-minded cleaning machines. The Tapo RV10 is a $250 vacuum / mop combo, while the Tapo RV10 Lite cuts the mop, doubles the dustbin size and saves you $20.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: Microsoft and Google’s budding AI rivalry
What a wild week chock full of news all over tech! Microsoft and Google both unveiled their AI products for the masses, with Microsoft holding a whole event this week to show off the new Edge and Bing. Google also had an event in Paris and unveiled the first Android 14 developer preview, while OnePlus launched its first-ever tablet alongside a new phone. Cherlynn is joined this week by guest co-host Sam Rutherford to tear into the week’s onslaught of news, and check in to see how we feel about Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra while reviewing it.
Engadget
Realme's GT Neo5 phone can go from zero to 20 percent charge in 80 seconds
Remember that Redmi phone which featured a whopping 210W charging? Well, another Chinese contender has made its next move with a 240W upgrade. The Realme GT Neo5 can apparently charge its 4,600mAh dual-cell battery from zero to 20 percent in merely 80 seconds, or to 50 percent in four minutes, or to 100 percent in 9.5 minutes. On an mAh-per-minute basis, this actually beats the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition's 9-minute record, considering that it has a smaller 4,300mAh battery.
Engadget
Warzone 2.0's second season arrives on February 15th with a new map and features
Ashika Island will see the return of the game's Resurgence mode. With the start of season two around the corner, Activision has shared what Call of Duty fans can expect from Warzone 2.0 come February 15th. As previously teased, the update will introduce Ashika Island, a new map for players to fight over. Pulling on Japan for inspiration, the battleground marks the return of Warzone’s Resurgence mode. The mode allows your operator to respawn more than once per match, provided at least one of your teammates is still alive. You can shorten the countdown before your squad member returns by doing things like taking out enemy players.
Engadget
Nintendo is adding Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games to Switch Online today
After years of rumors, Nintendo is finally bringing Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles to its Switch Online service. The company revealed during its latest Nintendo Direct that games from its early handhelds will be available on Switch today. The Game Boy titles you can spend the entire rest...
Engadget
Amazon is offering a $100 gift card if you pre-order the OnePlus 11
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Are you considering...
Engadget
Samsung's 77-inch S95C QD-OLED TV goes on sale for $4,500
It offers up to 2,000 nits and 144Hz 4K refresh rates. Samsung's latest 77-inch S95 QD-OLED TV generated some buzz at CES this year thanks to brightness levels up to 2,000 nits, 144Hz refresh rates and more. Now, the company has revealed that you'll pay to get those premium features: $4,500 for the 77-inch model, with shipping set to start in the US on February 15th.
Comments / 0