Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
18-Year-Old Wins $48 Million Jackpot on Her First-Ever Lottery Ticket
Juliette Lamour, 18, hit a lotto jackpot on her first try, winning $48 million Canadian dollars (nearly $36 million USD). She is now the youngest person to win such a big prize in Canadian lottery history. Her grandfather told her to buy a lottery ticket after she turned 18, she...
NBC Connecticut
IRS Says Many State Rebates Aren't Taxable at the Federal Level. Some May Face Filing Struggle, Tax Pros Warn
The IRS on Friday issued federal tax guidance for millions of Americans who received state rebates or payments in 2022. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states won't need to report these payments on federal tax returns. The IRS on Friday issued federal tax guidance for millions of Americans who...
Comments / 0