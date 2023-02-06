Read full article on original website
Related
Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About His Exes, Zuri Hall Dating Rumors & More
Travis Kelce is a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are hoping to make it to the 2023 Super Bowl. Off the field, Travis is an eligible bachelor, who has been in the spotlight for his love life multiple times in the past. Travis previously appeared on a...
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Insists' She and Brother Bronze 'Match Every Day'
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks Sterling Skye can't get enough of her baby brother! On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of cute Instagram Stories, showing that her 23-month-old daughter and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, are wearing matching outfits at the request of Sterling. "Sterling insist they match everyday 😂," wrote Brittany, who shares her two kids with husband Patrick Mahomes. One snap shows Sterling standing by a window while wearing a colorful tracksuit-like onesie, while the...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
sportszion.com
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett deletes all tributes to her boyfriend after breakup
Breakups can be pretty depressing, especially when you spend most of your time with your partner. Dak Prescott has been dating model Natalie Buffett since 2020. However, there were several rumors last year about the couple breaking up, yet there was no official confirmation from the couple. Coming into 2023,...
Who lives in Travis and Jason Kelce’s boyhood home? Chiefs or Eagles fan? Guess again
“You can tell that the people who lived here were very loving. It feels like a home.”
Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News
Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady is reflecting on special bonding moments with his kids after announcing his retirement news. After sharing on Wednesday morning that he would be retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons, Brady posted several photos on his Instagram Story featuring his three kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, plus son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor
Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source
When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of Shoes Big Sis Sterling Wants Baby Bro Bronze to Wear 'Every Day'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, in November 2022 Sterling Skye Mahomes is looking to style her baby brother for life! On her Instagram Story Saturday, mom Brittany Mahomes shared a photo of her 2-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, wearing an adorable pair of brown loafers of which his 23-month-old sister apparently highly approves. "Sterling wants him to wear these shoes every day," Brittany, 27, captioned the photo, along with two laughing emojis. RELATED: All About Patrick...
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Jokingly Says Brother-In-Law Travis Is 'Not Family' During the Super Bowl
"It's just exciting to be able to see that they are both able to have the opportunity to play in another Super Bowl," Kylie tells PEOPLE Kylie Kelce says "it's a very interesting time in the Kelce family right now," as her husband Jason Kelce and her brother-in-law Travis Kelce prepare to face off at the Super Bowl on Sunday. "Being part of the Kelce family right now is very exciting," Kylie tells PEOPLE. As the family readies for both Jason, 35, and Travis, 33, to take the...
Shailene Woodley Opens up About How Difficult It Was for Her to Date Someone Like Aaron Rodgers
This is what actor Shailene Woodley found to be so tough about having a relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi Shares a Sweet Throwback Photo Ahead of the Super Bowl: 'Blessed'
The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's mom Randi Mahomes is getting emotional as her son makes his second Super Bowl appearance in three years on Sunday Patrick Mahomes' mom could not be more excited to cheer her son on at another Super Bowl. In an Instagram post Thursday, Randi Mahomes said that she's "blessed" to be able to watch him take that hallowed field again this Sunday as Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles. And she celebrated the moment with a sweet throwback picture of...
Jason Kelce Recalls 'Smuggling' Daughter Wyatt into Super Bowl LIV to Watch Travis Kelce Play
Travis Kelce calls niece Wyatt a "legendary baby" after brother Jason Kelce "smuggled" her into Super Bowl LIV Jason Kelce wanted to make sure his whole family got into Super Bowl LIV to see brother Travis Kelce play. Recalling Super Bowl Sunday in 2020, the brothers chatted on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — about the trouble they had getting Jason's oldest child, daughter Wyatt, into the game. "We went to your [Travis] Super Bowl in...
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
People
398K+
Followers
68K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1