Massachusetts State

Col. Christopher Mason, Head of Mass. State Police, Set to Retire Next Week

Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason is set to step down next week, after more than three years leading the force. Mason's departure is set for Feb. 17, ending roughly 30 years with the state police. The Healey administration didn't say if anyone has been tapped to replace him, but that next steps on leadership at the agency would soon be announced.
Mass. Reports 4,591 New COVID-19 Cases, 92 Deaths This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 4,591 new COVID-19 cases and 92 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 2,010,024 cases and 22,030 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
Top Gaming Regulator Proposes March 10 Launch of Mobile Sports Betting

Mobile sports betting could launch in Massachusetts at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10, the Gaming Commission's executive director said Thursday morning. If mobile and online betting, which has generally accounted for 85 to 95 percent of the legal betting market elsewhere, goes live on that date, it would allow for wagers to be placed on the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, which begins March 14.
NH Officials Monitoring Bomb Threats at Local Walmart Stores

The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it is monitoring "multiple calls" for bomb threats at Walmart stores across the state on Wednesday morning. "Multiple state agencies are assisting local law enforcement agencies that are responding to those calls and with the investigation into those calls," the agency said in a statement. "The New Hampshire Information and Analysis Center is assisting by sharing information between local, state and federal agencies."
Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday

We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
Nine Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close in Mass.

Bed, Bath & Beyond will close nine Massachusetts locations, and a few hundred nationally, as part of its planned turnaround. Those nine make up most of the company’s footprint in the state and add to a growing list of big-box vacancies following widespread closures of Sears, Kmart, Lord & Taylor, Toys "R" Us and others in recent years.
