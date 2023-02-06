ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Original I Know What You Did Last Summer Stars Reportedly Returning for Sequel

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
ComicBook
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4O66_0keIEXRq00

More than 25 years after the original film landed in theaters, Deadline reports that a new I Know What You Did Last Summer film is on the way, which could also see original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reprising their roles. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has been enlisted to direct the film from a screenplay by Leah McKendrick, with original producer Neal H. Moritz also potentially in talks to return. Robinson recently delivered audiences the Netflix film Do Revenge , which earned praise for the ways in which it channeled the spirit of teen-aged thrillers from the '90s.

No story details have emerged about what the sequel will explore, though Deadline notes that the concept is seemingly meant to serve more as an opportunity to pass the torch to a new generation as opposed to merely reviving its predecessors.

In the wake of the massive success of Scream, the original 1997 I Know What You Did Last Summer , which is based on the 1973 book of the same name from Lois Duncan, depicted a group of friends who accidentally kill a man in a hit and run, with the friends opting to cover up the accident as to avoid punishment . A year later, the friends begin to be tormented by someone who knows of their crimes. In addition to Hewitt and Prinze, the original film also starred Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Hewitt and Prinze returned for the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer , while the third film, 2006's I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer , incorporated supernatural elements and was released directly to video.

The killer in the original film was revealed to be the fisherman that group thought they had killed, as he came back to make the friends pay for the accident. That film's ending gave him a more definitive ending, while the sequel saw his son hold the surviving friends accountable for their crimes.

In 2021, a TV series reimagined the source material for Prime Video , which similarly featured a murder being covered up and, over the course of the first season, depicted a series of twists and turns in which friends were held accountable for the death. That series had no connection to previous live-action takes on the material and wasn't renewed for a Season 2.

This marks only the latest slasher to be revived with a blend of legacy characters and fresh faces, as Halloween recently earned a new trilogy of films while last year revived the popularity of Scream , which is getting a sixth film this March.

Stay tuned for details on a new I Know What You Did Last Summer .

Related:

Are you looking forward to seeing a new film in the franchise? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Fast X: Sung Kang Addresses Possible Franchise Return of Gal Gadot (Exclusive)

The Fast X trailer launch event took place last night, and the trailer confirmed the return of some big franchise stars including Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, and John Cena. Previously, it was rumored that Gal Gadot could be coming back for the tenth installment despite the fact that her character dies in the sixth film. ...
ComicBook

Splash Reboot With Jillian Bell Gets Writer

For years, there have been rumors about an upcoming Splash remake, and the last update came in 2019 when Jillian Bell shared that the project was still happening. Bell was initially attached to star with her 22 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum, and a new report from Deadline reveals the film has finally found its ...
ComicBook

The Last of Us Just Dropped a Fan-Favorite Easter Egg

The newest episode of The Last of Us includes a nod to a key Easter egg from the games. The Last of Us is one of the most critically acclaimed games of all-time and was also a huge commercial success. With all that money and acclaim pouring in, it wasn't long before an adaptation went ...
ComicBook

Netflix's Cancelled Series Uncoupled Picked Up by Showtime

Uncoupled is officially on the rebound after getting cancelled by Netflix after only one season. On Friday, a new report revealed that the series is in talks to be rescued by Showtime, with the premium cable network reportedly eying picking up the show for Season 2, as well as potential future seasons. The series is ...
The Hollywood Gossip

David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source

There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. ​She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
ComicBook

Fast X Trailer Released

Universal Pictures has released an official trailer for Fast X, a sneak peek for which has been expected to drop during the Super Bowl basically since the movie was announced. The film is set to bring in a number of new characters, as well as reviving some fan-favorites. Jason Momoa will join the franchise as ...
ComicBook

Reboot Officially Dead, Canceled Hulu Series Fails to Find New Home

Reboot, the latest series from Modern Family creator Steve Levitan, is officially dead after attempts to find a new home have come up short, according to a new report. In the days since the streamer announced they would not pick up another season of the acclaimed series, stars Johnny Knoxville and Rachel Bloom have joined ...
ComicBook

Alien Reveals The Creation of the First Xenomorph-Android Hybrid

The Alien franchise's core themes have always been creation and evolution - and the nightmarish ways they can go wrong. In every Alien movie there have been two main ways that humans have faced the terorror of creation: the nightmarish Xenomorph aliens, which can evolve to mimic the traits of any lifeform they infect, and ...
RadarOnline

Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status. "Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day …...
RadarOnline

John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy

Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
ComicBook

The Last of Us: Who Dies in Episode 5?

The latest episode of The Last of Us is upon us, and based on how every episode of the series has gone so far we can expect some of the characters won't make it to the end. Episode 4 of the series ended on a cliffhanger as Ellie and Joel were being held at gunpoint ...
ComicBook

HBO Cancels Hit Comedy After Two Seasons

The zany sci-fi adventure Avenue 5 is officially over at HBO. On Friday, a report from Variety revealed that the live-action series has officially been cancelled after two seasons on the platform. Created by Veep and The Thick of It's Armando Iannucci, the series originally debuted on HBO in January of 2020. It debuted its ...
ComicBook

Fast X Synopsis Reveals Epic Scale of the Movie

Along with a new trailer that gives fans a great sense for what to expect from the tenth (!) movie in the Fast & Furious saga, Universal Studios today released the first full, official synopsis for Fast X. One of the biggest film franchises by any company that isn't Disney, Fast & Furious is finally ...
ComicBook

ComicBook

1K+
Followers
628
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy