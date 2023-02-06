Piada Italian Street Food Planned for Euless

It looks like Piada Italian Street Food has found a spot to open another location in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The newest storefront is planned for 2900 Rio Grande Blvd. in Euless , according to a recent project filing.

Piada’s mission is “to create fresh, modern Italian food,” which is prepared using high-quality ingredients with attention to simplistic cooking. “Piada was created with the belief that you don’t have to sacrifice quality and flavor for speed and value,” according to the brand’s website .

The Piada menu offers piadas, which are an Italian-style street wrap that is baked on a stone grill, filled with a variety of flavorful ingredients, and then hand-rolled. Guests can create their own piada or try one from the menu—Mediterranean, BLT, and Avocado, to name a few.

Diners can also try a variety of pastas and salads. The pastas are made with durum wheat and house-made sauces. Some pasta selections include the Basil Pesto Pasta or the Marinara Pasta.

Other offerings include Calamari & Hot Peppers, Grass-fed Meatballs, and Lobster Bisque. You can get cannoli chips served with chocolate chip cannoli cream, as well as several flavors of cookies. The beverage selection includes a variety of flavorful teas, lemonades, and more.

Piada currently has five locations across DFW—Dallas, Fort Worth , Frisco , Plano , and Richardson — plus another location planned for McKinney . According to the project filing, construction on the nearly 2,200-square-foot space in Euless could wrap up sometime mid-summer, but there’s no official word on when it might open to the public.

