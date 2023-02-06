Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Minnesota Steps Closer To Legalizing Cannabis: Former Gov. Ventura Makes Personal Testimony
Minnesota’s Senate Environment Climate and Legacy committee passed a measure concerning Sen. Lindsey Port’s bill — which creates a regulatory framework for recreational and adult-use cannabis — with a 5-4 vote. “Prohibition of cannabis is a failed system that has not achieved the desired goals and has incredible costs for communities, especially for communities of color,” Port said. “We have an opportunity to start the process to undo some of the harm that has been done and to create a system of regulation that works for Minnesota consumers and businesses, while ensuring an opportunity in this new market for communities that...
Benzinga
Infant Exposure To Cannabis, Opioids Is 10 Times Higher In This State Vs. National Rate
About one in eight children born in West Virginia (between 2020 and 2022) had in-utero exposure to cannabis, opioids, or stimulants (alcohol and tobacco), a new study shows. Amna Umer, a pediatric research associate professor at West Virginia University Health Sciences, explained that the study's results were 10 times higher than the national rates.
Benzinga
New Hampshire Cannabis Legalization, MMJ In GA, Paraphernalia In ME, WA, Hawaii And More
New Hampshire lawmakers, seeking to legalize a marijuana measure, are working on a plan to advance reform this session, Marijuana Moment first reported. The plan is to remove provisions allowing home cultivation and annulling past marijuana convictions. “To pass that bill as is, it’s got too many warts on it,” said chairman John Hunt (R), who promoted the amendment.
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
Drug addicts use food stamp benefits to purchase bottled water to empty out recycle bottles for cash
Drug addicts in Portland, Oregon have devised a scheme where they use food stamp benefits to buy cases of bottled water which they empty out to obtain a 10c bottle deposit refund to buy drugs with.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Wyoming Limiting Child Marriage Sparks Republican Outrage
The state GOP is urging its members to kill a bill banning anyone from marrying a child under 16, calling it an attack on liberty that could hurt teen parents.
Prepare to be Tracked: Digital Real IDs Marked With a Gold Star May Be Mandatory Soon to Access Basic Necessities
The 2005 Real ID Act, which requires U.S. citizens to present more than just a basic driver's license to board domestic flights, was initially scheduled to take effect on May 3, 2023.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
"New George Santos just dropped": MAGA Republican's claims about her background in dispute
This story has been revised and updated since its original publication. It now includes a statement from Luna's office and corrections to the original Washington Post reporting. As originally published, this article reflected the Post's report that Anna Paulina Luna was registered as a Democrat in Washington state in 2017. That was incorrect: Washington only requires voters to declare a party affiliation when they vote in a presidential primary. The Post further reported that it could find no record that Luna's father, George Mayerhofer, had been incarcerated for criminal offenses in California. A representative for Luna has supplied records of Mayerhofer's criminal convictions to both the Post and Salon.
Woman sentenced after fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loan, using it for Trump resort trip and plastic surgery
A Tennessee woman will spend over six years in prison because she lied to get her hands on COVID-19 relief money and used it for an out-to-state trip to a Trump resort and plastic surgery. Leslie Bethea, 30, pleaded guilty back on Aug. 25, 2022, to a count each of wire fraud and making a false statement to her probation officer.
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned Away
Over the past few days, about 500 migrants tried to come into El Paso, Texas seeking asylum. Unfortunately, they were all turned away. This all started because of a rumor. Groups of migrants crossed the Rio Grande River on Wednesday and Thursday to be turned away.
Clue in Idaho Murder Case Leaves Question About Bryan Kohberger Evidence
Kohberger's former attorney in Pennsylvania said that 28-year-old Ph.D. student was "eager to be exonerated."
Benzinga
Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program
Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
Benzinga
GOP Lawmakers Take Action To Protect Gun Rights Of MMJ Patients, New CA Bill To Make Marijuana Catering A Reality & More Reg News
Maryland GOP Lawmakers Protect Gun Rights For MMJ Patients Maryland lawmakers reviewed a piece of legislation from Republican Robin Grammer and his four fellow GOP lawmakers at Wednesday's hearing that would protect medical marijuana patients' rights to possess guns, reported Marijuana Moment. The move follows a recent Oklahoma ruling that a federal law banning cannabis consumers from owning firearms is unconstitutional. "A person may not be denied the right to purchase, possess or carry a firearm under this title solely on the basis that the person is authorized to use medical cannabis" under state statute, the bill stipulates. Grammer said that their bill addresses...
Benzinga
GOP Lawmaker Wants To Legalize Weed in Arkansas With New Bill, Opponents Call Home Grow Invitation To Drug Cartels
Arkansans will have their chance to weigh in on recreational cannabis yet again under a new legalization push from a GOP lawmaker. On Wednesday, state senator Joshua Bryant (R) filed a measure seeking to place a constitutional amendment on the 2024 general election ballot to legalize adult use of marijuana in the Bear State, reported Arkansas Times. The bill, SJR13, seeks to legalize marijuana as well as home and craft cultivation. “The purpose of this joint resolution is to amend the Arkansas Constitution to legalize marijuana for the purposes of craft or home growing and adult use by Arkansas residents of a certain...
Benzinga
Rolling Paper Co. Gets Injunction From Fed. Court: No More False Claims And Imaginary Charitable Foundations
Republic Brands, a distributor of rolling papers and smoking accessories, has obtained a permanent injunction in a federal lawsuit against defendant HBI International requiring HBI to cease making claims about its RAW Organic Hemp rolling papers. On January 31, 2023, the United States District Court for the Northern District of...
Benzinga
Cannabis Consumption Early In Pregnancy Increases Risk Of Poor Outcome, New Study
As more states legalize marijuana for recreational use, researchers are looking into the potential health effects of cannabis use during pregnancy. In a new study presented at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine’s annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting — and published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology — researchers unveild findings that suggest that using cannabis in the first six to 14 weeks of pregnancy is associated with poor pregnancy outcomes that are closely related to the function of the placenta. The placenta plays an important role during pregnancy, including providing an infant with oxygen and nutrients, removing harmful waste and...
Comments / 0