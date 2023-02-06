ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Suspect charged with murdering 23-year-old Grand Rapids woman

By Karie Herringa
 4 days ago
A suspect has been charged with murdering a 23-year-old woman in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids police say Mya Kelly was shot and killed just before 10 p.m. on December 26 inside a home on Canton Street SW near Division Avenue.

Police say Mya was killed in front of her children, who are just 1 and 3 years old.

Monday, Grand Rapids police announced that 29-year-old Keyante Newbern will face charges of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm charges for Kelly’s death.

“Any death by homicide in our city is tragic, but the murder of Mya Kelly in her home, in front of her young children, is a truly heinous act,” said Chief Eric Winstrom. “I commend the GRPD Major Case Team detectives for their perseverance in bringing justice for Mya’s loved ones.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Kelly’s family with funeral expenses.

Comments / 19

Rachel Merritt
4d ago

Congratulations to Chief Windstream and the Grand Rapids detective team for a job well done, another criminal off our streets taken into custody without harm. And parents have some closure to this senseless killing. I don't expect everyone to agree with me, opinion entitlement.

Reply
9
Siss
4d ago

🙏🏼☺️ Im so happy to hear they found out who did it!!! And I hope karma 1000x time gets him!!! (Since I can't write what I want) Prayers to the family, hopefully they have some piece of mind 🙏🏼

Reply
5
Jesse Alejos
3d ago

somebody in jail or prison please give justice to the family by take care this P.OS.for us

Reply
4
 

