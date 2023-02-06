Suspect charged with murdering 23-year-old Grand Rapids woman

A suspect has been charged with murdering a 23-year-old woman in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids police say Mya Kelly was shot and killed just before 10 p.m. on December 26 inside a home on Canton Street SW near Division Avenue.

Mya Kelly's family

Police say Mya was killed in front of her children, who are just 1 and 3 years old.

Monday, Grand Rapids police announced that 29-year-old Keyante Newbern will face charges of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm charges for Kelly’s death.

Kent County Jail

“Any death by homicide in our city is tragic, but the murder of Mya Kelly in her home, in front of her young children, is a truly heinous act,” said Chief Eric Winstrom. “I commend the GRPD Major Case Team detectives for their perseverance in bringing justice for Mya’s loved ones.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Kelly’s family with funeral expenses.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube