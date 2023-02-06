Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
Omaha family brings diversity, inclusion to the world of board gaming
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family with a passion for board games is working to get more diversity into the activity they’ve been enjoying with thousands of others for quite some time. For Mik and Starla Fitch, board gaming is a lifestyle. They said they’ve tried every possible...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
WOWT
Athlete of the Week: Mercy’s Grace Swoboda
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mercy’s Grace Swoboda like many swimmers across the state are shaving time as they approach the biggest meet of the season. The State Championships in Lincoln are two weeks from Saturday. Grace set a personal record with a sub 1:05 in the 100-yard breaststroke. A time that is ninth fastest in state history and also a team record.
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn Hampton
Nebraska football was able to make the cut for four-star wide receiver Aeryn Hampton. The wide receiver put Nebraska football in his top seven. This was first reported by ON3's Hayes Fawcett.
News Channel Nebraska
Eight female doctors attempting to keep abortion legal in Nebraska
In the past year, a group of eight female doctors has become a major player in Nebraska’s fight over abortion, pushing themselves toward the center of perhaps the most contentious issue facing the Nebraska Legislature this session. This group of doctors – all of whom provide reproductive care –...
WOWT
City council greenlights Gretna Crossing Park naming rights
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From water slides to a brand-new baseball field, Gretna Crossing Park will have plenty to offer. “We’re going to have an amphitheater, a fishing pond, nature trails, and an eighteen-course frisbee golf,” said Gretna Mayor Mike Evans. On Tuesday, the city took another step...
KETV.com
University of Nebraska Board of Regents planning for shortfall from Jim Pillen's proposed budget
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska system President Ted Carter is warning of strong headwinds, and the university may have to make some drastic changes. The concern was discussed during the board of regents meeting Friday morning. Carter said Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget only gives a 2%...
KETV.com
'The girls have been working really hard': Millard North Dance Team returns home with two national championships
OMAHA, Neb. — The Millard North Dance Team returned home with two national championships in tow Monday night. KETV NewsWatch 7 was at Omaha's Eppley Airfield as families welcomed the students back from Orlando, where they competed in the National Dance Team Competition. They competed against talent from around the country as well as 20 other teams from Nebraska.
KETV.com
'It's Nebraska history': Nonprofit tells untold stories from most successful, longest-lasting all-Black settlement
OMAHA, Neb. — During this month of Black history, The Durham Museum unveiled its latest exhibit called The Descendants of DeWitty. It's a 27-picture exhibit that looks at the largest and longest-lasting African American settlement in Nebraska. "William P. Walker is my great, great, great, great, great grandfather," Denise...
Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness
In announcing six priority bills aimed at transforming Nebraska’s tax code on Jan. 18, Gov. Jim Pillen stated: “Our current tax system fails to make Nebraska competitive.” While advocating for these bills, Gov. Pillen further stated on Feb. 3 there is a “dire need” for Nebraska to remain competitive. As explained below, amending one of […] The post Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Omaha hosts job fair for city departments
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After graduating from St. John’s University in Minnesota, Preston Blaine decided to come home, and spent most of his time at the Omaha Job Fair talking to fire and police department recruiters. “I’m just looking for more information,” Blaine said. “When I was in college,...
News Channel Nebraska
Local Girls Subdistrict Pairings Released
LINCOLN - The Nebraska School Activities released the girls Sub-District pairings for classes C1, C2, D1, and D2. Panhandle C1 and C2 tournaments will be played on Monday, February 13th, Tuesday, February 14th, with championship games on Thursday, February 16th. Panhandle D1 and D2 tournaments will play semifinals on Tuesday, February 14th with championship games on Thursday, February 16th.
WOWT
Omaha city council approves funding for improving wastewater processing
Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is again before lawmakers in Lincoln. Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in eggs. Updated: 2 hours ago. With the rise in egg prices, many have been wondering if raising their own chickens is more...
WOWT
The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
doniphanherald.com
Union Omaha wants to build $100 million stadium in Omaha
Union Omaha wants to build a $100 million soccer stadium with the capacity for 10,000 people in Omaha. The stadium would not only be home to Nebraska’s first and only professional soccer club but also host a new women’s team and youth training academy to keep the state’s top soccer talent home.
thechampaignroom.com
Bryant-less Illini lead ferocious comeback to steal road win
LINCOLN, Neb. — In a night where everything was going wrong, the Illini found a way to win. Despite Genesis Bryant’s early injury and poor shooting, Illinois exploded on late 20-0 run to propel past Nebraska in Lincoln, 72-64. Road struggles have been a theme of late for...
WOWT
Fans gear up for Chiefs vs. Eagles
"I'm a servant of these young men and women and the coaches and the district." The Kansas City Royals are turning to its farm system for its next play-by-play voice -- which means the Storm Chasers are also getting a new announcer. UNO honors football alumni at reunion. Updated: Jan....
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
News Channel Nebraska
Bill to pump up E-15 use in Nebraska, heard by agriculture committee
BEATRICE – A Nebraska legislative bill seeks to increase the use of E-15 ethanol fuel in the state. Adams Senator Myron Dorn has proposed the E-15 Access Standard Act, and the bill was before the Agriculture Committee on Tuesday. "Ethanol plants would produce an additional 40-million gallons of ethanol,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0