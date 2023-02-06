ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papillion, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Omaha family brings diversity, inclusion to the world of board gaming

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family with a passion for board games is working to get more diversity into the activity they’ve been enjoying with thousands of others for quite some time. For Mik and Starla Fitch, board gaming is a lifestyle. They said they’ve tried every possible...
OMAHA, NE
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?

Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Athlete of the Week: Mercy’s Grace Swoboda

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mercy’s Grace Swoboda like many swimmers across the state are shaving time as they approach the biggest meet of the season. The State Championships in Lincoln are two weeks from Saturday. Grace set a personal record with a sub 1:05 in the 100-yard breaststroke. A time that is ninth fastest in state history and also a team record.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Eight female doctors attempting to keep abortion legal in Nebraska

In the past year, a group of eight female doctors has become a major player in Nebraska’s fight over abortion, pushing themselves toward the center of perhaps the most contentious issue facing the Nebraska Legislature this session. This group of doctors – all of whom provide reproductive care –...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

City council greenlights Gretna Crossing Park naming rights

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From water slides to a brand-new baseball field, Gretna Crossing Park will have plenty to offer. “We’re going to have an amphitheater, a fishing pond, nature trails, and an eighteen-course frisbee golf,” said Gretna Mayor Mike Evans. On Tuesday, the city took another step...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'The girls have been working really hard': Millard North Dance Team returns home with two national championships

OMAHA, Neb. — The Millard North Dance Team returned home with two national championships in tow Monday night. KETV NewsWatch 7 was at Omaha's Eppley Airfield as families welcomed the students back from Orlando, where they competed in the National Dance Team Competition. They competed against talent from around the country as well as 20 other teams from Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness

In announcing six priority bills aimed at transforming Nebraska’s tax code on Jan. 18, Gov. Jim Pillen stated: “Our current tax system fails to make Nebraska competitive.” While advocating for these bills, Gov. Pillen further stated on Feb. 3 there is a “dire need” for Nebraska to remain competitive. As explained below, amending one of […] The post Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha hosts job fair for city departments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After graduating from St. John’s University in Minnesota, Preston Blaine decided to come home, and spent most of his time at the Omaha Job Fair talking to fire and police department recruiters. “I’m just looking for more information,” Blaine said. “When I was in college,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Local Girls Subdistrict Pairings Released

LINCOLN - The Nebraska School Activities released the girls Sub-District pairings for classes C1, C2, D1, and D2. Panhandle C1 and C2 tournaments will be played on Monday, February 13th, Tuesday, February 14th, with championship games on Thursday, February 16th. Panhandle D1 and D2 tournaments will play semifinals on Tuesday, February 14th with championship games on Thursday, February 16th.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha city council approves funding for improving wastewater processing

Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is again before lawmakers in Lincoln. Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in eggs. Updated: 2 hours ago. With the rise in egg prices, many have been wondering if raising their own chickens is more...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Union Omaha wants to build $100 million stadium in Omaha

Union Omaha wants to build a $100 million soccer stadium with the capacity for 10,000 people in Omaha. The stadium would not only be home to Nebraska’s first and only professional soccer club but also host a new women’s team and youth training academy to keep the state’s top soccer talent home.
OMAHA, NE
thechampaignroom.com

Bryant-less Illini lead ferocious comeback to steal road win

LINCOLN, Neb. — In a night where everything was going wrong, the Illini found a way to win. Despite Genesis Bryant’s early injury and poor shooting, Illinois exploded on late 20-0 run to propel past Nebraska in Lincoln, 72-64. Road struggles have been a theme of late for...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WOWT

Fans gear up for Chiefs vs. Eagles

"I'm a servant of these young men and women and the coaches and the district." The Kansas City Royals are turning to its farm system for its next play-by-play voice -- which means the Storm Chasers are also getting a new announcer. UNO honors football alumni at reunion. Updated: Jan....
OMAHA, NE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bill to pump up E-15 use in Nebraska, heard by agriculture committee

BEATRICE – A Nebraska legislative bill seeks to increase the use of E-15 ethanol fuel in the state. Adams Senator Myron Dorn has proposed the E-15 Access Standard Act, and the bill was before the Agriculture Committee on Tuesday. "Ethanol plants would produce an additional 40-million gallons of ethanol,...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy