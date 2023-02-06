Read full article on original website
coloradohometownweekly.com
BVSD to host educators of color hiring fair
Boulder Valley is hosting its third annual Teacher of Color and Diverse Educator Hiring Event on Saturday as part of its efforts to increase the diversity of its candidate pool. About 100 educators are registered for the event, said Boulder Valley Recruitment Manager Lauren Lough. While the event is aimed...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Around the Towns: Valentine’s parties and other events this week
Chess club: Third through fifth graders can meet at the library to play chess. No experience needed; 4 p.m. Wednesday, Erie Community Library, 400 Powers St.; free; mylibrary.evanced.info. Stitch ‘n’ Fix: Drop in to have clothes that need repairs or adjustments, have a little rip or need a button mended;...
coloradohometownweekly.com
School food leaders visit BVSD through Chef Ann Foundation fellowship
With California moving to universal school lunches this year and providing more support for purchasing local food, Christina Lawson is working on moving her small school district north of Sacramento to a scratch cooking program. She’s also getting some extra help through a new fellowship created by the Chef Ann...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Lafayette renews contract to provide support, services to small businesses
Lafayette small, local businesses may receive free consultation and advice for how to improve their business. Director of Economic Development Brigid Keating provided City Council with an update Tuesday night on the Boulder Small Business Development Center programs. Keating said that the SBDC program has dedicated programs and support for small businesses through technical, consulting, outreach, marketing and resilience.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Ars Nova presents ‘Stardust’ this weekend; immersive soundwalk adventure on horizon
The creative brass behind the Ars Nova Singers doesn’t take the organization’s role as a cultural institution for granted, even after 37 years spent singing for the Boulder community. Kimberly Brody, executive director of the vocal ensemble that specializes in a cappella music, said that the task for...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Defendant in Longmont drive-by shooting set for trial
The defendant in a Longmont drive-by shooting case is set for trial this fall. Yahir Solis, 19, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree murder – extreme indifference; two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; four counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault – extreme indifference; and illegal discharge of a firearm.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Lafayette police still searching for shooting suspect as victim recovers
Lafayette police are still searching for the suspect in a shooting at a mobile home park Tuesday afternoon. According to police radio traffic, dispatchers around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday received a report of a shooting at Lafayette Gardens, 11700 E. South Boulder Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Louisville to increase wastewater and stormwater fees
Louisville City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to pass rate increases in wastewater and stormwater fees. The average water, wastewater, stormwater and trash bill is expected to increase $4 per month. Wastewater fees will increase 8% and stormwater fees will increase 9%. However, the monthly residential bill is project to only increase 3.8%.
coloradohometownweekly.com
State swimming: Legh, Bindseil earn state titles at Class 4A championships
THORNTON — The best of the best in Class 4A high school girls swimming converged on the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center on Thursday to seek glory and, by night’s end, the Boulder, Longmont and Broomfield areas walked away with enough hardware to make any region proud. Niwot senior...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Wrestling: The top-ranked wrestlers in the area heading into regionals
The road to the top of the wrestling podium at Ball Arena begins Friday at regional tournaments across Colorado. Boys and girls grapplers will look to punch their ticket to high school’s largest event of the year at one of 20 two-day qualifying tournaments. To qualify for state, an...
