A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Is Ford Motor Company Going To Build A Factory in West Michigan?
Anytime a major factory comes into an area, that community flourishes. So is the Ford Motor Company going to build a new Factory in West Michigan?. I grew up in an automotive family and have some understanding of what a major factory can do for a community. I have also seen what happens when a factory leaves a community.
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
southarkansassun.com
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them
$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
Michigan online betting: $8.3B wagered and 171% spike in hotline calls
They’re on billboards, bus sides and radio stations along your commute. They often interrupt your favorite TV show and evening social media scrolling. For recovering gamblers like Nicholas Tabarias, the ads bring back memories of the sights and sounds of the casino, and the dopamine rushes that kickstarted their addiction.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
This Michigan Mansion Is One Of The Most Terrifying Places In America
Call me a chicken if you want, but I hate being scared!. The ONLY THING I like about Halloween is the candy. People who actually enjoy being scared at haunted houses blow my mind. But If you're one of those people that likes to be scared this might be some...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan viewers cancel cable TV in record numbers in 2022, report shows
Statewide, 37.5 percent of households now have cable TV. That's down from 62 percent in 2009 and mirrors a national trend. The number of households breaking away from cable television in Michigan accelerated in 2022, with over 151,000 households dropping the service, a 9 percent drop, the biggest one-year decline.
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is the second letter on this license plate always N?
Listener Anil Arakkal lives in the Kalamazoo area. Last year he noticed a new license plate on the road. “It caught my attention not only because it’s a dark color with a light letter,” he said. Bearing the slogan “WATER-WINTER WONDERLAND” at the bottom. “It’s also...
$14.2M in DNR grants fund splash pads, bike racks, accessible trails in 21 communities
A new state grant program is helping communities that were hard-hit by COVID-19 create, renovate and redevelop recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that 21 communities will receive nearly $14 million for recreation projects, including splash pads, bike racks, accessible trails, canoe/kayak launches, playgrounds, pavilions and more.
There are no high-risk COVID counties within 200 miles of Michigan border
Nearly all of Michigan is at a low COVID risk, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Feb. 9. There are 82 counties at a low COVID-19 Community Level and just one county (Iron County) at a medium level.
Report: MI will lose $95M in road funding by 2030 due to increase in EV drivers
Funding for Michigan roads is in jeopardy. That’s according to a new study looking at how the switch to electric vehicles could impact Michigan roads.
I’ve Heard of Breaking Into Cabins But Stealing The Whole Cabin?
A Michigan man has been charged in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. Apparently, someone has seen the missing cabin and that is why a man has been charged with its disappearance. Having a cabin up north is definitely a Michigan thing. I've known several people...
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Might End Up In Mid-Michigan
FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for some time now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant, which is reportedly “aggressively pursuing” the project. Now, according to The Detroit News, this potential Ford EV battery plant could be built in mid-Michigan, too.
Is it Illegal in Michigan to Eat Before Paying at the Grocery Store?
You might have found yourself snacking on something while shopping at the grocery store. Or seen someone helping themselves to a few grapes that they planned on paying for. As a kid my mom would always yell at me to stop and that I would get in trouble. Was her...
Whitmer unveils proposed $79 billion budget proposal; here's what's in it
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her 2024 budget recommendation on Wednesday, totaling $79 billion.
Michigan Recreation Passport fees to increase starting March 1
Heads-up, Michigan drivers: prices for Recreation Passports are about to increase. The increase for residents, according to the state, is set to go into effect on March 1.
Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?
A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
