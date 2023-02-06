Read full article on original website
'The Last of Us' Episode 5 Ending Explained: What Ellie's Message to [SPOILER] Truly Means
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Last of Us.Every episode of HBO’s The Last of Us is packed with emotional moments, frightening encounters, and a deep exploration of human behavior under the weight of impossible conditions. Still, Episode 5, “Endure and Survive,” might have been the busiest one yet. Episode 5 explores the revolution in Kansas City, showing how regular people tired of living under FEDRA's ruthless regime became oppressors themselves. It also reveals how former FEDRA collaborator Henry (Lamar Johnson) managed to escape the revolutionaries with his brother Sam (Keivonn Woodard), waiting for the right opportunity to escape Kansas City. And once Henry teams up with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) during their escape, we are also gifted with the scariest moment of the series so far.
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Showrunners Break Down That Finale Twist
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of National Treasure: Edge of History.The Season 1 finale of National Treasure: Edge of History is now available on Disney+, bringing the first chapter of the National Treasure expansion to a close. In the finale, Billie, Salazar, and their group took Jess and Rafael on the final leg of the treasure search. Jess and Rafael soon realize Billie's true intentions with the treasure and work to outsmart her and find the treasure before she does. Meanwhile, Jess' friends try to help where they can.
First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family
The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
'F9' Legacy Trailer Brings Back a Ghost From Dom's Past
The final Legacy trailer is here with F9 bringing Dom’s most formidable foe into the fold. Fans of the franchise have been patiently counting down to the trailer of Fast X while enjoying a nostalgic, action-propelled ride in the last week with various Legacy trailers recounting the pivotal moments from the Fast Saga.
'Yellowstone' and 9 of the Best Neo-Western Shows On TV
Yellowstone is a bonafide television phenomenon. The neo-Western show follows the territorial conflicts between the Dutton family, owners and operators of the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana, and the numerous people encroaching on its vast and plentiful lands. The show has spawned two prequels and numerous other projects, cementing it as one of the most successful franchises in modern tv.
'Swarm' Trailer Reveals What the Buzz Is All About
Prime Video has announced the release date for Swarm, the upcoming series by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover. The new series that delves into the dark side of super fandom is set to hit Prime Video exclusively on March 17, 2023, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Swarm...
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Shows Palpatine in a New Light
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Bad Batch Season 2 Episode 7 and 8.This week, The Bad Batch brought back the greatest villain of Star Wars, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) himself. With two new episodes, the animated series gave us a brief, but exciting new arc that's the closest to a political thriller in the franchise since Season 1 of Andor came to an end, and showed us more of the Emperor's political prowess and mastery, as he once again cheats the whole of the Senate and some of his most loyal agents to come out as the victim in a situation of his own design and to his own benefit.
'1923': Listen to "1923 The Dawn" From the 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off Soundtrack [Exclusive]
When fans and critics say that Yellowstone spin-off and prequel series 1923 is just plain good, they’re referring to the story, superb acting of lead actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the episodes’ overwhelming cinematography, and also one element that helps set the tone of that universe: Its soundtrack. As Season 1 of the acclaimed series reaches its final episodes, Milan Records shared with Collider an exclusive track which is part of the original score of the series released today, and we’re excited to reveal it to you so you can listen and appreciate it.
'Air': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About Ben Affleck's Nike Movie
The sport of basketball has a rich and vibrant history in cinema history, but it's a bit difficult to believe that we haven't seen a proper biopic that centers around one of the biggest stars ever to play the sport, Michael Jordan. Not that we'd ever try to discount Space Jam (1996), where the NBA icon helped the Looney Tunes take on a group of maniacal aliens, but a more accurate true story has yet to be told. Now, director, producer, and actor Ben Affleck will be partially telling the story of Michael Jordan's origins in a pretty unique way.
'1923's Timothy Dalton Is 'Yellowstone's Most Terrifying Villain So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of 1923.There is something strangely appealing about the cinematic antihero: from Clint Eastwood’s “Man with No Name” and Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone to characters like Jack Sparrow and Charles Foster Kane, Hollywood is littered with examples of classic antiheroes. Some of these characters merely blur the line between hero and villain, while others just waltz right over it. The curious appeal of the antihero, though, comes with a corresponding set of risks: if the antihero protagonist is too villainous, the story runs the risk of making the antagonist more likable than the main character, which is a delicate balance to strike just right. The villains have to be wicked enough to still come off as worse than the morally-questionable hero so that the audience still has someone to root for — or, at the very least, to root against.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Images Put Sam and Henry in the Spotlight
HBO has released new official images for Episode 5 of The Last of Us, teasing that the upcoming episode will explore the backstory of freshly introduced characters Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard). Besides focusing on Henry and Sam, the new images also show us more of Kansas City’s revolutionaries, led by the ruthless Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey).
'Perry Mason' Season 2 Trailer Promises Another Dark Murder Mystery
Grab your thinking hats and get ready for Perry Mason Season 2. HBO has released a new extended trailer dishing out the breadcrumbs for the “murder trial of the century” but the real question is, is Perry ready for another murder trial? The Emmy-nominated series is set to take fans on another deep dive into an emotionally charged, thrilling season whilst Perry, Della, and Paul brace themselves for the events to come.
How 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Sets Up a Sequel
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Teen Wolf: The Movie follows Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, as he returns to Beacon Hills to help Chris Argent, played by JR Bourne, carry out a ritual that might allow Allison's (Crystal Reed) soul to cross over. However, when Allison is brought back to life, along with the Nogitsune, who begins manipulating her, things get complicated. Joining them is Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Henning, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley and Tyler Hoechlin. The film premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, but it didn’t just revive the series without leaving the possibility of another return.
Jordan Alexandra, Andrew Gower & More Join 'The Winter King' as Filming Wraps
Additional cast members for ITVX’s The Winter King have been revealed as filming on the new series wraps up. Jordan Alexandra, Steven Elder, and Andrew Gower will join Iain de Caestecker, Eddie Marsan, Ellie James, and Nathaniel Martello-White in the upcoming Arthurian-based drama series. As first reported by Deadline,...
'Reboot' Officially Dead After Unsuccessful Search for New Home
Time has officially been called on Reboot, which will not see a second season. After its cancellation by Hulu, the comedy series created and executive produced by Modern Family’s Steven Levitan has failed to find a new home. Taking to Twitter on Monday (as first reported by Deadline), Levitan...
You May Not Have Recognized Pedro Pascal in Some of His Earliest Roles
Pedro Pascal has become one of the world’s most prolific actors. He’s currently enjoying unprecedented success, starring in two smash-hit television shows: The Last of Us on HBO and The Mandalorian on Disney+. That’s on top of his starring roles in such hit films as Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, and Wonder Woman 1984. Pascal's breakout role was Oberyn Martell in television’s Game of Thrones back in 2014, followed by his role as Javier Peña in all three seasons of Narcos on Netflix. However, before breaking out in Game of Thrones and Narcos, Pascal was a staple of fan-favorite television shows and dramas. With The Last of Us dominating the cultural zeitgeist and the upcoming debut of The Mandalorian Season 3, it’s time to take a look back at Pascal’s earlier TV roles.
'A Discovery of Witches' Is an Underrated Vampire Romance Series
In the expansive world of the vampire romance, one series remains criminally underrated in the pop culture sphere: A Discovery of Witches. The appeal of a romantic entanglement with immortal bloodsuckers has existed for decades onscreen and on the page, whether it was the tangibly queer subtext-almost-text of Sheridan Le Fanu's Carmilla (re-envisioned in 2014 as a web-series with an openly lesbian love story), Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire novel in 1976 (re-envisioned in 2022), Frank Langella's explicitly romantic Dracula film (1979), or both of Buffy Summers' (Sarah Michelle Geller) nocturnal boyfriends. Supernatural romance fans are spoiled for choice, especially after the early-2000s popularity boom responsible for Twilight, True Blood, and The Vampire Diaries brought the sub-genre into mainstream awareness — unabashedly so. Swooning over the vampire bad boy was no longer an indulgence kept within specific communities.
'So Help Me Todd's Sibling Relationships Are the Best Part of the Show
So Help Me Todd follows Todd Wright (Skylar Astin) as a disgraced ex-investigator who seemingly lost everything after breaking the rules, nearly ending up in jail. To get him back on his feet, Todd’s mother Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) offers Todd an opportunity to join her law firm as an investigator, working under lead investigator Lyle (Tristen J. Winger). Together, this mother-and-son duo solves complex cases to help their clients and prevail in the courtroom. In the meantime, they must also deal with their rocky personal relationships, non-existent romances, and most of all their dysfunctional family, including Margaret’s other children, Allison (Madeline Wise) and Lawrence (Matthew Wilkas). From the offset, So Help Me Todd understands the complex dynamics and relationships between siblings, as those between the Wright siblings are very tense. There’s some rough history between them, that particularly involves their mother Margaret and her expectations. But, it’s also revealed that their father died, and while we have still learned very little about that, it’s clear this had a profound impact on the siblings.
‘Your Place or Mine’ Review: Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon’s Digital Romance Is a Missed Connection
If Nora Ephron and Nancy Meyers movies are the standards for our romantic comedy joys, the last few years have proven that genre writers need to desperately step up their game. As studios try their hardest to revive the rom-com and return it to a more nuanced, natural atmosphere, it’s no secret these movies are hanging on for dear life. Despite star power fueling many films across the genre since the early aughts, a lot of them don’t make the cut, much like Netflix’s Your Place or Mine with Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. In an attempt to feel like a social media version of When Harry Met Sally... that finds the two hooking up but deciding to stay friends, the Netflix comedy has no real excuse for being a dull, laugh-free feature boasting a genuinely great cast.
‘Magic Mike XXL’ Is More Fun Than the Original Because of Its Wild Tone Shift
Magic Mike XXL is everything that the first Magic Mike film wasn’t. Audiences who walked into 2012’s original Magic Mike expecting a straightforward raunchy stripper comedy should have known better than to trust that Steven Soderbergh had something that simple up his sleeve. While there are plenty of amusing moments throughout Magic Mike, the film felt closer in tone to 1970s character dramas than something like Striptease or Rough Night. Soderbergh’s mature, understated study of the immediate ramifications of the financial crisis explored the desperate options that working class people had to go to in order to provide for themselves, and displayed the world of male entertainment in a startling realistic way. It's a film that showed us a side of Channing Tatum we hadn't seen before. By comparison, Magic Mike XXL ditches these more serious implications in favor of a joyous road trip adventure.
