ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate

State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
WEIRTON, WV
Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 2-9-23

–The W.Va. Senate rolls out and passes its proposal for income tax cuts. –The Superintendent of Logan County Schools gives an update on progress there since a state BOE takeover. –Fire causes major damage to a Fairmont hotel. –In Sports, WVU gets an extremely important victory over Iowa State.
lootpress.com

WV Senate announces its tax plan

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Senate today announced its plan to reduce the tax burden of West Virginians by approximately $600 million through a combination of tax reductions that will benefit nearly all West Virginians. The bill, which will be taken up on the Senate floor Wednesday...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wwnrradio.com

2023 Sport Fishing Advisory Announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has updated the West Virginia Sport Fish Consumption Advisory for 2023. The 2023 advisory updates are the result of reviewing the recent fish tissues data and re-analysis of historical data. The current West Virginia Sport Fish Consumption Advisory can be reviewed at https://oehs.wvdhhr.org/fish.DHHR partners with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to develop consumption advisories for fish caught in West Virginia waters. Fish consumption advisories are updated each year to help West Virginia anglers and their families make educated choices about eating the fish they catch. There have been no changes to the current West Virginia sportfish advisory, as the recent data indicates that no changes were needed. The 2023 DNR fishing regulation and consumption advisories can be reviewed at https://wvdnr.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/2022.12.28-DNR-Fishing-Regulations-Summary-2023.pdf.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia city paused pumping of raw water after Ohio train derailment spills chemicals into Ohio River, now back to normal

UPDATE 10:27 AM 2-10-22: The city of Chester said they have received favorable test results and the go ahead to resume pumping raw water. The city has lifted the conserve water order. In addition, water has been tested by several different communities and agencies with similar results. A West Virginia city has paused pumping of […]
CHESTER, WV
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Family Farms Turn To Agritourism To Survive

In a state traversed with hills and hollows, agriculture is often a challenge, especially for the small family farm. On Agriculture Day at the West Virginia Legislature, multi-generational farmers are honoring the past while focused on the future. Among all the agriculture booths and displays filling the Capitol Rotunda, were...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
beckerspayer.com

Aetna scores West Virginia Medicaid contract

Aetna has been awarded a contract to continue managing West Virginia's Medicaid services for children in the foster care system. According to a Feb. 8 news release from the company, Aetna has managed the program, Mountain Health Promise, since 2020. The contract renewal will last one year, with the option to renew for three one-year extensions.
lootpress.com

Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Waterfront property plans to bring new life to Wheeling

Downtown Wheeling will be seeing some new businesses this year with the development of a new Waterfront property. The historic building is located at 1230 Water St., right across from Heritage Port. The building is the former Berry Kitchen and Supply building, and local businessman Dan Milleson bought the property from Tom and Sue Smith […]
WHEELING, WV
WVNS

WV, fifth highest increase in the nation for STDs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The increase in Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) cases during the COVID-19 pandemic increased exponentially, raising concern nationwide. According to a new study, STD case numbers increased significantly from 2000 to 2020 and found that the problem has been a concern for a while, especially in West Virginia. The number of STD […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy