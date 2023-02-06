CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has updated the West Virginia Sport Fish Consumption Advisory for 2023. The 2023 advisory updates are the result of reviewing the recent fish tissues data and re-analysis of historical data. The current West Virginia Sport Fish Consumption Advisory can be reviewed at https://oehs.wvdhhr.org/fish.DHHR partners with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to develop consumption advisories for fish caught in West Virginia waters. Fish consumption advisories are updated each year to help West Virginia anglers and their families make educated choices about eating the fish they catch. There have been no changes to the current West Virginia sportfish advisory, as the recent data indicates that no changes were needed. The 2023 DNR fishing regulation and consumption advisories can be reviewed at https://wvdnr.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/2022.12.28-DNR-Fishing-Regulations-Summary-2023.pdf.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO