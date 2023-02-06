Read full article on original website
Metro News
Delegates approve $105 million for battery factory after debating jobs, green energy, Bill Gates
Following two hours of knock-down, drag-out debate, delegates voted to approve $105 million in state funding to support development of a cutting-edge battery plant. Delegates voted 69-25 to pass a supplemental appropriations bill that supports the Form Energy project in Hancock County. But for the second day in a row,...
Metro News
Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate
State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
Metro News
MetroNews This Morning 2-9-23
–The W.Va. Senate rolls out and passes its proposal for income tax cuts. –The Superintendent of Logan County Schools gives an update on progress there since a state BOE takeover. –Fire causes major damage to a Fairmont hotel. –In Sports, WVU gets an extremely important victory over Iowa State.
West Virginia Senate announces plan to reduce tax burden of residents
CHARLESTON – The WV Senate announced a plan to reduce tax burden of all residents by almost $600 million dollars. The West Virginia Senate made the announcement of its plan on February 8, 2023. The plan aims to reduce the tax burden of West Virginians by approximately $600 million through a combination of different tax […]
lootpress.com
WV Senate announces its tax plan
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Senate today announced its plan to reduce the tax burden of West Virginians by approximately $600 million through a combination of tax reductions that will benefit nearly all West Virginians. The bill, which will be taken up on the Senate floor Wednesday...
How gun commerce has changed in West Virginia since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in West Virginia since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Recovery community concerned over bills to create new requirements on facilities in West Virginia
Lawmakers are taking a step to address child hunger in West Virginia even as obstacles still remain. But first, a series of proposals that could make it more difficult for providers of addiction treatment and recovery services to operate. Trio of bills would place additional burdens on addiction treatment, recovery...
West Virginia Public Service Commission: ‘Pipeline Demand Charge’ not new charge
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A representative with the West Virginia Public Service Commission says the Pipeline Demand Charge that Mountaineer Gas customers are seeing on their bills is not a new charge. Susan Small with the West Virginia Public Service Commission says it is a new item listed and not a new charge. It is […]
West Virginia power companies denied from increasing monthly bills
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators have denied a request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power that would have added $18.41 to the average monthly residential electric bill. The state Public Service Commission’s order Friday on the request for a nearly 12% rate increase will remain in effect pending completion of a review of […]
wwnrradio.com
2023 Sport Fishing Advisory Announced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has updated the West Virginia Sport Fish Consumption Advisory for 2023. The 2023 advisory updates are the result of reviewing the recent fish tissues data and re-analysis of historical data. The current West Virginia Sport Fish Consumption Advisory can be reviewed at https://oehs.wvdhhr.org/fish.DHHR partners with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to develop consumption advisories for fish caught in West Virginia waters. Fish consumption advisories are updated each year to help West Virginia anglers and their families make educated choices about eating the fish they catch. There have been no changes to the current West Virginia sportfish advisory, as the recent data indicates that no changes were needed. The 2023 DNR fishing regulation and consumption advisories can be reviewed at https://wvdnr.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/2022.12.28-DNR-Fishing-Regulations-Summary-2023.pdf.
West Virginia city paused pumping of raw water after Ohio train derailment spills chemicals into Ohio River, now back to normal
UPDATE 10:27 AM 2-10-22: The city of Chester said they have received favorable test results and the go ahead to resume pumping raw water. The city has lifted the conserve water order. In addition, water has been tested by several different communities and agencies with similar results. A West Virginia city has paused pumping of […]
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Family Farms Turn To Agritourism To Survive
In a state traversed with hills and hollows, agriculture is often a challenge, especially for the small family farm. On Agriculture Day at the West Virginia Legislature, multi-generational farmers are honoring the past while focused on the future. Among all the agriculture booths and displays filling the Capitol Rotunda, were...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna scores West Virginia Medicaid contract
Aetna has been awarded a contract to continue managing West Virginia's Medicaid services for children in the foster care system. According to a Feb. 8 news release from the company, Aetna has managed the program, Mountain Health Promise, since 2020. The contract renewal will last one year, with the option to renew for three one-year extensions.
West Virginia allegedly has ‘secret prison rules’
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) filed a petition in court Friday over what it describes as secret prison laws.
lootpress.com
Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
Coal Fact for the Day: Rolling Coal on the River
Last week, West Virginia coal miners loaded 509 barges with 638,000 tons of the world’s finest solid fuel for delivery to power plants and steel mills in 17 states. As a single river tow, it would be just under 19 miles long…
Metro News
First Lady Justice tells state BOE her Communities in Schools initiative is helping graduation rates
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — First Lady Cathy Justice says more students in West Virginia are staying in school, in part, because of her Communities in Schools (CIS) initiative. Justice told members of the state Board of Education Wednesday that 38 counties are participating in the program. She said 91,000 students in 208 school have been impacted.
West Virginia attorney general joins lawsuit against rule on stabilizing braces
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A coalition of more than 20 state attorneys general have filed a lawsuit against US Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the bureau’s director regarding a rule on stabilizing braces. According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is part of […]
Waterfront property plans to bring new life to Wheeling
Downtown Wheeling will be seeing some new businesses this year with the development of a new Waterfront property. The historic building is located at 1230 Water St., right across from Heritage Port. The building is the former Berry Kitchen and Supply building, and local businessman Dan Milleson bought the property from Tom and Sue Smith […]
WV, fifth highest increase in the nation for STDs
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The increase in Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) cases during the COVID-19 pandemic increased exponentially, raising concern nationwide. According to a new study, STD case numbers increased significantly from 2000 to 2020 and found that the problem has been a concern for a while, especially in West Virginia. The number of STD […]
