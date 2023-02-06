Read full article on original website
Northern Nevada’s newest radio station 96.1 The Zone debuts in Reno
Northern Nevada’s newest radio station – called 96.1 The Zone and featuring a blend of alternative music -- debuted in Reno on Friday. Owned and operated by Reno Media Group/Americom, which also operates eight other stations in the area, The Zone will play alternative hits from the 90s through today.
Sparks Man Participating in Alaska Iron Dog Snowmobile Race
The Alaskan Iron Dog race kicks off in eight days. A man from Sparks, Kris Kaltenbacher, will be participating in the exhibition class of the event. There are two sections of the race, the pro racers and the exhibition. For the pro racers the entire course is 2,503 miles across Alaska. The course takes over a span of days as snowmobilers get ready for rapid speeds and temperatures that can reach 40 to 50 below zero degrees.
Accused Killer Troy Driver Expected to Waive Upcoming Preliminary Hearing
Accused killer Troy Driver is expected to waive his right to a preliminary hearing on Valentine's Day. The preliminary hearing was scheduled for a week from today but a status conference is now scheduled for February 14 when the Fernley Justice Court said Driver's attorney is expected to waive the right.
NDOT to Open Portion of SR 208 Through Wilson Canyon in Lyon County
The Nevada Department of Transportation will open commute-hour one-lane traffic on State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon in Lyon County as repairs continue following a major landslide. Beginning Monday, Feb. 13, the currently-closed section of roadway will open to traffic daily from 5am-8am and 5pm-8pm. Drivers should anticipate up to...
Air Charter Service Donates for Every Hour in the Air
An air charter service based in Truckee, California is giving back for every hour they're in the air. Mountain Lion Aviation has been flying charters there for the last six years. "Just to provide mobility solutions for the area," said Chris Barbera, CEO and Director of Operations for Mountain Lion...
Carson City Sheriff's Office conducts safety sweep at Carson High, more sweeps planned
The Carson City Sheriff's Office conducted a sweep of Carson High School Friday morning. The sweep which included a k9-unit from the Capitol Police Department was done as a preventive measure to ensure the safety of the school. Officials say nothing out of the ordinary was discovered during the sweep.
Driver Killed in Crash on U.S. 50 in Fallon
An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a crash on U.S. 50 near Sheckler Road in Fallon. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Nevada State Police say the unidentified driver ran a red light heading east on U.S. 50 when the car hit a multi-trailer FedEx semi-truck that was turning off Sheckler onto westbound U.S. 50.
2 transported to Renown, speed and impairment factors in crash
Reno Fire had Longley Lane closed for a couple hours Wednesday night while they cleared a crash. Reno Police Department Sergeant Alan Hollingsworth on scene told 2 News that the car driving southbound on Longley Lane lost control and struck a tree around 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in one person being ejected and one person being trapped.
Traffic Stop Gave Police Suspect’s Location
Police in Fresno say Arreola is a suspect in a homicide there. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Reno Approves $250,000 Settlement to Legal Observer at BLM Protest
The Reno City Council has approved a negotiated settlement of $250,000 to Rebecca Gasca. The 6-1 approval came during a public meeting on Wednesday. Gasca had sued former Reno Police Chief Jason Soto, the City of Reno and others for alleged civil rights violations and excessive force claims. Gasca attended...
Suspect Arrested After Standoff at Motel 6 Near Wells Avenue in Reno
Reno Police say they arrested a wanted suspect after a standoff at a Motel 6 on Thursday night. Around 5:30 p.m., regional officers located the wanted person at Motel 6 on Wells Avenue and 9th Street. SWAT teams executed a search warrant at the Motel 6 where the suspect was...
CHP Truckee, Truckee Police to conduct proactive traffic control near ski resorts
In a continued effort to provide the highest level of safety and service to drivers, CHP Truckee and Truckee PD are addressing safety concerns on I-80 and through the town of Truckee, due to ski traffic, by conducting proactive traffic control on Saturdays and Sundays. Due to the unpredictable amount...
Police Arrest Driver Accused of Hitting Pedestrian in Downtown Reno
Reno Police have a suspect in custody accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Reno early Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. after police say an undercover officer saw an erratic driver in the area and called it in to authorities. When marked officers tried to stop the...
Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Deadly Head-on Crash North of Reno
Police say they have arrested a suspected DUI driver in connection with a deadly head-on crash north of Reno early Wednesday morning. Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Terry Don Long Jr. was driving north on Stead Blvd. near Sagewood Drive when his car collided with another car, killing the unidentified driver.
Lyon County Sheriff's Office announces Junior Deputy Program
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has announced that they will be starting a Junior Deputy Program. During the County Commissioners meeting on February 2, 2023 Sheriff Brad Pope asked for, and was granted a line item in the Sheriff’s Office budget, specifically for accepting donations for the Junior Deputy program.
Man arrested for allegedly stealing bobcat tractor, beating up witness
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested for allegedly stealing a bobcat tractor and beating up a witness who called police on Thursday. On Thursday, February 9 at around 3:24 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area North of Singing Waters Road on US Highway 50 Alt in Fernley for a reported larceny.
Reno Little Theater Partners with Fallon Shelter for Sell-Out Show
The Reno Little Theater's latest production, "Baskerville," is a Sherlock Holmes mystery. The Reno Little Theater's latest production, "Baskerville," is a Sherlock Holmes mystery.
Wanted Suspect Arrested, Unclear if Related to Traffic Stop
We've reached out to police for clarification on the two scenes last night. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Douglas County High School Receives Donation of Automatic External Defibrillators
The Carson Valley Medical Center’s recently donated two advanced Automatic External Defibrillators to Douglas High School, so staff and visitors are better prepared to respond to someone experiencing cardiac arrest. An Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) is an easy-to-use medical device that can analyze a heart’s rhythm and, if necessary,...
