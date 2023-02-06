Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Investigation connects suspects in drive-by that injured 8-year-old to Fort Worth beating
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for two suspects connected to a brutal beating and a drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old in North Richland Hills. Police said the aggravated assault happened in early December while a man and his friend were walking along Morton Street in Fort Worth.
3 arrested, 1 wanted after victim seriously injured in robbery in Fort Worth, police say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Three suspects are in custody, and one is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that resulted in serious injuries for a victim in Fort Worth, officials say. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWDP) said after two of the suspects were involved in a drive-by...
fox4news.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle that had been towed, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a car that had been towed. DPD says the man's body was found in the backseat of the car on Halifax Street. He had at least one gunshot wound. The death has been ruled...
Jury finds dad guilty of capital murder for driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County jury has found a North Texas father guilty of capital murder for his role in the shooting death of three teens in Garland. The jury deliberated for about four hours in the murder trial for Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
KXII.com
CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
wbap.com
Richard Acosta, Jr. Found Guilty in Murder of Three Garland Teens
(WBAP/KLIF) — Jurors have found a Garland man guilty of capital murder in connection with the murder of three teenagers over a year ago. 34-year old Richard Acosta, Jr. testified this week that he had no idea that his then 14-year-old son Abel had a gun, or that he allegedly fired shots into a Garland convenience store.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
14-Year-Old Sentenced to 26 Years for Shooting, Killing Man at Fort Worth Grocery Store
A 14-year-old has been sentenced to 26 years for shooting and killing a man outside of a Fort Worth grocery store last summer. In the eight months since Spenser Slavik, 36, was killed, his friend Travis Dehorney still has questions. “I ask God every day why he sent someone to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Carrollton Mom Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Was Given Fentanyl-Laced Pills Inside School
A Carrollton mother says she sought help for her 12-year-old daughter who became addicted to fentanyl, but says her concerns were not taken seriously enough. Carmin Williams says she alerted administrators at the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District of fentanyl on campuses after seeing a difference in behavior in her 12-year-old daughter, Khloe, this past spring.
Texas dog starts fire going after snacks on stove, police officer helps save the house
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Thanks to the quick work of a nearby police officer, a dog that started a fire in North Texas was saved and the house sustained little damage. On Sunday, a Southlake Police officer was doing a regular neighborhood check on Vail Road near Grapevine Lake. A homeowner got the attention of the officer, letting her know they could hear an alarm going off down the street.
fox4news.com
Man's body found in Trinity River; Dallas police ask for help identifying him
DALLAS - Dallas police need help identifying a man whose body was found floating in the Trinity River. Police said someone spotted the body in the water on Jan. 18. Officers recovered the remains, which were taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. They were not able to determine the man’s identity.
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm Police Department requests help to locate critical missing person
The Little Elm Police Department posted on Facebook to request help in locating a critical missing person, Ali Tawakal. Tawakal is a 15-year-old student at Braswell High School and was last seen today at 12:15 p.m. wearing dark clothes and a dark ball cap. He is 5'8", 170 lbs., and was last seen at Navo Road and U.S. 380.
Lewisville police make arrest, confiscate stolen catalytic converters
Lewisville police are offering to return stolen catalytic converters they confiscated Thursday. After a pursuit that included spiking the tires of the suspect’s car, officers made at least one arrest.
Fort Worth woman killed in crash is now identified
A Fort Worth woman killed in a crash over the weekend has now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner says Serenity Thomas died from “multiple blunt force injuries.” Saturday, Thomas’s car was struck by an SUV
cbs19.tv
UPDATE: East Texas man killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while trying to run across I-20
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead after being struck by a semi in Parker County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Wednesday, around 8:15 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 20, about eight miles east of Weatherford.
Dallas man facing murder charge after claiming woman died by suicide, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police say they've issued an arrest warrant for a 63-year-old man in a woman's death last Wednesday. Officers responded to a shooting call on Feb. 1 in the 2500 block of Marburg Street. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound who was...
Little Elm police name two suspects arrested in murder case
olice have now divulged the names of the suspects in last week’s shooting death of a Little Elm man. David Pleasant was gunned down Friday at a home on Knight Trail.
starlocalmedia.com
Prosper individuals identified as suspects in connection with 19-year-old's death
The Little Elm Police Department has identified two suspects in connection with the death of 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant. Little Elm police responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail on Feb. 3. Police said male subject, identified as 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant of Little Elm, was wounded and taken to a local hospital. Pleasant died on Feb. 4.
dpdbeat.com
If you believe you are being pulled over by a person who may be impersonating a police officer, remember these tips
The Dallas Police Department has investigated recent incidents where suspects have used red and blue lights on their vehicles to cut through traffic and pull people over. Pretending to be a police officer to get someone to obey your authority is a crime. In fact, it’s a 3rd-degree felony punishable...
Woman escapes through the sunroof after driving her truck into Tarrant County pond
The driver tells Tarrant County deputies she thought the truck was in drive, but when she stepped on the accelerator, she realized too late it was actually in reverse.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the Pandora Gentleman's Club shooter
DALLAS - Dallas police need help to track down a man who shot and wounded a dancer after she left a strip club. Detectives say he argued with her over a table dance. They hope you can help them find him. The shooting happened outside Pandora's Gentleman's Club on Harry...
