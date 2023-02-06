ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAA

Jury finds dad guilty of capital murder for driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County jury has found a North Texas father guilty of capital murder for his role in the shooting death of three teens in Garland. The jury deliberated for about four hours in the murder trial for Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
GARLAND, TX
KXII.com

CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
AUBREY, TX
wbap.com

Richard Acosta, Jr. Found Guilty in Murder of Three Garland Teens

(WBAP/KLIF) — Jurors have found a Garland man guilty of capital murder in connection with the murder of three teenagers over a year ago. 34-year old Richard Acosta, Jr. testified this week that he had no idea that his then 14-year-old son Abel had a gun, or that he allegedly fired shots into a Garland convenience store.
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Carrollton Mom Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Was Given Fentanyl-Laced Pills Inside School

A Carrollton mother says she sought help for her 12-year-old daughter who became addicted to fentanyl, but says her concerns were not taken seriously enough. Carmin Williams says she alerted administrators at the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District of fentanyl on campuses after seeing a difference in behavior in her 12-year-old daughter, Khloe, this past spring.
CARROLLTON, TX
WFAA

Texas dog starts fire going after snacks on stove, police officer helps save the house

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Thanks to the quick work of a nearby police officer, a dog that started a fire in North Texas was saved and the house sustained little damage. On Sunday, a Southlake Police officer was doing a regular neighborhood check on Vail Road near Grapevine Lake. A homeowner got the attention of the officer, letting her know they could hear an alarm going off down the street.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Man's body found in Trinity River; Dallas police ask for help identifying him

DALLAS - Dallas police need help identifying a man whose body was found floating in the Trinity River. Police said someone spotted the body in the water on Jan. 18. Officers recovered the remains, which were taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. They were not able to determine the man’s identity.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Little Elm Police Department requests help to locate critical missing person

The Little Elm Police Department posted on Facebook to request help in locating a critical missing person, Ali Tawakal. Tawakal is a 15-year-old student at Braswell High School and was last seen today at 12:15 p.m. wearing dark clothes and a dark ball cap. He is 5'8", 170 lbs., and was last seen at Navo Road and U.S. 380.
LITTLE ELM, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Prosper individuals identified as suspects in connection with 19-year-old's death

The Little Elm Police Department has identified two suspects in connection with the death of 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant. Little Elm police responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail on Feb. 3. Police said male subject, identified as 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant of Little Elm, was wounded and taken to a local hospital. Pleasant died on Feb. 4.
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the Pandora Gentleman's Club shooter

DALLAS - Dallas police need help to track down a man who shot and wounded a dancer after she left a strip club. Detectives say he argued with her over a table dance. They hope you can help them find him. The shooting happened outside Pandora's Gentleman's Club on Harry...
DALLAS, TX
