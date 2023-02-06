ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

“Hunting with a camera”; Black Hills wildlife photographer wins national photo contest

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Local Black Hills wildlife photographer Ryan Baskerville took first place for his photograph of a big-horn sheep at the 2023 Wild Sheep Foundation National Conference. Two of his photos made it to Top Ten in the Live Animal section of the contest, with one of these taking first place. There’s no monetary prize for the competition, only recognition and the opportunity to have the winning photo used on the cover of the Wild Sheep Foundation’s quarterly magazine.
How cookies have been saying thank you for 25 years

RAPID CITY, S.D.– A local non-profit delivered a tasty thank you to area businesses and organizations. For 25 years now Youth & Family Services (YFS) youth have delivered cookies around Valentine’s Day showing their appreciation to those who make the programs possible. The nutrition program staff spent two days baking the sugar cookies.
Rapid City non-profit receives major investment from Minnesota-based investor to continue their affordable housing work

RAPID CITY, S.D.– As the first housing project from the Black Hills Area Community Foundation (BHACF) prepares for the opening summer of 2023, one out-of-state sponsor recently made another major contribution to the organization’s fund dedicated to making affordable housing a reality. Chief Executive Officer of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation Liz Hamburg explains more about what the partnership with the Bush Foundation means.
Here’s a look at the last week in crime in Rapid City

RAPID CITY: The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. The data isn’t perfect; locations are imprecise, details are sparse, and it only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred. That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
UPDATE: Driver dead after car collision, explosion, and fire at home on Degeest Drive in Rapid City

UPDATE: 02/10/2023 11:20 a.m. – Video of this morning’s explosion on Degeest Drive is included below. Around 4:15 am, the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Degeest Drive for reports of a house that exploded. A vehicle had left the road and collided with the house, causing an apparent gas leak to occur. The house then exploded and burst into flames. The resulting structure fire extended into a neighboring residence and threatened an additional neighbor’s house. The damaged gas line was flowing gas that ignited, causing flames to shoot approximately 15-20 feet in the air. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and a total of three families were displaced by the incident.
Western Dakota Tech holds biggest career fair yet as businesses look for prospective employees among the student population

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With 60 different employers represented, Western Dakota Technical College (WDT) held its biggest career fair to date. School officials and employers hoping to see students matching with career opportunities before graduation or learning about future options as they continue their education. The career fair. Wednesday’s career...
Sturgis football players sign letters of intent

STURGIS, S.D. – Two student-athletes from Sturgis plan to play football at the next level. Reese Jacobs signed a letter of intent to play football at Chadron State College. Jacobs earned All-State and All-Conference honors while playing for the Scoopers. Plus, he had 88 tackles in his senior season.
Summerset breaks ground on water treatment plant expansion

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On the morning of Friday, February 10, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Summerset for the expansion of the water treatment plant. The city’s current plant had been running at capacity for quite some time, so an expansion was necessary for continued growth. The...
SUMMERSET, SD

