Paulding County, GA

11Alive

Human remains found in Calhoun woods, officials say

CALHOUN, Ga. — Officers with the Calhoun Police Department said human remains were found near the city's downtown Monday. The remains were spotted near a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street by detectives, officials said. Calhoun Police detectives were in the area looking into a missing person's investigation.
CALHOUN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Student arrested at Newnan High

A 17-year-old Newnan High School student was arrested Thursday for having a pocketknife in his boot. Authorities said he “bragged” to another student that he had the knife, and that student notified administrators. “He never threatened or presented it,” said Lt. Greg VanSant of the Newnan Police Department....
11Alive

Atlanta Police think these boys may know about shooting that killed 13-year-old

ATLANTA — Police are working to identify three boys they believe may know who killed a 13-year-old boy near an Atlanta skating rink last month. Investigators shared new photos Thursday that were snapped from surveillance footage from inside the Cascade Family Skating rink. Deshon DuBose visited the skating rink before he was shot twice -- in the chest and lower back -- at a block off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta Police Department investigators said.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Fire officials rule Buckhead Saloon fire 'accidental', closes case

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire officials have ruled the popular Buckhead sports bar and restaurant fire "not malicious but accidental." Investigators said that new findings showed there was no exact source of the fire at the Buckhead Saloon. In their investigation, they used video footage, photos and witness statements from inside the business just hours before the flames started.
ATLANTA, GA
wbhfradio.org

A Cartersville Man Receives A 40 Year Sentence for Child Molestation

A theft investigation turns into a child molestation case. Forty-one-year-old Brandon Michael Elrod of Cartersville pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation and one count of sexual exploitation of children in Bartow Superior Court Tuesday. Elrod received a 40-year sentence, with the first 25 years to serve incarcerated and the remainder on probation.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
