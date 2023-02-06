Read full article on original website
Man who killed 3 people in Rockmart attempted robbery sentenced, Paulding Co. DA says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — One man was given three life sentences after he was found guilty of murdering three people at a Rockmart home back in March 2022, according to the Paulding County District Attorney's Office. A Paulding County jury found Justin Sims guilty of murdering Clinton Aiola, Cody...
Protesters, officials at odds over what APD body camera from future training site shooting shows
ATLANTA — Opposition to the planned training center for Atlanta police and fire departments continues to grow after the Atlanta Police Department released body camera video Wednesday of January's fatal shooting at the site. The videos show APD officers in the South River Forest woods where activists opposing the...
Police chase ends with SUV crashing into power pole in DeKalb, 4 in custody: GSP
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase ended with an SUV crashing into a power pole in DeKalb County Friday evening. 11Alive Skytracker flew over Rockbridge Road and N. Deshon Road. Video shows a white SUV hit an electric pole near the QT gas station – down the road from the McDonald's. The SUV was surrounded by several police cars and fire trucks.
Bus driver in Paulding County fired following investigation into viral video with parent
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A bus driver lost her job and is now facing criminal charges along with a parent following a viral video that showed the parent slapping the bus driver as students tried to get off a bus in Paulding County. Arrest warrants from the county stated...
Two missing teens from same Gwinnett County school found dead in unrelated cases, police say
NORCROSS, Ga. — Two missing teens from the same Gwinnett County high school were found dead hours apart from one another. Both students attended Meadowcreek High School but police say the two cases are not related. Human remains found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line were identified as 16-year-old Susana...
2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
A Gwinnett County high school community is grieving the loss of two students this week after a second teenager was found dead, officials confirmed.
Human remains found in Calhoun woods, officials say
CALHOUN, Ga. — Officers with the Calhoun Police Department said human remains were found near the city's downtown Monday. The remains were spotted near a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street by detectives, officials said. Calhoun Police detectives were in the area looking into a missing person's investigation.
Newnan Times-Herald
Student arrested at Newnan High
A 17-year-old Newnan High School student was arrested Thursday for having a pocketknife in his boot. Authorities said he “bragged” to another student that he had the knife, and that student notified administrators. “He never threatened or presented it,” said Lt. Greg VanSant of the Newnan Police Department....
Human remains found near downtown Calhoun in north Georgia, police say
Officers were searching the area as part of an investigation into a missing person.
Atlanta Police think these boys may know about shooting that killed 13-year-old
ATLANTA — Police are working to identify three boys they believe may know who killed a 13-year-old boy near an Atlanta skating rink last month. Investigators shared new photos Thursday that were snapped from surveillance footage from inside the Cascade Family Skating rink. Deshon DuBose visited the skating rink before he was shot twice -- in the chest and lower back -- at a block off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta Police Department investigators said.
Canine Cellmates program kicked out of Fulton County jail due to lack of space, overcrowding
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Canine Cellmates program has been kicked out of the Fulton County Jail due to a lack of space and overcrowding issues, the program's executive director, Susan Jacobs-Meadows said. "Eliminating our program even in the short term is a drop in the bucket," she said....
Remains found in Dacula identified as 16-year-old missing for more than 6 months, investigators announce
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Human remains found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line this week have been identified as missing 16-year-old Susana Morales. Morales had been missing for more than six months. Investigators with the Gwinnett County Police Department identified her remains Wednesday. A passerby found them in Dacula along...
Georgia law protects those who call for help in overdose emergencies from facing charges
ATLANTA — As overdoses across Georgia started to rise in the late 1990s and into the early 2000s, community, local and state leaders knew something had to be done to slow the the number of deaths. In 2014, the legislature passed the Georgia 911 Medical Amnesty Law. It's important...
Union City families, police at odds over if man's death was murder or suicide
UNION CITY, Ga. — The death of a Union City man was ruled a suicide last year. Police said Henry Hutchins Jr. shot himself out of desperation. However, Hutchins Jr.’s father said he thinks there’s evidence his son was killed. And it’s not the first time Union City Police have been accused of getting a death wrong.
Atlanta Fire officials rule Buckhead Saloon fire 'accidental', closes case
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire officials have ruled the popular Buckhead sports bar and restaurant fire "not malicious but accidental." Investigators said that new findings showed there was no exact source of the fire at the Buckhead Saloon. In their investigation, they used video footage, photos and witness statements from inside the business just hours before the flames started.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man dies after shooting in southwest Atlanta on MLK Drive
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. Atlanta Police is asking the public for more information.
Cobb sheriff's deputy recruit fired, faces charges after attacking detainee: officials
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy recruit at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office has been fired, arrested and now is facing charges after what Sheriff Craig Owens described as an attack on a detainee he was handling. Sheriff Owens said an "exchange of words" led to the incident involving...
Man suspected of stealing thousands in merchandise from several metro Atlanta Home Depot locations
The Henry County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say committed felony theft at a Home Depot store in McDonough.
wbhfradio.org
A Cartersville Man Receives A 40 Year Sentence for Child Molestation
A theft investigation turns into a child molestation case. Forty-one-year-old Brandon Michael Elrod of Cartersville pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation and one count of sexual exploitation of children in Bartow Superior Court Tuesday. Elrod received a 40-year sentence, with the first 25 years to serve incarcerated and the remainder on probation.
Griffin pastor, wife accused of false imprisonment file new lawsuit against city, police department
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Griffin Pastor and his wife filed a lawsuit Thursday against the city – one year after being arrested on false imprisonment charges. Curtis Bankston and his wife Sophia Bankston are accused of...
