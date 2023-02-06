Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
This reported asking price for a Chychrun trade is steep; Should Bruins pay it?
Now that Bo Horvat is off the trade market and recently signed an eight-year contract extension with the New York Islanders, the best player rumored to be available might be Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The 24-year-old defenseman is a two-way star who plays over 20 minutes per game, contributes...
NBC Sports
NBA trade deadline tracker: latest news, rumors, deals
Things are going to get insane in the run-up to the NBA trade deadline, at 3 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. There’s already been a blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas, which will spawn other deals, and every team is looking for upgrades large or small. Will the Lakers make upgrades? What contenders will deepen their bench, and what teams will pivot toward the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes? We will have all the latest NBA rumors, news, and any deals that get done in one place. It’s going to get wild, sit back and enjoy the ride.
NBC Sports
Four post-All Star break Bruins storylines to watch before playoffs begin
The team's bye week is almost done, and its first game after the NHL All-Star break is Saturday afternoon at TD Garden against a Washington Capitals side fighting for a playoff spot. The Bruins will exit the All-Star break in great shape. The roster is close to full health. They...
NBC Sports
Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target
If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
NBC Sports
Report: Warriors bring GP2 back in trade with Blazers
The Warriors reportedly have brought Gary Payton II back in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources. Per Wojnarowski, the Warriors are sending Kevin Knox and five second-round draft picks to the Blazers. This story will be updated...
NBC Sports
Spurs reportedly rejected this Celtics trade offer for Jakob Poeltl
The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors had been linked to San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl in rumors over the last few weeks leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, and his former team ultimately won the bidding. The Raptors reportedly acquired Poeltl late Wednesday night in...
NBC Sports
Kings swing trade with Nets for forward Edwards, cash
The Kings have made their first move of trade deadline week. Sacramento has acquired 22-year-old forward Kessler Edwards and cash in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the draft rights to David Michineau, the team announced Wednesday morning. The Kings also waived Deonte Burton. Shams Charania of...
NBC Sports
Five buyout candidates who fit Warriors' biggest needs
Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Warriors sought but didn’t acquire a power forward/center capable of spacing the floor and making an impact in the paint. For now, JaMychal Green’s job as backup “big” is safe. They still do not have a rim protector, and...
NBC Sports
Report: C's could package these two players for center upgrade
Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics have been quiet with the 2023 NBA trade deadline looming, but they reportedly have been doing their due diligence. According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the Celtics are "exploring the combined outgoing value" of reserve guard Payton Pritchard and forward Danilo Gallinari as they search for an upgrade at the center position. Fischer identifies Jakob Poeltl (San Antonio Spurs) and Mo Bamba (Orlando Magic) as potential fits who would make sense financially.
NBC Sports
Eagles’ first official practice in Arizona shows their obsession with situational football
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is trying to make the Cardinals’ practice facility feel as much like home as possible this week. That includes the music played at practice. Right tackle Lane Johnson sang Creed’s “Arms Wide Open” at the start of a practice last week. So, he texted Sirianni with a play request for more Creed.
NBC Sports
Warriors trade Wiseman to Pistons in four-team deal
James Wiseman’s time in the Bay has come to an end. The Warriors have traded the 7-foot-1 center as part of a four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced Thursday night. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Thursday that the Warriors had...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Celtics' biggest deadline need? Someone who can thrive without Tatum
Four thoughts as we wait for the clock to tick closer to Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline -- with the Celtics-Sixers showdown at TD Garden on Wednesday night offering a much-needed diversion to that painfully slow crawl. 1. Joel Embiid visit comes at a good time. With so much...
NBC Sports
Source: GP2 failed physical puts Warriors' trade in jeopardy
Gary Payton II has failed his physical with the Warriors, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole confirmed Friday. The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Friday, citing sources, that Payton's failed physical is putting the four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers in jeopardy.
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum sets remarkable NBA record in Celtics-Hornets game
LeBron James isn't the only NBA player making history this week. While Jayson Tatum has a ways to go to catch James in the scoring department, the Boston Celtics star reached a impressive milestone in Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. Tatum hit his 1,000th career 3-pointer...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Celtics' path to Finals is looking a lot less daunting
Life comes at you fast in the NBA. Just last week it felt like the Boston Celtics were looking in the rearview mirror as the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers gained on them. The Brooklyn Nets might have been stumbling a bit with Kevin Durant sidelined but were still a threat given the talent they possessed.
NBC Sports
Buyout market matters again for Sixers following Thybulle-McDaniels move
Possibilities can be enticing as the NBA trade deadline approaches. Some fanbases had their wishes granted this year. Kevin Durant is a Sun, Kyrie Irving is a Maverick, and dealmaking across the league was rampant before Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Realistically, the season after landing James Harden, the Sixers...
NBC Sports
What DiVincenzo wants Dubs to learn from his poster dunk
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Klay Thompson's first-half flurry and eventual seven 3-pointers aren't what gave the Warriors their biggest spark Wednesday night at Moda Center. Neither were Jordan Poole's 38 points and seven threes himself. What lit a fire under them most came in the second quarter. Donte DiVincenzo flew through...
NBC Sports
Ex-Cowboys coach clowns Jerry Jones for his Eagles opinion
Jerry Jones confused the entire football world this month when he said he preferred where the Cowboys currently stand in the NFL compared to where the Eagles and Rams stand. Jones was trying to make a comment on the all-or-nothing approach of going for broke in a given season vs. Dallas' attempts to build a sustainable winner.
NBC Sports
Forsberg and Robb: Celtics' priority on buyout market should be clear
Roster move season isn't over yet, folks. While the most significant player movement happened prior to Thursday's wild NBA trade deadline, teams can still add talent on the buyout market, where a handful of veterans become available each year after agreeing to be waived and paid out by their teams.
NBC Sports
Sources: Dubs interested in keeping GP2 despite failed physical
SAN FRANCISCO – Steve Kerr was asked Friday afternoon to comment on the Warriors’ reacquisition of Gary Payton II 24 hours earlier, but the Warriors coach wouldn’t address the trade because it still was pending. Why? Because, as league sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area, Payton...
Comments / 0