Greensburg, IN

WISH-TV

State police find 154 pounds of cocaine during I-70 traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A routine Friday afternoon traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis led to the discovery of more than 150 pounds of cocaine. At around 2:30 p.m., a state trooper pulled over a semi with no trailer on eastbound I-70 near Post Road after the driver changed lanes without signaling, state police said in a release Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

60-year-old Jefferson County, Indiana man dies after fiery car crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after crashing his car into a tree in Jefferson County, Indiana on Tuesday, according to police. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 11000 block of West State Road 256 around 4:12 a.m. Police said the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and caught on fire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WISH-TV

Monroe County jail officer fired after inmate hit during struggle

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A white correctional officer in Monroe County who is seen in body camera footage punching a Black inmate during a struggle has been fired. Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Martè said Friday that the decision to terminate James Mitchell was part of his vow to make “accountability and transparency” a “top priority” of the sheriff’s department.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Authorities in 2 states hunt for Greenwood man wanted for scams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities believe a Greenwood, Indiana, man is now in West Virginia after defrauding customers of money for car repairs that he never completed. A pair of those customers, Darci Bell and her husband, allege John Bragg II took $14,000 to repair their rare 1965 Volkswagen bus, but never did the work and disappeared.
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Franklin PD: Indy man arrested for robbing, assaulting 84-year-old

FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after being accused of striking an 84-year-old man in the back of his head and stealing his wallet. Michael J. Brown, 58, was arrested on Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He is charged with robbery causing bodily […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street. The drug task force seized […]
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man for stabbing brother to death on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his brother to death over the weekend. Enrique Hernandez, 24, was arrested Thursday for the murder of 30-year-old Juan Parada, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Friday. IMPD officers were called to a possible...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1-year-old dies after found unresponsive at home near Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 1-year-old is dead after police located the child unresponsive Wednesday morning at a residence near Hagerstown, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says. In the early morning hours Wednesday, police responded to an unknown problem in the 4000 block of North Brick Church Road....
HAGERSTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Greenfield police search for pair of Riley Park vandals

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help to find two people who vandalized Riley Park earlier this week. Two suspects wearing white masks and black clothing destroyed a city security camera installed at the park sometime between 7:30 and 9:30 Monday night, the Greenfield Police Department said in an online bulletin.
GREENFIELD, IN
953wiki.com

MOTORCYCLE GANG MEMBER CONVICTED OF MURDER

Jefferson County, Indiana (February 8, 2023) – A North Vernon man is facing between 90 and 130 years in prison after being found guilty of murder and related charges in a 2021 gang shootout that resulted in the death of a gang member, said Jefferson County Prosecutor David R. Sutter.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Missing NKY man found dead

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been for two to three...
BELLEVUE, KY
WISH-TV

Gun modification increases danger to police and public

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, told I-Team 8 it’d seen a 600% increase in the number of Glock switches and Auto Sears took off the streets across the country in the last five years. Sergeant Genae Cook with the Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Firefighter released from hospital after man set vacant home on fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A firefighter was back home from the hospital after being injured in a fire that officials say was set intentionally Monday afternoon. The Indianapolis Fire Department confirmed the 26-year private was released Wednesday night. He had been in a two-day, medically induced coma due to a heat-related injury.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
953wiki.com

MADISON MAN WANTED ON WARRANTS FACING ADDITONAL CHARGES

Presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. February 6, 2023, Madison Police arrested Darin L. Brittain 42, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. Britain was taken into custody by Madison Police Detective B. Kyle Cutshaw, on Woodside Drive, without incident. Detective Cutshaw was assisted by Madison Police Patrolman Trent Smith,...
MADISON, IN
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

