Indiana man leads officers on miles-long chase, damages police vehicle
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana man is in police custody after leading officers on a miles-long chase and then damaging a K-9 patrol vehicle. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Steven Heath, 34, was traveling on State Road 362 in Nabb, Indiana at a high rate of speed.
Monroe County Sheriff fires corrections officer after brawl with inmate
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County correctional officer has been terminated after an attempt to move a belligerent inmate turned into a brawl that resulted in the inmate suffering a fractured nose and orbital bone. Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Martè stated he made the decision to terminate the correctional officer as part of his […]
WISH-TV
State police find 154 pounds of cocaine during I-70 traffic stop
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A routine Friday afternoon traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis led to the discovery of more than 150 pounds of cocaine. At around 2:30 p.m., a state trooper pulled over a semi with no trailer on eastbound I-70 near Post Road after the driver changed lanes without signaling, state police said in a release Saturday.
WISH-TV
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a 35-year-old woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25. Brittany Wallace is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana “In God We Trust” license plate...
wdrb.com
60-year-old Jefferson County, Indiana man dies after fiery car crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after crashing his car into a tree in Jefferson County, Indiana on Tuesday, according to police. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 11000 block of West State Road 256 around 4:12 a.m. Police said the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and caught on fire.
WISH-TV
Monroe County jail officer fired after inmate hit during struggle
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A white correctional officer in Monroe County who is seen in body camera footage punching a Black inmate during a struggle has been fired. Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Martè said Friday that the decision to terminate James Mitchell was part of his vow to make “accountability and transparency” a “top priority” of the sheriff’s department.
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. Jail records show he is […]
WISH-TV
Authorities in 2 states hunt for Greenwood man wanted for scams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities believe a Greenwood, Indiana, man is now in West Virginia after defrauding customers of money for car repairs that he never completed. A pair of those customers, Darci Bell and her husband, allege John Bragg II took $14,000 to repair their rare 1965 Volkswagen bus, but never did the work and disappeared.
Franklin PD: Indy man arrested for robbing, assaulting 84-year-old
FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after being accused of striking an 84-year-old man in the back of his head and stealing his wallet. Michael J. Brown, 58, was arrested on Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He is charged with robbery causing bodily […]
Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street. The drug task force seized […]
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man for stabbing brother to death on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his brother to death over the weekend. Enrique Hernandez, 24, was arrested Thursday for the murder of 30-year-old Juan Parada, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Friday. IMPD officers were called to a possible...
WISH-TV
1-year-old dies after found unresponsive at home near Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 1-year-old is dead after police located the child unresponsive Wednesday morning at a residence near Hagerstown, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says. In the early morning hours Wednesday, police responded to an unknown problem in the 4000 block of North Brick Church Road....
WISH-TV
Greenfield police search for pair of Riley Park vandals
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help to find two people who vandalized Riley Park earlier this week. Two suspects wearing white masks and black clothing destroyed a city security camera installed at the park sometime between 7:30 and 9:30 Monday night, the Greenfield Police Department said in an online bulletin.
953wiki.com
MOTORCYCLE GANG MEMBER CONVICTED OF MURDER
Jefferson County, Indiana (February 8, 2023) – A North Vernon man is facing between 90 and 130 years in prison after being found guilty of murder and related charges in a 2021 gang shootout that resulted in the death of a gang member, said Jefferson County Prosecutor David R. Sutter.
Fox 19
Missing NKY man found dead
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been for two to three...
WISH-TV
Gun modification increases danger to police and public
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, told I-Team 8 it’d seen a 600% increase in the number of Glock switches and Auto Sears took off the streets across the country in the last five years. Sergeant Genae Cook with the Indianapolis...
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
WISH-TV
Firefighter released from hospital after man set vacant home on fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A firefighter was back home from the hospital after being injured in a fire that officials say was set intentionally Monday afternoon. The Indianapolis Fire Department confirmed the 26-year private was released Wednesday night. He had been in a two-day, medically induced coma due to a heat-related injury.
953wiki.com
MADISON MAN WANTED ON WARRANTS FACING ADDITONAL CHARGES
Presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. February 6, 2023, Madison Police arrested Darin L. Brittain 42, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. Britain was taken into custody by Madison Police Detective B. Kyle Cutshaw, on Woodside Drive, without incident. Detective Cutshaw was assisted by Madison Police Patrolman Trent Smith,...
Fox 19
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
