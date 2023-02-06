Native Spirit Gold Palette ArtWalk coming March 2

The Scottsdale Gallery Association and its member galleries present the Native Spirit Gold Palette ArtWalk from 6:30–9 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.

The event honors the city’s Native heritage and culture through entertainment such as performances by Native dancers and drummers and dedicated exhibitions within participating galleries.

The artwalk will take place throughout the Scottsdale Arts District along Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Boulevard and north of Indian School Road on Marshall Way to 5th Avenue.

“Member galleries of the Scottsdale Gallery Association represent a wide array of talented local and national artists, many of which represent or are inspired by Native American culture and heritage,” said Scottsdale Gallery Association President French Thompson. “During our Native Spirit Gold Palette ArtWalk, the galleries and the Scottsdale Arts District feature exhibitions and entertainment paying homage to Native culture. We encourage art aficionados and Native culture enthusiasts to join us for an educational, engaging and entertaining evening alive with Native spirit.”

Scottsdale Gallery Association participating members featuring their own exhibitions and events in alignment with the Native Spirit Gold Palette ArtWalk include Art One Gallery, Inc.

Art One Gallery is showcasing a painted skateboard show in collaboration with Maryvale High School. Two Maryvale High School seniors, Alejandro Reyes and Mariana Remato, will be doing live painting demonstrations during the event.